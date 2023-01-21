Read full article on original website
BYU Newsnet
BYU men’s volleyball continues win streak in sweep over Farleigh Dickinson
The energy of all 4,125 people at the Smith Fieldhouse could be felt during BYU’s notable 3-0 match sweep against Farleigh Dickinson Saturday night. The currently undefeated Cougars took their fourth win this season against the young FDU team after a block-heavy win against the same team the night before.
BYU Newsnet
Eight-minute scoring drought for BYU women’s basketball results in 69-59 loss to Santa Clara
BYU women’s basketball snapped its seven-game winning streak in a 69-59 loss to Santa Clara Saturday. “Credit to Santa Clara, they came in here, did their job and played really well together. They’re a hard guard,” BYU head coach Amber Whiting said. “We need to learn from this loss and go back to work on Monday.”
BYU Newsnet
BYUSA 2023-24 election candidates begin their campaigns
Six candidates have begun their campaigns for 2023-24 BYUSA elections taking place in early March. Running together in pairs are Savanna Shiman and Claire Johnson, Fritz Morlant and Gabe Abello and Lexie Awerkamp and Seth Allred. Savannah Shiman and Claire Johnson. Shiman and Johnson both have multiple years of experience...
BYU Newsnet
All that jazz: BYU library unveils new Roaring ’20s exhibit
BYU students who may have heard the faint strains of a jazz band in the atrium of the Harold B. Lee Library have already had a small taste of the library’s new exhibit: The Roar of the ’20s in Utah County. The multimedia exhibit, set to run until...
BYU Newsnet
BYU students, faculty share tips to reduce plastic waste, be ‘better stewards’
Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and BYU forum speakers Paul Cox and Katharine Heyhoe each spoke in recent months concerning the planet and the duty of each person to be a steward over its protection. BYU Plant and Wildlife Sciences...
BYU Newsnet
New Provo hang-out provides unique atmosphere, supports new businesses
The Social, located in an underground space in the Provo Towne Center, provides a new place for college-age students to hang out, study and socialize — helping promote local food start-ups along the way. The Social opened to the public in November 2022 with the goal to shake up...
BYU Newsnet
BYU students share mixed opinions about remote work
While some BYU students prefer working remotely as opposed to traditional in-person alternatives, several say working in-person facilitates more camaraderie between co-workers. Additionally, they say it increases productivity and access to immediate help. Strategic management major Kristen Schumann said she works a hybrid schedule of two days in the office...
Two men die, two others injured in four recent East Idaho wrecks
Two men died and two other men were injured in four separate East Idaho wrecks over the past few days. Bradley Keyes, 66, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of a 6:30 a.m. Tuesday crash on Interstate 15 when his pickup truck collided with a semi just south of Pocatello, authorities said. The wreck occurred while Keyes was traveling southbound on the freeway in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup and...
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 16
A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Kendra Jade Peacock?. Kendra Jade Peacock's juvenile profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The site features missing kids and adults throughout the Gem State, and there are currently dozens of active profiles Idaho police are investigating.
Utah semi-truck driver involved in fatal Idaho crash
A 66-year-old man has been pronounced dead after a head-on crash with a semi-truck on Tuesday.
ksl.com
CAL Ranch expanding its footprint across the west with merger
IDAHO FALLS – A locally-based ranch and home store that's been serving customers since 1959 is getting a lot bigger. As of Tuesday, Jason Miller, CAL Ranch's vice president of marketing, tells EastIdahoNews.com the company has merged with Coastal Farm and Ranch, an outfitter for farm/ranch supplies in Washington and Oregon.
Fatal Crash on US-91 in Southern Idaho
SHELLEY, ID - On Saturday, January 21, 2023 at approximately 8:55 a.m., the Idaho State Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on US-91 just north of Shelley, ID in Bonneville County. According to a press release from the ISP, a 59-year-old man from Idaho Falls was traveling southbound on...
Proposed windmill project to double the wind energy produced in Idaho
TWIN FALLS - Wind energy in southern Idaho is nothing new. Wind turbines can be seen all along the Interstate 84 corridor from Boise to Pocatello. The Lava Ridge Wind Project, proposed by Magic Valley Energy and LS Power for public lands in Jerome, Lincoln and Shoshone counties, would dwarf south-central Idaho’s existing turbines in both number and height.
Idaho Family’s Garage Caves in to Uncover Secret Hidden Room
There are some pretty interesting, unique and amazing homes in the state of Idaho. We have tons of castles, a potato hotel, a dog shaped hotel a house shaped like a boot and oh so many more impressive and creative dwellings in the gem state. Some Idaho homeowners have found surprises in their homes after they moved in. That is what happened to this Idaho Falls family a few years ago. They got a big surprise that started with a big bang!
BYU Newsnet
Elder Kevin S. Hamilton emphasizes importance of Christ’s organized church
Elder Kevin S. Hamilton, a General Authority Seventy, addressed BYU students in his devotional about the importance of Christ’s organized church on Jan. 24. Elder Hamilton began the devotional by sharing photos of his mission, marriage and his current family, saying BYU has always been a very special place for him. “My remarks today are centered on a simple question: Why a church? Why do we need a Church, especially this Church?” he said.
BYU Newsnet
Sundance artists discuss avoiding burnout in their careers
TA Sundance film festival seminar on Jan. 21 featured three filmmakers discussing how they avoid burnout and encourage their creativity. The seminar, held in Park City, Utah, featured Jonathan Majors, Ruth Reichl and Adrian Tomine and was led by Tricia Hersey. A competitive culture. Tomine, a cartoonist that submits his...
Texas man pronounced deceased at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah — On Friday, a 50-year-old Texas man died after a medical incident in the Red Pine area of Canyons Village, confirmed by Vail Resorts. Park City Mountain […]
eastidahonews.com
Will a new interchange for I-15/US-20 be built in Idaho Falls?
IDAHO FALLS – After more than five years of discussion and gathering data, the Idaho Transportation Department has settled on its recommendation for improving safety and resolving traffic congestion on the Interstate 15/U.S. Highway 20 interchange in Idaho Falls. Massive growth has led to more frequent delays at the...
eastidahonews.com
Woman Tased during traffic stop in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A woman is in custody after trying to run from law enforcement in Idaho Falls Friday night. It happened around 6:10 p.m. in the parking lot of Fred Meyer. Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police tells EastIdahoNews.com troopers pulled over a woman for a traffic violation and during the encounter, she got out of her vehicle and ran.
eastidahonews.com
Trial set for local man charged with kidnapping and aggravated battery
IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man who was charged with kidnapping pleaded not guilty on Tuesday and a jury trial has been set. Jeffery Scott Larue, 30, will stand trial in front of District Judge Michael Whyte on April 11. Larue pleaded not guilty to charges of felony...
