tigerrag.com

LSU’s Haleigh Bryant selected SEC’s Co-Gymnast of Week

LSU junior Haleigh Bryant was named the Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Week the conference announced on Tuesday afternoon. Bryant shared the honor with Auburn’s Sunisa Lee as Co-Gymnasts Of The Week. Bryant, who won the award for the first time this season, delivered a perfect score on vault...
tigerrag.com

Defensive analyst Gerald Chatman returning to LSU under Kelly, per report

A year after trying to get him on his first staff at LSU, second-year coach Brian Kelly succeeded in getting his man on the second attempt. Gerald Chatman, who served as defensive line coach and interim defensive coordinator at the University of Colorado in 2022, will return to LSU for a second tour with the Tigers as a defensive analyst under Kelly, according to a report by Matt Zenith of On3.com.
