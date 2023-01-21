Michael J. Fox didn't grow close to his 'Back To The Future' co-star Christopher Lloyd until they filmed the final instalment in the trilogy. The pair worked together on three films in the sci-fi franchise but 61-year-old Michael has now revealed they weren't particularly friendly with each other for the first few years - but that all changed when he saw a different side to Christopher, 84, while they were working on 1990's 'Back to the Future Part III'.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO