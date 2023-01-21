ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Son of Keenan Anderson, who died after LA police used Taser, seeking $50 million

By Jenny Goldsberry
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32bYFA_0kMjojan00


T he son of Keenan Anderson , a man who died at the hospital after trying to evade police and being shot with a Taser, filed a claim for damages Friday.

Syncere Kai Anderson is 5 years old and was present at a news conference with his mother, Gabrielle Hansell when their lawyers announced the claim seeking $50 million in damages from the city of Los Angeles . Keenan's cousin Patrisse Cullors, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter, was also present. It is procedure to file a claim against the city ahead of a lawsuit against the police department.

LAPD OFFICERS DENY EXCESSIVE FORCE IN DEATH OF COUSIN TO BLM FOUNDER

Keenan Anderson, a Washington, D.C., high school teacher, was hospitalized after the Jan. 3 incident. He experienced a medical emergency hours later, but doctors were unable to save his life, the LAPD said in a press release . A coroner's report on Anderson's cause of death won't be available for at least six weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Af6q4_0kMjojan00 Damian Dovarganes/AP
Lawyer Carl Douglas, right, holds a news conference with Gabrielle Hansel, guardian of five-year-old Syncere Kai Anderson, to announce filing a $50 million in damages claim against the city of Los Angeles over the death of Keenan Anderson, seen photo right, at a news conference in Los Angeles Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)


"If you Taser someone with 50,000 watts of electrical energy six times ... is there really any wonder that moments later his heart will begin to flutter?" attorney Carl Douglas said at the news conference . "Is there any wonder why four hours later his heart could no longer withstand the pressure from that Taser and gave up, leaving a 5-year-old boy in his wake?"

In the body cam footage released by the police, Anderson is heard asking for help and accusing the officers of trying to kill him, and, at one point invoking the name of the man who brought the BLM movement to the mainstream, trying to "George Floyd" him. Floyd was a black man who died while being arrested by police in Minnesota, for which officer Derek Chauvin was convicted for murder.

"We can only wonder what Keenan Anderson meant," attorney Ben Crump said. "But if he meant that he would end up dead at the end of the encounter at the hands of the Los Angeles Police Department then Keenan Anderson was correct. They [did] George Floyd him."

Like Floyd, Anderson was found to have drugs in his system per a toxicology report performed at the hospital. Los Angeles Police Protective League spokesman Tom Saggau said Anderson was on cocaine at the time of his arrest.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

During the news conference it was also revealed that some of the multiple officers that are currently on paid leave during a 14-day investigation are black. The identities of all the officers involved have yet to be revealed.

The attorneys also announced they've hired an independent pathologist who will report on Anderson's cause of death in less than six weeks.

Comments / 42

TheDez
4d ago

Just think... If he wouldn't have been under the influence of drugs, and complied with the officers after fleeing from an accident, he would still be alive and with his son.

Reply(4)
45
250R ATC GUY
3d ago

I win, I win ghetto lottery at its best. My daddy was high, running, and resisting. The police didn't shoot him, but they used a non-lethal weapon to try to get him to comply. Unfortunately, he died later at the hospital, but we, as a people, aren't ever responsible for anything. This was clearly racist America and racist police once again trying to apprehend a criminal, and that's not okay. We should be able to commit crimes without consequences. PLEASE PAY ME.

Reply(4)
29
Noncentz
3d ago

Wrecks a car and runs, tried to carjack another car. Cop goes out of his way to calm him down, while he's constantly screaming, "they are trying to kill me"... then the tried and true "they are trying to Rodney King me"... as he fights them even while 4 are holding him down. Dude was higher than a rocket kite, probably fully boosted, and died of a cocaine/covid heart attack.

Reply(1)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

LAPD Union: ‘Suspects Escalated’ The 3 Fatal Incidents In 2023

The Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL) addressed the three fatal incidents involving LAPD in the early parts of 2023, saying the officers used “best practices” in each of the situations. The three critical incidents involved Takar Smith and Oscar Sanchez, who were shot and killed by LAPD,...
pasadenanow.com

Police Arrest Man With Gang Connection on Suspicion of Pasadena Man’s Murder

Pasadena police said a suspect was arrested last week in connection with the shooting death of a Pasadena resident in May. 28-year-old Eric Lynn Thomas, a Pasadena resident, was found around 8:42 p.m. on May 2 in the 1700 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds by officers responding to a call regarding “Shots Fired.”
PASADENA, CA
TheDailyBeast

Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Claimed to Cops That Family Was Poisoning Him

The suspected gunman behind the Monterey Park shooting had recently visited a police station claiming that he’d been poisoned, according to law enforcement. The shooter, identified as Huu Can Tran, visited the Hemet Police Station twice in January, according to local authorities. “Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby on January 7 and 9, 2023, alleging past fraud, theft, and poisoning allegations involving his family in the Los Angeles area 10 to 20 years ago,” the department wrote in a statement regarding the deceased 72-year-old, who was residing in a mobile park in the town, some 86 miles away from the attack. “Tran stated he would return to the station with documentation regarding his allegations but never returned,” they added. While authorities have yet to disclose a clear motive, police believe that Tran targeted some victims of the attack at the Star Dance Studio Ballroom, which left 11 people dead and another 10 brutally injured, while other victims of the violence were completely random.Read it at The New York Times
MONTEREY PARK, CA
signalscv.com

Man detained using brother’s ID, brother turns him in

On Saturday, a 34-year-old Palmdale resident was arrested on suspicion of identity theft after he allegedly used his brother’s ID during a traffic stop that resulted in his detainment, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The man apparently presented deputies with his...
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in South LA crash

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Monday identified a woman who was killed when a vehicle crashed into a building in South Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:06 a.m. Sunday to 11400 S. Main St., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Ma Rodriguez, 55, of Los Angeles, died...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Men Wounded in South LA Shooting

Two men in their 20s were wounded when shots were fired at them while they sat in a vehicle on a South Los Angeles street. The shooting occurred at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 27th Street and Stanford Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

GoFundMe set up for deputy who fatally shot himself

Friends and family of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Buchan set up a GoFundMe for his memorial service, after Buchan fatally shot himself in Saugus at Mabel’s Roadhouse Friday. “It is with profound sadness to announce the unforeseen passing of Deputy Johnathan Buchan,” wrote Refugio Ibarra, who...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KRON4

Timeline of Monterey Park shooter manhunt

(KRON) — After a mass shooting that killed 10 people and injured ten others at a local dance studio while Lunar New Year celebrations were taking place in Monterey Park, officials established a manhunt to search for the potential suspect involved. Authorities also confirmed that a second shooting took...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
272K+
Followers
75K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy