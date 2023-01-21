ALBURTIS, Pa.—It could have ended up another housing development. Instead, a beloved retreat center remains a place of worship and reverence for nature. In 2014, the Philadelphia Amitabha Buddhist Society purchased the 140-acre Camp Mensch Mill and Conference Center in southeast Berks County from the Pennsylvania Southeast Conference (PSEC) of the United Church of Christ (UCC). The church bought the property — including the 40-foot by 60-foot, 3 ½ story gristmill built by Adam and Catherine Mensch 200 years ago — in 1928, acquiring an adjacent 70 acres in 1947. Over the years, many outbuilding and other amenities were added to accommodate summer youth camps, workshops and retreats. As that activity waned, PSEC voted to sell the property to meet budget shortfalls.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO