Philadelphia, PA

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Probability Meter for Each NFL Division's Worst Team

If you want parity, look no further than the NFL, where multiple teams can rise from the basement of a division into the playoff spotlight over the course of one year. Last season, the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks finished fourth in their respective divisions and bounced back to clinch postseason berths in 2022.
Bleacher Report

Chiefs' Key Matchups to Beat Bengals in AFC Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs need to figure out how to end their three-game losing streak against the Cincinnati Bengals. Andy Reid's team fell to the Bengals in each of the last two regular seasons and in last year's AFC Championship Game. Kansas City has to come up with a game...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Bills' 2023 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NFL Playoff Loss

The Buffalo Bills have become one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. The presence of dual-threat quarterback Josh Allen, skill players like Stefon Diggs and an aggressive talent-laden defense has made Buffalo a must-watch on both sides of the ball. However, there's a difference between being a "fun"...
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

Under-the-Radar NFL Players Who Could Decide the 2023 NFC, AFC Championship Games

There's almost nothing "under the radar" about a pair of NFL conference championship games that involve four teams that went a combined 53-14 during the 2022 regular season. Of course, the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles have all been to the Super Bowl in recent years, and altogether they possess 24 Pro Bowlers this season.
Bleacher Report

Super Bowl 2023: AFC, NFC Conference Championship Predictions and Vegas Odds

Only four NFL teams remain in the hunt for Super Bowl LVII glory. All four posted a top-six scoring differential this season. If these aren't the four best teams in football, they at least rank somewhere among its elite class. That doesn't leave much wiggle room for oddsmakers and wagerers to find clear separation between them.
Bleacher Report

Bills Ripped by Fans for Play-Calling, 'Wasting' Josh Allen in Loss vs. Bengals

The Buffalo Bills were projected to be the favorites to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVII, but the team unfortunately fell short of expectations once again. Playing through snowy conditions in front of their fans at Highmark Stadium, the Bills suffered a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Divisional Round matchup. This marks the second straight year that Buffalo failed to advance to a conference championship game.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Stefon Diggs Addresses Reaction to Bills' Playoff Loss to Bengals on Twitter

Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs addressed his immediate reaction to his team's 27-10 loss Sunday in the AFC divisional round. The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia reported Diggs bid a hasty retreat from the locker room once the game concluded. That followed an animated exchange with teammate Josh Allen on the sideline.
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

Warriors Rumors: Knicks, Suns, Wizards 'Worth Monitoring' as Bob Myers Landing Spots

A front-office shakeup that could significantly alter the NBA landscape might be brewing on the West Coast. The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Marcus Thompson II and Sam Amick reported Wednesday that sources around Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers "are wondering whether—and even predicting that—his days with the Warriors are about to run out."
WASHINGTON, DC

