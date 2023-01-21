Read full article on original website
Preliminary hot board: Alabama offensive coordinator
BOL put together a preliminary hot board of potential offensive coordinator candidates to call plays in Tuscaloosa.
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day
Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel knows what it takes to win in Columbus. The legendary coach cemented his legacy by defeating a dominant Miami squad for the 2002 BCS National Championship. Tressel, who exited Ohio State under a cloud of an NCAA investigation into then-quarterback Terrelle Pryor and four other former players, currently works Read more... The post Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brock Purdy Reveals What Nick Saban Told Him When He Visited Alabama
Brock Purdy enjoyed a decorated college football career with the Iowa State Cyclones before launching his improbable postseason run with the San Francisco 49ers. Of course, Purdy assessed all of his options before committing to Iowa State, and that included visiting Alabama. In a discussion ...
Look: NCAA Getting Crushed Over The Michigan Investigation
The Michigan football program is currently being investigated by the NCAA. In the investigation, the program is alleged to have committed recruiting practice violations. The allegations include one Level I violation against head coach Jim Harbaugh and multiple Level II Violations. The Level II ...
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Nebraska Football: TE Ismael Smith Flores commits to program
Nebraska football received a commitment from 2023 tight end Ismael Smith Flores on Monday afternoon. Smith Flores made the announcement on Twitter. He is not ranked in either the 247Sports Composite or regular rankings. Flores has a numerical ranking of 87 on 247Sports.
thecomeback.com
New Ohio State player is a former Michigan fan
The Ohio State Buckeyes got a big boost to their offensive line last week when former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Victor Cutler announced that he would be transferring to Ohio State to close out his career, giving the Buckeyes some much-needed experience at the position. But it turns out, he had a small secret that most Ohio States likely didn’t know – he grew up a Michigan fan.
Five-star linebacker returning to Clemson this weekend
Clemson247 has learned that five-star linebacker Sammy Brown of Jefferson (Ga.) will return to Clemson on Saturday for the Tigers' elite junior day.
LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25
Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
Could Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Football Make History?
With Matt Weiss now gone, Jim Harbaugh will be hiring at least one new assistant coach this offseason and he could break down a major barrier in the process.
Michigan Is Making A Notable Change To Its Football Stadium
Michigan is going to remove some seats from Michigan Stadium. According to Aaron McMann of MLive.com, the school plans to remove 45 seats from the stadium to help widen tunnel access to the field. This decision reportedly comes after the school conducted a safety review following the season. ...
'He was different': How did Joe Burrow do as an Ohio State football quarterback?
One season after leading the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl, Joe Burrow is returning to the AFC championship. After beating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC wild card game, Burrow and the 5.5-point underdog Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills Sunday on the road 27-10 and will play for a spot in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday.
Look: Football World Reacts To What Joe Burrow Said About Ohio State
Which college program gets to claim Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State or LSU? With Burrow continuing to exceed expectations by leading Cincinnati to a second straight AFC title game this week, the above question is once again trending on social media. Burrow was asked to share ...
Kentucky makes Sahvir Wheeler's importance clear but his role going forward remains undetermined
LEXINGTON - There isn't a program in the country that wouldn't want a player on its roster that is on pace to lead its conference in assists for a third straight season. That is the case for Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler who led the SEC in assists while at Georgia during the 2020-21 season with 7.4 per game, transferred to UK and did so again last season with 6.9 per game and this year, currently leads the conference averaging 5.9 assists.
Predicting the commitment of 5-star Nyckoles Harbor
Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked recruits left in the 2023 recruiting class and here’s where things stand with signing day just over a week away. Nyckoles Harbor is one of the most talented college football recruits in the country and with just over a week before the late signing period opens, we still have no idea where he’s going to go.
Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment
Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks issues statement regarding fatal car accident
The aftermath of the car crash that claimed the lives of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy have left many around the Bulldogs’ football program reeling. Eight days after the incident, Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks has spoken out about what’s next for the university.
