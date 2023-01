A man who was on I-244 Friday night died after he was struck by a vehicle, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

The man was on foot on I-244 southbound near 7th Street in Tulsa when he was hit, troopers said.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

