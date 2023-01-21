ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

State police investigating bomb threat made against local mall

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
 4 days ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a bomb threat was made against a mall in Butler County.

According to police, a worker at the McDonald’s at the Clearview Mall received a call at around 5:01 a.m. Saturday.

The person at the other end of the anonymous phone call said, “A bomb was left in the building.”

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

explore venango

State Police Calls: Area Elementary Student Threatens to ‘Shoot Everyone on the School Bus’

BUTLER/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Area Elementary Student Threatens to “Shoot Everyone on the School Bus”. PSP Butler responded to Dassa McKinney Elementary School on Hooker Road in Concord Township, Butler County, for a report of terroristic threats by a known juvenile around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 23.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigating claims that Beaver County school bus driver drove recklessly with kids on board

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A school bus driver in Beaver County is off the job and police are investigating claims that he drove recklessly with kids on board on purpose. Parents of an elementary school student at Todd Lane in Center Township said the bus driver has been intentionally slamming on his brakes and laughing at the kids when they hit their faces on the seat in front of them.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man who assaulted teen at local mall accused of harassing judge

A Westmoreland County man who plead guilty to simple assault for body-slamming a 16-year-old girl at a local mall is now accused of harassing a district judge. Tyler Zidek, 25, of East Vandergrift, is charged with harassment for allegedly calling long-time Allegheny Township District Judge Cheryl Yakopec 13 times, according to the complaint. He allegedly placed nine of the calls one night in November and called her a derogatory name.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Investigating Bomb Threat at McDonald’s in Butler

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Butler-based State Police are investigating a bomb threat that reportedly occurred at McDonald’s in Center Township early Saturday morning. State Police in Butler are investigating a bomb threat that was called into the McDonald’s Restaurant located at 102 Clearview Circle in Center Township, Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

3 men accused in multi-county catalytic converter theft ring

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Investigators have nabbed three men suspected of running a destructive catalytic converter theft ring that spanned several counties across our region. “The brazen acts of these suspects not only cost innocent drivers and business owners thousands, hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs, but these suspects terrorized our neighborhoods, our businesses across Western Pennsylvania for months,” said Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Grove City Teen Facing Charges For Threatening To Shoot Student

A student in the Grove City School District is facing charges after allegedly making threats against another student and the school. According to Grove City Police, the incident happened last Wednesday night when a 15-year-old boy allegedly threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot another 14-year-old boy. The threats were made through an online app.
GROVE CITY, PA
YourErie

PSP Meadville investigating Dollar General theft in Crawford Co.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Meadville are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole from a Crawford County store. According to a release, police responded to a retail theft at Dollar General (533 Main St. in Saegertown Borough) around 12:51 p.m. on Jan. 21. The store manager reportedly caught a woman concealing items in […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Greensburg police chief facing federal drug charges

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Greensburg police Chief Shawn Denning is facing federal drug charges, according to court documents. According to Target 11 sources, Denning was escorted out of Greensburg City Hall Tuesday morning by DEA agents. He was taken into custody, but was later released on $250,000 bond. According to...
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Teenager shot in McKeesport, in critical condition

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A teenager was in critical condition after a shooting in McKeesport on Monday afternoon, police said. There was a heavy police presence and 25 evidence markers in the area of Dinsmore and Meadow streets around 2:30 p.m. Allegheny County police said a male victim was found...
MCKEESPORT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

14-year-old missing from Wilkinsburg found safe

UPDATE 1/25: Wilkinsburg police said Denaejah Waller has returned home. Wilkinsburg police are looking for a missing teen. Denaejah Waller, 14, didn’t come home from school — Pittsburgh Science and Technology Academy in Oakland — Tuesday. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and...
WILKINSBURG, PA
