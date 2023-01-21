Read full article on original website
WNDU
SBCSC task force meeting seeks to tackle system’s falling enrollment
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation discussed the future of their classrooms with their facilities master plan on Tuesday night. The purpose of the meeting was to strategize and discuss options for district resizing. The problem lies with the fact that capacity and enrollment are no longer aligned, and the district needs to do what it can to make sure students stay in South Bend schools.
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools receives $9.5M education grant
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Great news for Elkhart students!. The U.S. Department of Education is giving Elkhart Community Schools a $9.5 million grant!. The money will go to six Elkhart schools, as well as two schools in Concord. The full-service community grant will help pay for things like student aftercare...
WNDU
NIPSCO presents check to Mishawaka for energy-saving construction
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - NIPSCO is giving money back to the city of Mishawaka!. A representative from the company presented the big check at the new city hall. Just this year, the city is set to save $24,433, according to the energy company. NIPSCO says the construction of both the city hall and Ironworks Plaza will save the city money for years to come.
WNDU
Doulos Chapel argues with city for tax exemption status on water bill
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend church is in hot water for failing to pay its water bill. Or, in this case, for refusing to pay its water bill. “We’ve had calls of people saying hey, we’ll put up the money, and I tell them it’s not about the money,” said Doulos Chapel Pastor Mario Sims. “This is not; this is about a principal here, that you’re charging a church, and you’ve done it for years knowing the church is a not-for-profit.”
WNDU
South Bend City Clerk responds to cancelation of Common Council meeting
Pokagon Band of Potawatomi working with Saint Joseph HS on nickname change. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Pokagon...
Developer Takes a High-End Approach to Low-Income Housing in South Bend
Jordan Richardson was working as a developer in South Bend, Indiana, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, emphasizing social disparities and highlighting the impact of a family’s social environment on their well-being and quality of life. “I saw some things that, in my mind, were directly correlated to poverty, especially...
WNDU
Several South Bend council members voice support, denounce city clerk after meeting cancelation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple members of the South Bend Common Council are voicing their support for the cancelation of Monday night’s meeting while denouncing criticism as to why it was possibly canceled. According to Council President Sharon McBride, Monday’s council meeting was canceled because the notice of...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana bill requires schools to notify parents of students' gender identity changes
A bill introduced at the Indiana Statehouse would require schools to notify parents if a student asks to change their gender identity, including their name and pronouns. Indiana bill requires schools to notify parents of …. A bill introduced at the Indiana Statehouse would require schools to notify parents if...
abc57.com
Four Winds Casino still looking for employees, as hotel expansion sets date for grand opening
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Four Winds Casino staff took a walkthrough of the nearly finished hotel expansion, set to open its doors at 10:00am on March 1. “We think that we’ll be able to provide a Four Winds Style guest experience whether you’re a gamer or whether you’re a non-gamer,” said Four Winds CEO Frank Freedman. “And that’s what we’re really hoping to accomplish here.”
WNDU
Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians working with Saint Joseph HS on nickname change
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians is working with Saint Joseph High School on their potential nickname change. Last week, it was announced that a 13-member committee will evaluate the current nickname of Indians and decide whether it should be kept or changed. The committee consists of alumni from 1960 to 2017, coaches, parents, and current students.
WNDU
Hands-on approach sparks students’ passion at Elkhart Area Career Center open house
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Area Career Center held its annual open house today to help local students focus on possible careers while emphasizing project-based, service-based, and work-based education. “I’ve never welded before, and I was looking for something very hands-on and project-orientated,” Elkhart Area Career Center Student Patrick...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Gary looking to add homeless shelter and affordable housing, thanks to federal funding
The city of Gary is putting together a plan to address housing insecurity. The 2022 Point in Time count found 272 people experiencing homelessness — while almost a third of Gary residents are below the federal poverty level, according to Census Bureau data. Now, the city has gotten $2.49 million through the federal HOME-ARP program, which is funded with COVID-19 relief money.
abc57.com
Uptick in robberies prompting reminders for safety, vigilance across South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - In a span of less than 48 hours, South Bend Police responded to seven different robberies across South Bend over the weekend. Because of this, officers are reminding residents to stay vigilant to prevent a robbery from happening to them. Despite arrests and a heightened police...
WNDU
South Bend's Four Winds Casino Hotel set to open in March
South Bend City Clerk responds to cancelation of Common Council meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. South Bend City...
Indiana lawmakers launch all-out campaign against LGBTQ Hoosiers
The Indiana General Assembly has put forward a slate of hate — an onslaught of bills targeting LGBTQ Hoosiers and singling out trans kids. There is no other way to describe what we are seeing at the Statehouse. This is not one or two bad bills, this is a well-orchestrated, hate-driven campaign to push trans […] The post Indiana lawmakers launch all-out campaign against LGBTQ Hoosiers appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WNDU
Henry Davis Jr. files candidacy for South Bend mayor
South Bend City Clerk responds to cancelation of Common Council meeting. Updated: 4 hours ago. South Bend City...
WNDU
Several Michiana counties under travel advisories due to winter weather
(WNDU) - Several counties in our viewing area are under a travel advisory as we continue to see snowfall here in Michiana. As of Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 1 p.m., seven of our northern Indiana counties are under an advisory. They are listed below:. YELLOW: Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, LaPorte, Marshall,...
hometownnewsnow.com
Stolen Safe Found in Fleeing Vehicle
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges are filed in connection with a high speed chase and manhunt throughout much of Michigan City. Justin McColly, 39, is charged in La Porte Superior Court 1 with resisting law enforcement and other counts. According to court documents, officers at about 4 a.m. on January...
Former Indiana Secretary of State candidate expresses ballot accessibility concerns
INDIANA (WEHT) – Andrew U. D. Straw has expressed ballot accessibility concerns in a court document. According to a document Straw sent to the court, he said, “The State of Indiana denied me ballot access in 2012 when I ran for a federal office. Because it is physically impossible for me to gather these signatures, […]
Indiana lawmakers gear up for debate over bill to repeal certain floodplain requirements
Property owners and environmental advocates are clashing over an Indiana bill that would repeal a requirement for local administrators to use the latest statewide floodplain maps when deciding new construction projects. Authored by Sen. Jean Leising, R-Oldenburg, the bill seeks to nix a provision in current state law that requires floodplain administrators to use the […] The post Indiana lawmakers gear up for debate over bill to repeal certain floodplain requirements appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
