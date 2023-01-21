ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michael J. Fox didn't become friends with Christopher Lloyd until Back to the Future Part III

Michael J. Fox didn't grow close to his 'Back To The Future' co-star Christopher Lloyd until they filmed the final instalment in the trilogy. The pair worked together on three films in the sci-fi franchise but 61-year-old Michael has now revealed they weren't particularly friendly with each other for the first few years - but that all changed when he saw a different side to Christopher, 84, while they were working on 1990's 'Back to the Future Part III'.
‘Outlander’ Star Lauren Lyle Reacts to ‘Blood of My Blood’ Spinoff

Outlander may not return for Season 7 until this summer, but that doesn’t mean the stars aren’t hard at work getting it ready for fans. While shooting continues on the series, star Lauren Lyle is made a splash with her other TV role in BritBox‘s Karen Pirie adaptation. Keeping mum about her potential return as Marsali Fraser in Outlander, Lyle admits, “I don’t know what I’m allowed to say actually.”
Michael Cudlitz Cast as Lex Luthor on ‘Superman & Lois’

Michael Cudlitz will soon fill the shoes of one of the most infamous villains in comic history — Lex Luthor — when he joins the cast of The CW’s Superman & Lois. The former Walking Dead and Southland star will join the cast for Season 3 to play the DC Comics supervillain, Entertainment Weekly reports.

