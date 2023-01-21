Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Exercise rider killed during training exercise at Tampa Bay Downs died doing what he loved
TAMPA, Fla. - The brother of a Venezuelan exercise rider who died Saturday morning at the Tampa Bay Downs said 19-year-old Daniel Quintero was following his dreams of becoming a jockey when he was killed. According to the Tampa Bay Downs, Daniel Quintero died during a training accident at the...
Bay News 9
Tampa Bay teen chosen from among hundreds of dancers to compete in Prix de Lausanne
TAMPA, Fla. — Next Generation Ballet dancer and Clearwater native Christopher McGowan, 18, plans to head to Switzerland later this week to compete in the 50th Prix de Lausanne. The dance competition draws some of the world's best young dancers between the ages of 15-18 to compete for scholarships...
Shiver me timbers! Tampa mayor refuses to hand over city's key to Ye Mystic Krewe pirates
TAMPA, Fla. — 'Arghhh' you ready for pirates to invade the city of Tampa this weekend during the 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Festival? Well, you better prepare if not because Mayor Jane Castor refused to hand over the city's key without a fight!. Pirates from the Ye Mystic Krewe of...
tampamagazines.com
Tampa’s Top 5 Best Parks
Are you trying to find Tampa’s best outdoor areas where you can enjoy the Florida weather? A day at the park is the perfect way to soak up the sun or relax in the shade. Scattered around the city are various scenic spots you can enjoy. Finding the best one can be difficult, but this list of the five best parks, as voted by our readers, can help you decide.
Couple who met in AA 10 years ago turned their lives around, now owns successful Lutz cafe
LUTZ, Fla. — The new year brings new goals, new hopes, new attitudes. Making major changes is possible. A Tampa couple is now using their personal story to inspire others. There's a bright, welcoming, little plant-based restaurant in Lutz called Revelations Cafe. It's the successful creation of a couple who came together 10 years ago at the lowest point in their lives.
Bay News 9
Power bill rates in Tampa Bay could increase up to 40%
TAMPA, Fla. — Citing increasing fuel costs and the cost of restoring power after storms, rate increases could be impacting power companies in Florida. Requests from Florida Power and Light, Duke Energy and Tampa Electric are all slated to for consideration before the Florida Public Service Commission March 7. From residential to commercial, increases could range from 10% to almost 40%, depending on the provider come spring of 2023.
stpetecatalyst.com
The aftermath: My farewell and thank yous
So, good people of reading land this is my last article for the St Pete Catalyst. Last one ever? Well, for the end of the football year for sure. Will I be back next year? Maybe. I will tell you what I do know – I’ve grown an appreciation for...
WATCH: Park rangers remove ‘monster’ toad from wild, could be largest on record
A massive toad has been removed from the wild after park rangers discovered the amphibian by a mere coincidence.
19-year-old dies after 'training accident' at Tampa Bay Downs
TAMPA, Fla. — A 19-year-old is dead after a "training accident" Saturday morning at Tampa Bay Downs, according to a news release. A moment of silence will be held at 12:20 p.m. in Daniel Quintero's honor, track officials said in a statement. "The entire racetrack community expresses its condolences...
Was this Clearwater crab shack really haunted?
I'm not sure if I should be concerned at how excited I became when I learned that there's a haunted crab shack here in Florida, but I really don't care right now because red alert. As all of my stories are seeming to start lately, I was taking a Lyft to a film location and my driver and I started to chat.
Tampa Bay is now home to an invasive, air-breathing fish
Researchers noted that goldine snakeheads were seen hunting frogs on land.
Tampa city council candidate Blake Casper gave over $200K to DeSantis, and helped reopen Florida at onset of pandemic
Casper said he doesn’t regret his efforts to reopen Florida just two months after the first COVID-19 case was found in the state.
World War II practice rocket found in Brooksville
A World War II practice rocket was found over the weekend at a trail in Brooksville.
VIDEO: Early-morning crash snarls traffic along I-75 SB
A crash early Tuesday morning has snarled traffic as crews work to reopen lanes.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson
HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
995qyk.com
Here’s Why You Need To Try Alfonso’s – The Oldest Pizzeria In Tampa
Our lives were changed when we tried Alfonso’s Pizzeria in Tampa. This mom and pop restaurant has been a staple in the community since 1978. It’s definitely one of the best kept secrets in Tampa Bay. They invited us out the other week to try their menu and see what the hype was about. Now, we’re here to tell you why you need add Alfonso’s to your go-to pizza spots in Tampa.
Buckle up: Several temperature swings forecast this week
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After a string of days with warmer-than-normal temperatures, Tampa Bay is in store for an up-and-down week of rising and falling temperatures. An early-morning cold front brought a line of showers and storms to Tampa Bay early Monday morning, but now cooler air has already started to push in from the north. As high pressure builds in from the southern Plains, the northerly wind will keep temperatures in the mid-upper 60s Monday afternoon despite partly cloudy skies.
fox13news.com
Tampa family reunites with woman who saved 10-day-old daughter with CPR at Riverview restaurant
TAMPA, Fla. - A happy and healthy four-month-old Scarlett reunited with the woman who saved her life back in October. When Scarlett was just ten days old, she turned blue and pale while sitting at a restaurant with her family. Scarlett’s parents called out for help, and a restaurant patron jumped into action. The woman started performing CPR on little Scarlett and brought her back to consciousness before paramedics arrived at Fred's Market in Riverview.
Wages are a big topic at St. Petersburg job fair
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida’s unemployment rate just hit another low last month, making it that much more competitive for dozens of potential employers at a job fair in St. Petersburg. With the state’s unemployment rate hovering at 2.5%, you might wonder who the applicants are still looking...
GOP Congressman Lists His Injuries After Horror Fall From Florida Roof
After a bone-shattering fall from his roof last week, Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) announced Monday that he would sidelined for “several weeks” while he recovers from his injuries. Steube shared the first look at his injuries in a brief update on Twitter, which included a photo of himself reclining on a couch while wearing a neck brace. The Florida Republican said he was recovering “from a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung, and several torn ligaments in my neck”—the first accounting of his health issues since he fell off a ladder at his Sarasota home last Wednesday. “While I will be...
