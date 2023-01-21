Golden Knights faceoff: Ovechkin leads Capitals into T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights seek to climb out of a disappointing homestand in a clash Saturday against Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.

Ovechkin has 30 goals and is 84 shy of the 894 by NHL career scoring leader Wayne Gretzky. Ovechkin surpassed Gordie Howe (801 goals) for No. 2 on the all-time list earlier this year.

The Knights are 13-13 at home this year, including 2-4 on a homestand that ends Saturday against the Caps.

If you’re driving to the game, the state Department of Transportation’s I-15 Tropicana Project could cause delays. Road, ramp and lane closures will change throughout the 2 1/2 year project. Visit the DOT for updates on lane restrictions and closures.

Washington Capitals at Golden Knights

Faceoff: 7 p.m. Saturday, T-Mobile Arena.

7 p.m. Saturday, T-Mobile Arena. TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM

AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM Records : Capitals 25-17-6; Knights 28-16-2

: Capitals 25-17-6; Knights 28-16-2 Notes: The game against the Knights is the second of a three-game road trip for Washington. The Caps beat Arizona 4-0 on Thursday and end the trip Tuesday at Colorado. … The loss Thursday to Detroit knocked the Golden Knights out of first place in the Pacific Division. Seattle and the Knights are tied with 58 points apiece, but the Kraken have a .644 winning percentage to the Knights’ .630.

