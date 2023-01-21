ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Thorpe, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rock107.com

Lynyrd Skynyrd coming to Poconos Park

265 Tom Ridge Drive, Bushkill, PA, United States, Pennsylvania. Also appearing: The Marshall Tucker Band, Rick Monroe & the Hitmen, The Jess Zimmerman Band, and Seth Enslow, with more to be announced!. Tickets are on sale Friday, January 27!. Sign up at LostHighwayShow.com for Thursday's Presale!. BUSHKILL, Pa. (Lehman Township,...
BUSHKILL, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Great Allentown Fair announces another 2023 headliner

The Great Allentown Fair announced a pair of 2023 headliners Wednesday, the first of three grandstand concert announcements planned for this week. Classic rock powerhouses REO Speedwagon and Styx will kick off this year’s fair on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The bands have made multiple appearances in the Lehigh Valley region, including co-headlining the fair in 2001, and Styx coming back to the grandstand in 2015 with Def Leppard and Tesla.
ALLENTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Starship coming to Bloomsburg Fair

Bloomsburg, Pa. — An '80s rock band will headline the Bloomsburg Fair grandstand, officials announced. Starship, featuring Mickey Thomas, and special guest Richard Marx will take the stage on Monday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Weis Markets Grandstand. Originally called Jefferson Starship, the group renamed itself Starship in 1985 and went on to record three No. 1 hit songs including “We Built This City,” “Sara,” and “Nothing’s Gonna...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

Berks County Buddhist Center Mituo Village Welcomes Neighbors

ALBURTIS, Pa.—It could have ended up another housing development. Instead, a beloved retreat center remains a place of worship and reverence for nature. In 2014, the Philadelphia Amitabha Buddhist Society purchased the 140-acre Camp Mensch Mill and Conference Center in southeast Berks County from the Pennsylvania Southeast Conference (PSEC) of the United Church of Christ (UCC). The church bought the property — including the 40-foot by 60-foot, 3 ½ story gristmill built by Adam and Catherine Mensch 200 years ago — in 1928, acquiring an adjacent 70 acres in 1947. Over the years, many outbuilding and other amenities were added to accommodate summer youth camps, workshops and retreats. As that activity waned, PSEC voted to sell the property to meet budget shortfalls.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania hunter bags his first bear after 82 years of trying

Lehigh County, Pa. — On Oct. 21, Jack Lewis, a 96-year-old Pennsylvania hunter from Lehigh County, achieved a lifelong goal by successfully harvesting his first black bear. Lewis, an avid outdoorsman since the age of 12, told Outdoor News that he has hunted for deer, turkeys, and waterfowl every season, with the exception of the two years he served as a Navy seaman in World War II. On this fateful...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
timespub.com

Find community with Quakers

The word Quaker is familiar to most people in Pennsylvania. William Penn, founder of the Commonwealth, was a Quaker, and is honored with a statue atop Philadelphia’s City Hall. Pennsylvania is known as the Quaker State. But what do you know about present-day Quakers right here in Bucks County?
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Crews battle fire in Kingston

KINGSTON, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Luzerne County. The fire started around 3 p.m. at a vacant house along Page Avenue in Kingston. No one was injured, and crews say they were able to put out the fire quickly. Officials are investigating the cause...
KINGSTON, PA
Times Leader

Knox Mine Disaster victims remembered on tragedy’s 64th anniversary

JENKINS TWP. — Sixty-four years ago Sunday, 12 men working like any other day were killed, trapped beneath the earth after one of the area’s worst mining disasters. Though the lives of the victims of the Knox Mine Disaster were lost, the memories of the 12 men have continued to live on, honored and commemorated as they were on Sunday at the Baloga Funeral Home, outside of which sits a historical marker and a commemorative stone with the names of the victims.
PITTSTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy