Trio arrested for forgery in Vicksburg fraud investigation

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A mother and her two adult children are facing forgery charges in connection to an ongoing fraud investigation in Vicksburg.

The Vicksburg Post reported a local business informed police that several fraudulent checks, written against a fake Huntington National Bank account, had been cashed for $4,628.

Marsha Ann Reid, 66, and her two children, Austin Chance Reid, 38, and Tia Reid Spencer, 43, were arrested. They were charged with forgery and conspiracy to commit forgery.

Vicksburg police believe others are involved and other businesses may have been targeted. They said more arrests may be made in the ongoing fraud investigation.

According to the newspaper, Marsha’s bond was set at $30,000; Austin’s was set at $25,000 and Tia’s was set at $40,000.

