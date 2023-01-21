ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers stifles Penn State during 65-45 victory to keep pace in Big Ten race

Rutgers defends the three-point line well. Penn State shoots frequently from deep. Something had to give coming in and we got our answer early. Rutgers dominated in the paint from the opening minutes as the Nittany Lions never got it going from beyond the arc during the Scarlet Knights’ 65-45 victory at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway.
Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Penn State at Rutgers

Penn State (12-6, 4-4 Big Ten) at Rutgers (13-6, 5-3 Big Ten) TV: BTN with Jason Horowitz (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (color) Radio: Live Listen - RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network; WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), Audacy App, Scarlet Knights App - Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Austin Johnson (color), WRSU 88.7 FM.
Underdogs: Thoughts on the 65-45 Dismantling of Penn State

Rutgers has beaten Penn State and now sits at 14-6 overall and 6-3 in the Big Ten. Thoughts:. Dominant Defensive Performance: Rutgers won by 20, due to giving up just 45 points to Penn State. It never allowed the Nittany Lions to get comfortable offensively, and the Scarlet Knights’ defense was impressive all around. Although Rutgers had just five steals and forced only seven Penn State turnovers, they constantly forced PSU into low-percentage looks. Penn State finished 33.3% from the field and 4-26 (15.4%) from three. This is a team that came into this game third in the B1G in field goal percentage, and first in the conference in three-point percentage. A strong-shooting team like the Nittany Lions can be dangerous, but Rutgers kept them stone-cold all night.
