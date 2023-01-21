Read full article on original website
epicdinoman
3d ago
SO we can fund Isreal and Ukraine with billions,and weapons BUT we can't take care of things here?!! What a sick,weak,jellyfish government supplying money and weapons to Ukraine and their stupid government,and lets not forget Isreal and their war criminal always with their hands held out!! Unbelievable and sick we're funding OCCUPIERS and people that kill innocent.😈😈😈😈😈😈😈
Reply(3)
11
CharlieBrown
3d ago
75 years is long enough. It's time Israel stood on its own for once in its entire existence. Americans are sick of funding Israels crimes.
Reply(3)
9
Will G
3d ago
all these nations are like the homeless asking for change. united states needs to worry about their own country before others
Reply(1)
10
