Turnto10.com

Education fair shows Rhode Island parents schooling options

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Representatives from most Rhode Island schools hosted an education fair at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick on Sunday afternoon. The fair marked the beginning of National School Choice Week, allowing families to explore schooling options. It serviced students and families from Pre-K to twelfth grade...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Vincent Vespia, former South Kingstown police chief, dies at 84

The South Kingstown Police Department said Tuesday that former Chief Vincent Vespia Jr. has died. The department said Vespia died unexpectedly. He was surrounded by family at South County Hospital. "Chief Vespia led an exceptional career in law enforcement for 57 years and retired after serving as Chief with the...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

RI lawmakers react to mass shooting in California

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (WPRI) — Several Rhode Island lawmakers expressed their condolences Sunday after a gunman killed 10 people at a California ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations.  One of those lawmakers was Newport Mayor, Xay Khamsyvoravong, who called the tragedy, “heartbreaking.”  “As an Asian-American the Lunar New Year is a really special […]
NEWPORT, RI
ecori.org

Affordable Housing Stock Shrinks in Some R.I. Towns

A nearly finished development called Pine View has helped the town of Exeter increase its proportion of affordable housing. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) During the past decade, a few Rhode Island municipalities have made slow progress toward the state’s 10% low- and moderate-income housing requirement, while some have stalled and many others have fallen behind.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Second Providence bank employee admits to fraud

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The second former bank employee admitted to stealing and sharing sensitive information from her employer, according to the R.I. District Attorney’s Office. Officials said 24-year-old Isha-Lee Savage admitted to sharing screenshots and information from Santander Bank, that disclosed customer account information on Tuesday. Court...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Newport police search for vandalism suspect, asks for public's help

(WJAR) — The Newport Police Department is investigating a couple of vandalism incidents that occurred at a local bank. Police the Citizens Bank at 8 Washington Square has been the victim of vandalism twice. The department also released images of a potential suspect that it is asking for the...
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island lab reveals results of DNA test for Santa, reindeer

(WJAR) — The results are in! Budding detective Scarlett Doumato is on a mission to see if Santa Claus is real. The 10-year-old captured the attention of those across Rhode Island after she sent a letter to the Cumberland police, requesting a DNA test on a sample of a cookie and carrots she left for Santa Claus and the reindeer.
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island gears up for Wednesday’s wintery conditions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With snow, ice, and rain heading Southern New England’s way again Wednesday, state leaders and hardware stores are gearing up for the first wave of inclement weather this winter. Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said 350 trucks in total...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

