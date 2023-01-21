Read full article on original website
Breaking up the band: Overwatch 2 devs are working on nerfing one of game’s most OP duos
Sojourn has been one of the most divisive heroes in Overwatch 2. If you play Sojourn, the last thing you want is your best character to be nerfed to oblivion, but if you’re playing against her, you will have a rough game. This, paired with a pocket Mercy—who keeps...
Only 2 champions had a 100 percent pick-ban rate during first week of 2023 LEC Winter Split
The competitive League of Legends meta has already started to take shape after one week of play, and in Europe, some champions have taken over as the priority picks in the league. For example, there are only two champions that maintained a full 100 percent draft presence over the three game days that opened up the 2023 LEC Winter Split: Lucian and Ryze.
A rising LEC prospect is leading the league in kills through the first week of 2023 Winter Split
The first week of the 2023 LEC Winter Split has swept through and many European League of Legends fans have gotten a good taste of what to expect from the best teams in the region. There is, however, one player who has gotten off to a red-hot start in his rookie campaign.
Perkz explains why Vitality took a different approach with its LEC roster this year
Team Vitality revamped its roster ahead of the 2023 LEC season, and star mid laner Luka “Perkz” Perković shed some additional details on the rebuilding process. The Croatian said this year’s lineup was made “way more carefully” in an interview with Em Dash Esports on Jan. 24. The 24-year-old explained that contrary to last year, this time around Vitality had much more time to thoughtfully pick players for its LEC team.
How to play AP Zac mid like G2 Caps in League of Legends
If there’s one thing that the first week of the 2023 LEC Winter Split has shown fans, it’s that the meta launched alongside the start of League of Legends’ 2023 season is incredibly volatile and rewards players for opting for more unorthodox strategies. One of these strange...
Skrapz dominates Vegas as new-look London Royal Ravens impress in CDL Stage 2
The London Royal Ravens got their first victory of the Call of Duty League’s second set of qualifying matches with an impressive win over the Las Vegas Legion today by a count of 3-1, breaking a seven-match losing streak in the process. The victory comes just days after the...
Caps styles on Astralis with out-of-pocket AP Zac mid pick to close out G2’s perfect first week of 2023 LEC Winter Split
G2 mid laner Caps was feeling himself in today’s LEC game against Astralis, in which he picked an unorthodox Zac in the mid lane to lead G2 to victory in an absolute romp. While Caps is no stranger to bizarre picks (this is also the player who’s picked—and won—with champions like Draven and Kayn in the mid lane), Zac is a first-timer for the now-seventh-year pro.
2 League champions have a 100 percent presence in 2023 LCK Spring Split
After the first week of the 2023 LCK Spring Split, where 24 games in total were played, two League of Legends champions boast a 100 percent pick and ban rate. These two champions are Maokai and Ryze. The former has been picked 10 times so far, with the latter being chosen for the Rift only four times, according to a League stat site Oracle’s Elixir. As expected, Maokai has been making a presence in the jungle, while Ryze has been chosen by mid laners so far in the season.
Why are League pros picking Jhin support? A look into the new-age utility meta
The kickoff for League of Legends’ 13th season has brought a ton of big changes to the meta compared to the preseason. Players have seen the resurgence of champions like Ryze who had previously been far out of the meta, and new crit-based build paths for marksmen like Ezreal that were unheard of just a couple of months ago. While casual and more serious solo queue ladder players have done a fair bit of exploration of the 13.1 meta, it’s the professional teams across the world who really set the precedent for the current game state. With the juggernaut and Ardent Crescent metas of Worlds tournaments past or the enchanter top laner bounty chase playstyle from a season ago, professional teams seem to find some of the wackiest strategies and this patch is no different.
Sett player showcases why building Lethality sometimes works in League
Above all else, Sett is a juggernaut. He should normally build fighter items to be the strong frontline every team needs. But League of Legends players love breaking the rules and finding new builds that are fun, just like this Sett player who showcased why building Lethality on the champion works.
Willer’s unbelievable triple steal fuels Liiv SANDBOX to victory in 2023 LCK Spring Split
Liiv SANDBOX claimed their second victory in the 2023 LCK Spring Split today after defeating KT Rolster 2-1. One of the main driving forces behind the triumph was jungler Kim “Willer” Jeong-hyeon, who pulled off three crucial steals in the first game. The 19-year-old played Elise in the...
Overwatch 2’s lead hero designer justifies Roadhog and Sojourn nerfs, teases season 3 changes
The Overwatch 2 community has been impatiently waiting for meaningful changes to a few of the game’s most oppressive heroes, like Roadhog and Sojourn, since season two began on Dec. 6. Thankfully, the balance team released a patch today that tackles some of the community’s biggest gripes. To...
FlyQuest bolsters bid for best offseason by signing former LCS interviewer as lead content creator
Ever since her departure from the LCS, former LCS interviewer Ovilee May has been missed as one of the funniest, most charismatic members of the broadcast team. But now, she will be returning to the LCS scene—but not in the capacity many expected. In a hilarious video, the 26-year-old...
All Elementalist Lux element combinations in League of Legends
While there are over 150 champions in League of Legends, some champions are more popular than others, like Lux, the Lady of Luminosity, a moderately difficult mage from Demacia. In saying that, she is beginner friendly, as her kit is easy to understand, and her combos are straightforward, making her...
Why YSKM will be the next great League of Legends star
After only playing two series, a new rookie has already made a name for himself in the 2023 LPL Spring Split. YSKM has taken the Chinese league by storm, becoming one of the most hyped League of Legends players of the new year. The rookie top laner has already showcased sensational plays and exceptional mechanics, solo killing veteran top laners like RNG’s Breathe, who is considered one of the best in his role.
LEC commissioner explains reasoning behind plentiful delays in first week of 2023 Winter Split
Though fans anxiously anticipated the return of professional EMEA League of Legends with the start of the 2023 LEC Winter Split this past weekend, nearly every game played in week one experienced some sort of delay or pause. This made it so that five-hour game days turned into upwards of eight hours, not only making the viewing experience difficult but forcing players to endure longer hours than anticipated.
BetBoom is dominating the Dota Pro Circuit thanks to a few borrowed TI-winning tactics
BetBoom has been one of the standout teams in the Dota Pro Circuit so far this season, which isn’t all that surprising considering how stacked their new line-up is, and how they’ve shuffled things around to make it work. As it stands, they’re currently undefeated in the Eastern European branch of the Winter Tour with five wins and zero losses, making them one of the first teams to qualify for the Lima Major with two games in hand.
MTG players will have a tough time removing this legendary troll in All Will Be One
Thrun the troll is returning to Magic: The Gathering’s Standard format through Phyrexia: All Will Be One as Thrun, Breaker of Silence, a five-drop Mono-Green creature that is extremely difficult to remove from the battlefield. Thrun, the Last Troll and legendary shaman of the plane formerly known as Mirrodin...
EG continues to fill out 10-man VALORANT roster with former DarkZero star
Evil Geniuses has nearly completed its ambitious 10-man VALORANT roster project ahead of the start of the 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour season, with only one spot left to fill. The organization announced the signing of Kyle “ScrewFace” Jensen, formerly of DarkZero Esports, today. This brings the total number of players signed to the EG main VALORANT roster to nine, with almost all of them signed through the 2024 season, according to the global contract database.
Is FlyQuest the favorite to win the LCS in 2023?
Completely building a team from scratch in the span of one offseason is rare in League of Legends, but it’s nothing new. When it does happen, the team that takes the massive undertaking of completely overhauling its starting five usually draws eyes and instantly enters the championship conversation. For...
