Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Can't Find Enough Firepower to Support A Quiet Night From Brice Sensabaugh in Another Underwhelming Offensive Performance
Brice Sensabaugh set a program freshman record with 10 straight games as the team’s leading scorer entering Tuesday. He added another game to that tally against Illinois. But make no mistake, it was no banner night for the four-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Following his career-high 27 points in Saturday’s five-game-skid-snapping win over Iowa, Sensabaugh scored his fewest points in nearly seven weeks.
saturdaytradition.com
Caitlin Clark posts triple-double, No. 10 Iowa shocks No. 2 Ohio State
Caitlin Clark is just playing a different game, it seems. The star Iowa guard did it again on the biggest stage, propelling the Hawkeyes to a 83-72 win over No. 2 Ohio State Monday night. She recorded yet another triple-double in the win, scoring 28 points with 10 rebounds and 15 assists. That gives her 8 triple-doubles across her career, the most by any DI player, women or men, ever.
Ohio State football: The one surprise defensive player for 2023
The Ohio State football team will need new players to emerge if they want to get back to the College Football Playoffs in 2023. The Ohio State football team will need to vastly prove on defense in 2023. It will be Jim Knowles’ second season as defensive coordinator and the expectation will be for them to make a major leap forward. But honestly, this defense will probably go as far as their secondary play takes them.
Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day
Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel knows what it takes to win in Columbus. The legendary coach cemented his legacy by defeating a dominant Miami squad for the 2002 BCS National Championship. Tressel, who exited Ohio State under a cloud of an NCAA investigation into then-quarterback Terrelle Pryor and four other former players, currently works Read more... The post Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Daily Iowan
Point/Counterpoint | Will the Iowa men’s basketball team make the NCAA tournament?
Assistant Sports Editor Chris Werner argues that the Hawkeyes will make the 68-team field, while Sports Reporter Grant Hall doesn’t think they have what it takes. If Iowa men’s basketball head coach Fran McCaffery hadn’t told the media that his son and Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery was “doing a lot better” at a press conference on Jan. 19, I would have a lot more trouble writing this.
thecomeback.com
New Ohio State player is a former Michigan fan
The Ohio State Buckeyes got a big boost to their offensive line last week when former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Victor Cutler announced that he would be transferring to Ohio State to close out his career, giving the Buckeyes some much-needed experience at the position. But it turns out, he had a small secret that most Ohio States likely didn’t know – he grew up a Michigan fan.
Look: Football World Reacts To What Joe Burrow Said About Ohio State
Which college program gets to claim Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State or LSU? With Burrow continuing to exceed expectations by leading Cincinnati to a second straight AFC title game this week, the above question is once again trending on social media. Burrow was asked to share ...
Years of recruiting misses have caught up to Ohio State’s offensive line, a problem it must fix in 2024: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team is on the verge of having a problem that’s been two years in the making, and it’s up to Justin Frye to ensure it doesn’t fester. Frye was brought in as offensive line coach after the 2021 season for...
qfm96.com
PA Announcer for the Lady Buckeyes Molly Haynes
The undefeated, #2 ranked OSU Women’s Basketball team is the hottest team in the country at 19-0. Torg & Elliott speak with PA Announcer, Molly Haynes, about this exciting season of the Lady Buckeyes.
columbusmonthly.com
The Dazzling Rise and Stunning Fall of Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson
Kristina Johnson was different. Tanny Crane recognized that right away. Shortly after Ohio State University appointed Johnson its 16th president in June 2020, the new leader contacted both Crane and her mother, Loann, asking them to meet for lunch. This wasn’t surprising. Every new OSU president wants to talk to the Crane family, the owners of the Crane Group and major donors to several Central Ohio institutions, including Ohio State. But what was surprising was how quickly the call came—even before Johnson officially started at OSU—and how warm, approachable and considerate she was.
Intel’s Ohio semiconductor facility gets official name
LICKING COUNTY — Intel’s new $20 billion semiconductor campus officially has a name. A year after it was announced that Intel would be bringing the facility to Licking County, Ohio, officials have announced that the campus will be called “Ohio One.”. “The name is a nod to...
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
cbs2iowa.com
Former Sports Director John Baer dies after battle with cancer
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former KGAN-TV Sports Director John Baer has died at the age of 61. Friends and colleagues say he passed after a long battle with cancer. Baer worked here at Broadcast Park in the late-80s and early-90s. Viewers would tune in every night to see his...
WKRC
Cincinnati restaurant to open third location in Columbus
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-based mac and cheese bar is opening near Ohio State University. Keystone’s Mac Shack, a fast-casual eatery founded by Four Entertainment Group, will fill the 1,250-square-foot Gateway University District space at 1619 N. High St. that previously was a Panera Bread. It will...
Semi truck crashes into bridge above Columbus highway
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A major roadway is getting cleaned up as snow falls after a semi truck crashed into a bridge. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, a semi truck with an oversized load crashed into the 4th street bridge above Interstate 71 South overnight Wednesday. The crash caused a majority of lanes on […]
Columbus gun restrictions now in effect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus’ gun restrictions are officially in effect, and now activists on both sides are sharing their thoughts about the latest push to stop violent crime. The laws went into effect at 12 a.m. Saturday after a Fairfield County judge denied Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s request for a […]
columbusnavigator.com
New Renderings: Intel’s Semiconductor Campus In New Albany Gets A New Name
Intel’s new chip factory complex in Licking County officially has a name. The $20 billion investment by Intel will be known as ‘Ohio One’. The semiconductor campus will help boost the growing demand for advanced semiconductors around the world. This is the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio’s history.
nrn.com
5 emerging restaurants in Columbus, Ohio
Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest cities in the Midwest, and as both the capital of the state and a college town (home to Ohio State University), Columbus has become a hotbed for innovation and economic development. It’s also become a prime destination for restaurants both big and small....
Columbus area aviation-themed restaurant to close in June
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant — laden with aviation and military memorabilia and a stone’s throw away from John Glenn International Airport — will close its doors for good in June, it announced in a Facebook post Friday. The decision comes after a pipe burst during a December winter storm — […]
