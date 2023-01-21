A year after trying to get him on his first staff at LSU, second-year coach Brian Kelly succeeded in getting his man on the second attempt. Gerald Chatman, who served as defensive line coach and interim defensive coordinator at the University of Colorado in 2022, will return to LSU for a second tour with the Tigers as a defensive analyst under Kelly, according to a report by Matt Zenith of On3.com.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO