ROAD CLOSURES: Unsafe travel conditions in Southern Colorado

UPDATE: SUNDAY 1/22/2023 12:58 p.m.

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — All roads have reopened across Southern Colorado.

UPDATE: SUNDAY 1/22/2023 9:40 a.m.

All roads have been reopened except for US 385 northbound as of Sunday morning, Jan. 22, according to COtrip.

US 385 northbound is closed between Leo Street (near Sheridan Lake) and I-70 (Burlington) from Mile Point 124 to Mile Point 187.35 due to safety concerns. Expect delays.

UPDATE: SATURDAY 1/21/2023 4:38 p.m.

The following roads remain closed Saturday afternoon on Jan. 21.

CO 59 northbound remains closed between 4th Street (Kit Carson) and US 36 (Cope) from Mile Point 0.1 to Mile Point 67.13. Right lanes between County Road 20 and County Road 16 have been reopened.

US 385 northbound between Leo Street (near Sheridan Lake) and I-70 (Burlington) from Mile Point 124 to Mile Point 187.35 remains closed.

I-70 eastbound between US 40 and the Kansas border has been reopened. The left lane remains closed due to a vehicle recovery between exits 310 (I-70 Business North) and exit 316.

US 287 (US385) northbound are closed between County Road S and County Road U (9 miles south of Lamar) at Mile Point 64 due to a crash.

US 24 westbound is closed between Marion Street (Burlington) and US 40 (near Seibert) from Mile Point 454 to Mile Point 422.7. Expect delays due to safety concerns.

US 40 westbound between Kit Carson and US 24 has reopened.

UPDATE: SATURDAY 1/21/2023 12:30 p.m.

The following roads have been closed Saturday morning on Jan. 21.

CO 59 northbound between 4th Street (Kit Carson) and US 36 (Cope) from Mile Point 0.1 to Mile Point 67.13 is closed. Expect delays due to safety concerns. The right lane between County Road 20 and County Road 16 (20 miles south of Seibert) at Mile Point 21 is closed due to a crash.

CO 109 south and US 160 eastbound have been reopened.

SATURDAY 1/21/2023 11:42 a.m.

Due to unsafe travel conditions and delays, the following roads have been closed Saturday morning on Jan. 21, according to COtrip.

Areas of blowing and drifting snow may be possible with gusts up to 35 MPH. Travel will still be difficult in these areas and if you can, you may want to delay plans until the afternoon. Go to FOX21 News’ weather forecast for more information.

I-70 eastbound between US 40 (3 miles west of Limon) and the Kansas Border (10 miles east of Burlington) from Mile Point 358 to Mile Point 449.5 is closed. Expect delays due to safety concerns.

CO 59 northbound between 4th Street (Kit Carson) and 4th Street (near Seibert) from Mile Point 0.1 to Mile Point 41 is closed. Expect delays due to safety concerns.

US 40 westbound between Palmer Avenue (Kit Carson) and US 24 (12 miles west of Hugo) from Mile Point 445 to Mile Point 386.01 is closed. Expect delays due to safety concerns.

US 385 northbound between Leo Street (near Sheridan Lake) and I-70 (Burlington) from Mile Point 124 to Mile Point 187.35 is closed. Expect delays due to safety concerns.

CO 109 south between US 160 and 18th Street (55 miles south of La Junta) from Mile Point 0 to Mile Point 55 is closed. Expect delays due to safety concerns.

US 160 eastbound between I-25 (Trinidad) and US 287 (near Springfield) from Mile Point 344.57 to Mile Point 464 is closed. Expect delays due to safety concerns.

