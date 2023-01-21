Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode IslandDiana RusNewport, RI
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Rhode Island?Ted RiversProvidence, RI
Talbots is Closing a Store in Providence Mall Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenProvidence, RI
Longstanding Talbots Location Permanently Closing January 23Joel EisenbergProvidence, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Related
Turnto10.com
Lawmaker files resolution urging state to reverse decision on Providence school closures
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Rhode Island state lawmaker is urging the state Department of Education and Providence Public Schools to reverse the decision to close multiple Providence schools. Newly-elected Rep. Enrique Sanchez, D-Providence, presented a resolution to the General Assembly on Thursday, asking RIDE and the state-run school...
Turnto10.com
New Bedford holds preliminary special election for open Ward 3 seat
(WJAR) — New Bedford voters will head to the polls on Tuesday for a preliminary special election to fill an open seat in Ward 3. Tuesday’s contest will sort out who will go on to Special Election in February. Seven candidates are looking to fill the seat left...
newbedfordguide.com
OPINION: “Mayor Mitchell, I dare you to spend one night in New Bedford’s Ash Street jail!”
“Mayor Mitchell: spend one night in the Ash Street Jail!. The recently printed comments of Mayor John Mitchell regarding the proposed closure of the New Bedford Ash Street jail and that “the proposal to close Ash Street may or may not ultimately make sense,” are puzzling and disappointing.
Turnto10.com
Education fair shows Rhode Island parents schooling options
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Representatives from most Rhode Island schools hosted an education fair at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick on Sunday afternoon. The fair marked the beginning of National School Choice Week, allowing families to explore schooling options. It serviced students and families from Pre-K to twelfth grade...
RI law enforcement legend dies at 84
Vincent Vespia Jr. was the police chief in South Kingstown for 35 years, and before that served in the Army and Rhode Island State Police.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island lawmakers show solidarity with Missouri counterparts over dress code
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A newly-elected Rhode Island lawmaker is standing in solidarity with female legislators in Missouri, in the wake a controversial dress code requirement adopted. "I just thought it was ridiculous, quite frankly," said State Rep. Jennifer Boylan, who's in her first term representing parts of Barrington...
Turnto10.com
Vincent Vespia, former South Kingstown police chief, dies at 84
The South Kingstown Police Department said Tuesday that former Chief Vincent Vespia Jr. has died. The department said Vespia died unexpectedly. He was surrounded by family at South County Hospital. "Chief Vespia led an exceptional career in law enforcement for 57 years and retired after serving as Chief with the...
RI lawmakers react to mass shooting in California
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (WPRI) — Several Rhode Island lawmakers expressed their condolences Sunday after a gunman killed 10 people at a California ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations. One of those lawmakers was Newport Mayor, Xay Khamsyvoravong, who called the tragedy, “heartbreaking.” “As an Asian-American the Lunar New Year is a really special […]
ecori.org
Affordable Housing Stock Shrinks in Some R.I. Towns
A nearly finished development called Pine View has helped the town of Exeter increase its proportion of affordable housing. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) During the past decade, a few Rhode Island municipalities have made slow progress toward the state’s 10% low- and moderate-income housing requirement, while some have stalled and many others have fallen behind.
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center opens, connects region to major hubs
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center is officially open. It will serve as a bus station and commuter rail stop for RIPTA and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. The first train left the station Monday morning at about 4:20 a.m., giving people a new stop for...
Expert: $225 million needed to replace more than 35,000 lead water pipes in RI
Lead can cause serious health problems, especially in children and pregnant women.
ABC6.com
Second Providence bank employee admits to fraud
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The second former bank employee admitted to stealing and sharing sensitive information from her employer, according to the R.I. District Attorney’s Office. Officials said 24-year-old Isha-Lee Savage admitted to sharing screenshots and information from Santander Bank, that disclosed customer account information on Tuesday. Court...
On the Job: Electric Boat hiring many positions
Electric Boat has been the primary builder of submarines for the United States Navy for the past 120 years.
When the Commonwealth Raided Fairhaven and Fall River Internet Cafes
Casino gaming has been legal in Massachusetts since then-Governor Deval Patrick signed the Expanded Gaming Act into law on November 22, 2011. Months before Patrick acted, Fall River City Councilor Leo Pelletier launched a gaming venture of his own. Pelletier, who was then and is currently a member of the...
Turnto10.com
Newport police search for vandalism suspect, asks for public's help
(WJAR) — The Newport Police Department is investigating a couple of vandalism incidents that occurred at a local bank. Police the Citizens Bank at 8 Washington Square has been the victim of vandalism twice. The department also released images of a potential suspect that it is asking for the...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island lab reveals results of DNA test for Santa, reindeer
(WJAR) — The results are in! Budding detective Scarlett Doumato is on a mission to see if Santa Claus is real. The 10-year-old captured the attention of those across Rhode Island after she sent a letter to the Cumberland police, requesting a DNA test on a sample of a cookie and carrots she left for Santa Claus and the reindeer.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island gears up for Wednesday’s wintery conditions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With snow, ice, and rain heading Southern New England’s way again Wednesday, state leaders and hardware stores are gearing up for the first wave of inclement weather this winter. Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said 350 trucks in total...
Prosecutor: Daughter of Mass. Rep. Katherine Clark assaulted Boston police officer, defaced monument
BOSTON — The daughter of Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark faced a judge Monday after being arrested over the weekend for allegedly assaulting a Boston police officer and defacing a monument during a protest on Boston Common. Riley Dowell, of Melrose, was arraigned in the Central Division of Boston Municipal...
Surprising Santa DNA Test Results Out of Rhode Island
A determined young Rhode Island resident tried to prove Santa was real by using DNA and the test results are in. Scarlett, 10, collected her "evidence" on Christmas morning in her personal quest to prove Santa Claus was real. She grabbed partially eaten carrots and leftover Oreo cookies in plastic bags and then sent them to the Cumberland Police Department for help.
WMUR.com
Governor's office in touch with DCYF over case of 7-year-old in hospital with serious injuries
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire governor's office said Monday it is in contact with the Division of Children, Youth and Families about the case of a Manchester boy who was allegedly abused by his father and is now in a Boston hospital with serious injuries. Jaevion Riley, 7,...
Comments / 0