Rutgers has beaten Penn State and now sits at 14-6 overall and 6-3 in the Big Ten. Thoughts:. Dominant Defensive Performance: Rutgers won by 20, due to giving up just 45 points to Penn State. It never allowed the Nittany Lions to get comfortable offensively, and the Scarlet Knights’ defense was impressive all around. Although Rutgers had just five steals and forced only seven Penn State turnovers, they constantly forced PSU into low-percentage looks. Penn State finished 33.3% from the field and 4-26 (15.4%) from three. This is a team that came into this game third in the B1G in field goal percentage, and first in the conference in three-point percentage. A strong-shooting team like the Nittany Lions can be dangerous, but Rutgers kept them stone-cold all night.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO