Tickets for Robinson Grand Broadway musical now available

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Broadway musical is making its way to Clarksburg in the near future.

According to a release from the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center and The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County, the nationally touring Broadway jukebox musical “ON YOUR FEET!” will be held on April 10 at the Robinson Grand, located at 444 W. Pike St. in Clarksburg, courtesy of The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County and the Barbara B. Highland Fund for the Arts.

“The Cultural Foundation is thrilled to have this unique opportunity to bring a nationally touring Broadway musical to Harrison County,” said Andy Walker, president of The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County. “We began the tradition of Broadway in Clarksburg years ago with Once, and we are proud to have been able to keep it going with STOMP, and now with ON YOUR FEET!”

According to the release, the musical follows the “the inspiring true story” of Gloria and Emilio Estefan and has played on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre. It is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), with choreography by Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys) and a book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman).

“We don’t normally have major shows like this on a Monday,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s program manager. “However, this musical is so new, and so popular that we had to take it when we could get it; and we are super lucky to have it.”

Tickets for the show start at $55 and can be purchased online at tickets.therobinsongrand.com or by calling 855-773-6283.

