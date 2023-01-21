Read full article on original website
Tesla stock could soar 50% and is the top pick in an auto sector that's seeing an EV 'shake-out,' Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas says
"Tesla's recent price cuts are just the latest sign the EV market may be entering the 'shake-out' phase," Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas said in a note.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says the great cloud slowdown won't last forever as he shares his plan for a big bounce back
Microsoft's slowing cloud growth was a reality check for Wall Street, but they're still optimistic and think cloud will bounce back after a hard year.
Binance Helped Bitzlato Move More than $345 Million
According to a Reuters report, Binance helped Bitzlato move around $346 million worth of Bitcoin. Bitzlato, which was identified as a “money laundering” operation, recently halted its operations after US authorities arrested its founder Anatoly Legkodymov. The accused allegedly ran the unlicensed exchange, which “processed” around $700 million illegally.
NFT Transactions Rising in 2023
The number of NFT transactions has increased in the last 30 days after the crypto market continues to recover during this bear run. The market for NFTs on Ethereum and other blockchain networks has seen a significant increase in recent months. According to data from Crypto Slam, NFT sales in USD on Ethereum increased by 33% in the last 30 days. This is a significant increase. It shows that more and more people are interested in buying and selling NFTs on the Ethereum network. Furthermore, NFT transactions on Ethereum have increased by more than 50%, indicating that there is a growing demand for these digital assets. Additionally, the number of buyers of NFTs on Ethereum has increased by around 11%, which further supports the idea that the NFT market on Ethereum is growing at a rapid pace.
Crypto Report for 2022 Shows Binance as the Most Trusted Exchange
A new crypto report by CoinWire highlights the current state of the market, as well as users trusting Binance more than any other exchange. The Crypto Report 2022, published by CoinWire and TK Ventures, provides an in-depth analysis of the crypto market, using statistics on various aspects of the crypto market.
CZ Binance Warns on FOMO & Risk Management
In a recent tweet, Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, urged investors to adopt risk management. CZ, an important figure in the crypto industry, emphasized the importance of not succumbing to FOMO (fear of missing out). Additionally, he suggests not putting all investments in one single coin as it is not a clever thing to do.
