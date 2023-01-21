ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 2

edmund radziewicz
4d ago

Just eat it the way you want to there is no wrong way to eat Pizza. And if someone gives you Grif about how you eat it go tell them to go fly a kite .

Reply
2
Related
92.7 WOBM

One Of A Kind Brazilian Steak House Coming To New Jersey

A new wildly popular steak restaurant is getting ready to open its first New Jersey location in a few days, and this all-you-can-eat meat lovers' dream has already announced two additional locations that will open in the Garden State!. I love a good steak, there's nothing quite like firing up...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Hey NJ idiots, stop trying to be TikTok stars (Opinion)

I swear one day as a future generation sifts through the ashes of our current civilization it will become quickly apparent that social media was the beginning of our downfall. People are meaner, attention spans are shorter, conspiracy theories are more plentiful, and people are forgetting the most basic of social rules on how to talk to each other.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Let’s Go Shopping! New Jersey’s Very Best Grocery Store

It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
MAYWOOD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ drivers are keeping cars much longer

Call me a dork. (OK, you probably already do. Let me think.) Call me corny. But I had a cool little moment with my car on Tuesday. I was heading to an appointment when I noticed my odometer was on 169,990 miles. This place was still more than 10 miles away so I knew it was going to turn over to 170,000 miles on this trip. No, not exactly a round number. But still kind of cool. So when it got close I carefully got into the right lane and briefly recorded it as it happened.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Try to guess what is the 3rd most Instagramable city in NJ

Most of New Jersey is a collection of sprawling suburban towns and bedroom communities that cover a large portion of the central and northern parts of the state. We do have cities, but a good portion of the population is in suburbia; with some exceptions. When people do go to our cities, they love sharing their experience on Instagram.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Best bakery in NJ will transport you back in time

Have you ever been to the Colts Neck General Store And Deli?. If you want to take a step back in time you don't really need a time machine, you just need a car and a couple of free hours to check out one of Jersey's oldest general stores that also hosts one of the best bakeries in the state!
COLTS NECK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Almost Done! New ‘Chicken or the Egg’ in Marlton NJ MAY Open This Jan.!

We've been eagerly waiting for this popular restaurant to finally open its second New Jersey location... And it looks like it could happen really soon!. Chicken or the Egg (aka "Chegg"), which has been a long-time favorite restaurant in Beach Haven since 1991, is expanding to Marlton NJ, located in the Renaissance Square on RT 70. The owner of the beloved restaurant says it could be open as soon as the end of January, according to PhillyVoice.
MARLTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ’s beloved M&M’s found to be too divisive

What's Maya Rudolph got that those M&M's spokescandies don't?. M&M's have been around since the 1940s and have been made right here in New Jersey for all these years. The Hackettstown-based Mars company has had "spokescandies" for the longest times appearing in countless TV commercials. Then came this Twitter announcement.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey

If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy