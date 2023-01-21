Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Flavorful local restaurant just opened in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Local restaurant celebrates grand opening in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersOrwigsburg, PA
Winter Mimosa Flights - Setter Ridge VineyardsJoJo's Cup of MochaKutztown, PA
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
rock107.com
Lynyrd Skynyrd coming to Poconos Park
265 Tom Ridge Drive, Bushkill, PA, United States, Pennsylvania. Also appearing: The Marshall Tucker Band, Rick Monroe & the Hitmen, The Jess Zimmerman Band, and Seth Enslow, with more to be announced!. Tickets are on sale Friday, January 27!. Sign up at LostHighwayShow.com for Thursday's Presale!. BUSHKILL, Pa. (Lehman Township,...
Great Allentown Fair announces another 2023 headliner
The Great Allentown Fair announced a pair of 2023 headliners Wednesday, the first of three grandstand concert announcements planned for this week. Classic rock powerhouses REO Speedwagon and Styx will kick off this year’s fair on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The bands have made multiple appearances in the Lehigh Valley region, including co-headlining the fair in 2001, and Styx coming back to the grandstand in 2015 with Def Leppard and Tesla.
fox29.com
Martin Guitar: One of the most premier guitar factories in the world
Martin Guitar, located right in Nazareth, Pa., has been long-recognized for producing some of the best acoustic guitars in the world. Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, The Beatles, Hank Williams, and other influential artists have rocked with Martin Guitars.
Daryl Hall, on Tour, Recalls His Pottstown Past; Forgetting It Would Be ‘No Can Do’
Daryl Hall, currently on a Midwest tour, had another interview opportunity to cite his Pottstown upbringing. Carol Nicksin captured his memories in Milwaukee Magazine. Hall was a superstar singer with guitarist, backup vocalist John Oates. Their 20-year collaborations resulted in accolades that included:. Six number-one songs on the Billboard Hot...
Starship coming to Bloomsburg Fair
Bloomsburg, Pa. — An '80s rock band will headline the Bloomsburg Fair grandstand, officials announced. Starship, featuring Mickey Thomas, and special guest Richard Marx will take the stage on Monday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Weis Markets Grandstand. Originally called Jefferson Starship, the group renamed itself Starship in 1985 and went on to record three No. 1 hit songs including “We Built This City,” “Sara,” and “Nothing’s Gonna...
Parades to celebrate St. Patrick slated in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Diamond City will celebrate St. Patrick's Day with its annual parade this year. The mayor of Wilkes-Barre announced this year's parade will step off at 2 p.m. on March 12 in the city. Community organizers are welcome to participate free by contacting the city through...
Hampton Lanes is rebuilt and ready to roll after challenging journey
It was a long and painful journey to get to this day for Jason Lauchnor. But now, the events that began nearly two years ago are behind him, and his promise from that snowy February day has come to fruition. Jason and his father, Karl, were the proud owners of...
Lancaster Farming
Berks County Buddhist Center Mituo Village Welcomes Neighbors
ALBURTIS, Pa.—It could have ended up another housing development. Instead, a beloved retreat center remains a place of worship and reverence for nature. In 2014, the Philadelphia Amitabha Buddhist Society purchased the 140-acre Camp Mensch Mill and Conference Center in southeast Berks County from the Pennsylvania Southeast Conference (PSEC) of the United Church of Christ (UCC). The church bought the property — including the 40-foot by 60-foot, 3 ½ story gristmill built by Adam and Catherine Mensch 200 years ago — in 1928, acquiring an adjacent 70 acres in 1947. Over the years, many outbuilding and other amenities were added to accommodate summer youth camps, workshops and retreats. As that activity waned, PSEC voted to sell the property to meet budget shortfalls.
Pennsylvania hunter bags his first bear after 82 years of trying
Lehigh County, Pa. — On Oct. 21, Jack Lewis, a 96-year-old Pennsylvania hunter from Lehigh County, achieved a lifelong goal by successfully harvesting his first black bear. Lewis, an avid outdoorsman since the age of 12, told Outdoor News that he has hunted for deer, turkeys, and waterfowl every season, with the exception of the two years he served as a Navy seaman in World War II. On this fateful...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
I-81 Northbound to be closed tonight in Luzerne County
Dunmore, PA – Interstate 81 northbound will be closed tonight, January 24th from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM to remove beams from the Suscon Road Bridge. The detour will be as follows:. Take Exit 175 (Dupont/Pittston) to SR 315 to the Interstate 81 on-ramp in Avoca. Motorists can check...
First Storm Of Season Bringing Snow, Gusty Winds To Much Of NJ, Eastern PA
The first storm of the season is shaping up for parts of New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania, with snow and gusty winds expected all day Wednesday, Jan. 25. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisor for Morris, Sussex, Warren, western Passaic counties, Berks, Lehigh, Monroe and Carbon counties, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
New Hope, Pennsylvania: 4 Fun Things To Do, Year-Round
With less than 3,000 people calling New Hope, PA home, it is a calm atmosphere in the small town, located in Bucks County. One well worth visiting, for more reasons than one. Here are four fun things to do, during winter as well as the summer.
Technical mistakes, secrecy envelope errors led to Lehigh Valley mail-in ballots being rejected
The 1,296 rejected ballots were a fraction of the roughly 73K mail-in ballots returned in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The post Technical mistakes, secrecy envelope errors led to Lehigh Valley mail-in ballots being rejected appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
timespub.com
Find community with Quakers
The word Quaker is familiar to most people in Pennsylvania. William Penn, founder of the Commonwealth, was a Quaker, and is honored with a statue atop Philadelphia’s City Hall. Pennsylvania is known as the Quaker State. But what do you know about present-day Quakers right here in Bucks County?
‘Glad as hell it’s over’: The muted local reaction to Vietnam cease-fire | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Unlike previous war-ending news, the announcement of an imminent cease-fire in Vietnam 50 years ago this week drew no big celebration — even among the veterans who had fought there. Below a national headline declaring a pending peace between the U.S. and North Vietnam, a local story in the...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Begins Testing Deer in Bucks County for Dangerous Chemicals
The commission is testing to see of the deer population is safe for consumption for hunters and buyers of game meat. The deer population in Bucks County is being tested for traces of chemicals, which could be detrimental to both animals and humans. Aaron Moselle wrote about the testing for WHYY.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent...
Crews battle fire in Kingston
KINGSTON, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Luzerne County. The fire started around 3 p.m. at a vacant house along Page Avenue in Kingston. No one was injured, and crews say they were able to put out the fire quickly. Officials are investigating the cause...
Knox Mine Disaster victims remembered on tragedy’s 64th anniversary
JENKINS TWP. — Sixty-four years ago Sunday, 12 men working like any other day were killed, trapped beneath the earth after one of the area’s worst mining disasters. Though the lives of the victims of the Knox Mine Disaster were lost, the memories of the 12 men have continued to live on, honored and commemorated as they were on Sunday at the Baloga Funeral Home, outside of which sits a historical marker and a commemorative stone with the names of the victims.
