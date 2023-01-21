Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the DoorTravel MavenWilmington, DE
Glu Hospitality to Open Brewerytown Food Hall in MarchMarilyn Johnson
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Related
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Probability Meter for Each NFL Division's Worst Team
If you want parity, look no further than the NFL, where multiple teams can rise from the basement of a division into the playoff spotlight over the course of one year. Last season, the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks finished fourth in their respective divisions and bounced back to clinch postseason berths in 2022.
Bleacher Report
Chiefs' Key Matchups to Beat Bengals in AFC Championship
The Kansas City Chiefs need to figure out how to end their three-game losing streak against the Cincinnati Bengals. Andy Reid's team fell to the Bengals in each of the last two regular seasons and in last year's AFC Championship Game. Kansas City has to come up with a game...
Bleacher Report
Patrick Mahomes Practicing for Chiefs Despite Ankle Injury Before AFC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Andy Reid told reporters. "We'll be ready to go and I'll be ready to go, for sure," Mahomes told reporters on Wednesday. The 27-year-old suffered a high ankle sprain...
Report: Sale of Suns, Mercury nears completion
The sale of the majority interest in the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Mercury to billionaire Mat Ishbia is expected to
Why Nick Sirianni isn't standing for these Eagles coaches getting criticized
For 2 Eagles assistants who take a lot of criticism, they sure are in high demand for head coaching jobs.
Bleacher Report
Bills' 2023 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NFL Playoff Loss
The Buffalo Bills have become one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. The presence of dual-threat quarterback Josh Allen, skill players like Stefon Diggs and an aggressive talent-laden defense has made Buffalo a must-watch on both sides of the ball. However, there's a difference between being a "fun"...
Bleacher Report
Under-the-Radar NFL Players Who Could Decide the 2023 NFC, AFC Championship Games
There's almost nothing "under the radar" about a pair of NFL conference championship games that involve four teams that went a combined 53-14 during the 2022 regular season. Of course, the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles have all been to the Super Bowl in recent years, and altogether they possess 24 Pro Bowlers this season.
Bleacher Report
What Makes Will Levis a Real Threat to Go No. 1 Overall in 2023 NFL Draft
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis entered his senior season with the potential to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Although he didn't perform as well as he did in 2021, particularly against top competition, he's still a strong contender to be taken first overall. "There are...
Bleacher Report
Super Bowl 2023: AFC, NFC Conference Championship Predictions and Vegas Odds
Only four NFL teams remain in the hunt for Super Bowl LVII glory. All four posted a top-six scoring differential this season. If these aren't the four best teams in football, they at least rank somewhere among its elite class. That doesn't leave much wiggle room for oddsmakers and wagerers to find clear separation between them.
Bleacher Report
Eagles' Nick Sirianni's Omission as NFL COY Finalist Slammed as 'Disgrace' by Fans
Nick Sirianni led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 14-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but it wasn't enough to be one of three finalists for the Associated Press Coach of the Year. Though Sirianni was initially listed as one of five finalists by the NFL, Rob...
Bleacher Report
Bills Ripped by Fans for Play-Calling, 'Wasting' Josh Allen in Loss vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills were projected to be the favorites to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVII, but the team unfortunately fell short of expectations once again. Playing through snowy conditions in front of their fans at Highmark Stadium, the Bills suffered a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Divisional Round matchup. This marks the second straight year that Buffalo failed to advance to a conference championship game.
Bleacher Report
Report: GM Monte McNair, Kings Agree to Contract Extension Amid Breakout Season
The Sacramento Kings have signed general manager Monte McNair to a contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. McNair had been in the role since 2020, but his previous contract was set to expire at the end of the season. The new deal extends his contract for three years, per Sam Amick of The Athletic.
Bleacher Report
Stefon Diggs Left Bills Locker Room Before Coaches Arrived After Loss to Bengals
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was disappointed following the team's 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC divisional round on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium. Diggs was so disappointed that he packed his things and exited the locker room before some of the Bills coaches even arrived...
Bleacher Report
Mel Kiper 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bijan Robinson to Cowboys Ahead of Tony Pollard FA
The Dallas Cowboys may not look far to supplement a backfield that could be in flux this offseason. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projected the team to select Texas running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 26 overall pick in his most recent 2023 mock draft. Robinson ran for 3,410 yards...
Bleacher Report
Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson Says His Car Was Stolen After Playoff Win over Giants
Philadelphia Eagles star C.J. Gardner-Johnson had his car stolen after his team's 38-7 victory over the New York Giants in the NFC divisional round. The veteran defensive back shared a video on social media of his reaction in the aftermath. Fortunately, he may have already identified the perpetrator. "I know...
Bleacher Report
Stefon Diggs Addresses Reaction to Bills' Playoff Loss to Bengals on Twitter
Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs addressed his immediate reaction to his team's 27-10 loss Sunday in the AFC divisional round. The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia reported Diggs bid a hasty retreat from the locker room once the game concluded. That followed an animated exchange with teammate Josh Allen on the sideline.
Bleacher Report
Warriors Rumors: Knicks, Suns, Wizards 'Worth Monitoring' as Bob Myers Landing Spots
A front-office shakeup that could significantly alter the NBA landscape might be brewing on the West Coast. The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Marcus Thompson II and Sam Amick reported Wednesday that sources around Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers "are wondering whether—and even predicting that—his days with the Warriors are about to run out."
Bleacher Report
Sean Payton Rumors: Latest on Head Coach's Interest from Cardinals, Panthers, Broncos
As teams in need of a head coach continue to go through the interview process, Sean Payton's top suitors are starting to come into focus. Payton has already met with four of the five teams that have a head-coaching vacancy. The Indianapolis Colts are the only team that hasn't spoken with him.
