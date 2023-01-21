Read full article on original website
Robeson County triple homicide suspect is on parole for 1996 murder conviction, sheriff says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County triple homicide suspect was on parole for a 1996 murder conviction at the time of Tuesday’s killings, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Corey Grant Leak, 46, of Red Springs, was taken into custody in the Maxton area, according to the sheriff’s office. He is in […]
cbs17
‘Armed and dangerous’ man arrested in deadly shooting just before Christmas in Cumberland County, sheriff says
PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities said they have arrested the “armed and dangerous” man they say shot a Cumberland County man to death last month. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Randquail Jahon Grace was arrested Tuesday in Randolph County by deputies and a regional fugitive task force from the U.S. Marshals.
Arrest made in December shooting death of 21-year-old Parkton man
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Randquail Jahon Grace, 21, was arrested in Randolph County in the death of Romello Raykel Lilly.
cbs17
1 shot as crime scene spans 2 Raleigh locations, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department heard gunshots in the area of the Extended Stay America and responded to the corner of North Raleigh Boulevard and Appliance Court at Watson Electrical to find one person shot Tuesday night. The call came around 8:30 p.m. to police, who...
WRAL
Victims identified in Robeson County quadruple shooting
RED SPRINGS, N.C. — Four people were shot and three have died from a shooting on Tuesday afternoon in Robeson County. James Beauregard, Sierra Wherry and Donald Williams died in the shooting in Red Springs. The fourth shooting victim, Equilla Biggs-Williams, is currently at a hospital. Wherry, according to...
Four shot, three killed in Robeson County; man taken into custody
RED SPRINGS, N.C. — Four people were shot and three have died from a shooting on Tuesday afternoon in Robeson County. The shooting took place in a Red Springs neighborhood near the intersection of Samuel Drive and 8th Avenue. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Homicide detectives, crime...
3 dead, 1 injured in Robeson County shooting, suspect was on active parole for murder, sheriff says
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins later said three people were dead among multiple people who were shot.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington business sees several overdose and drug related incidents
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Recently, there’s been an uptick in drug overdoses in the City of Wilmington. “From what I see where I work, it’s not good. It’s not good,” said Rona Barnes, Employee of the Family Fare convenience store on Market Street in Wilmington. The...
WRAL
Sheriff: Red Springs man shot his aunt, cousins and lifelong friend
RED SPRINGS, N.C. — A man shot three family members and a lifelong friend on Tuesday, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. James Beauregard, 45, Sierra Wherry, 34, and Donald Williams, 51, died in the Tuesday afternoon shooting in Red Springs. Equilla Biggs-Williams, 71, was transported to a hospital. All were shot multiple times.
WRAL
Sheriff to share updates about deadly shooting in Red Springs
RED SPRINGS, N.C. — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins will hold a news conference Wednesday at 10 a.m. to share more details into a deadly shooting in Robeson County. Four people were shot and three have died from a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Red Springs. James Beauregard, Sierra Wherry and Donald...
jocoreport.com
Persons Of Interest Sought In Theft Case
FOUR OAKS – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a larceny. The theft happened just before 2:00am Sunday, January 22nd in the 5100 block of Devil’s Racetrack Road. Investigators are looking for two males who appear to be operating an early 2000’s model Chevrolet extended cab...
cbs17
Homicide investigation underway in death of Hoke Co. woman, deputies say
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Hoke County have begun a homicide investigation after a Raeford woman was found dead. The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the investigation into the death of 29-year-old Keila Sosa Gomez last week. Deputies and emergency personnel responded to a report...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man convicted on fentanyl, heroin and firearm charges
A federal jury convicted Jarrell Raeshon Bordeaux, of Fayetteville, on charges of conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 100 grams or more of heroin, distributing heroin and fentanyl, and possessing five firearms in furtherance of his drug trafficking crimes, according to a January 13, 2023 press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina.
WMBF
Sheriff’s office: 3 dead, multiple injured in shooting near Red Springs; Suspect in custody
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Three people are dead and multiple people have been injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon just outside Red Springs. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed detectives have been on the scene in the area of Samuel Drive since just before 4:30 p.m. Detectives have 46-year-old...
wcti12.com
Suspect identified in nail salon larceny, another still sought
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for two suspects of larceny after they did not pay for their services at a nail salon. Police said the women left the salon in a black BMW. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call 252-939-4020...
WMBF
4 wanted after Lumberton store owner held at gunpoint during robbery
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department needs the community’s help identifying four people wanted in an armed robbery. The owner of Legends Wireless on Roberts Avenue told WMBF news that around 1 p.m. last Monday, four robbers came into the store and held him at gunpoint.
cbs17
Raleigh man accused of planning to go to Davidson County to take indecent liberties with child
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Raleigh man is accused of planning to go to Davidson County and commit sexual acts with a child, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, detectives with the DCSO began investigating a man communicating with a...
Felon out on bond for murder charge points gun at deputy on I-95, deputies say
A convicted felon who was out on bond for several charges, including murder, was arrested Saturday after pointing a gun at a deputy during a traffic stop, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.
cbs17
Drug dealer nabbed by K-9 unit in Fayetteville traffic stop, deputies say; meth, fentanyl and pot found in searches
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Cumberland County busted a driver who had meth and fentanyl in his car — and more drugs were found later in his home, officials said. The incident began just before 2 p.m. Thursday when deputies stopped a black Dodge Charger near the...
WECT
Bladenboro police seeking assistance identifying ‘alleged suspect’ of breaking and entering
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladenboro Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to identify the “alleged suspect” of a breaking and entering at a convenience store on Monday. “On January 23th, 2023 a Breaking and Entering was reported at the Fast Mart Convenient Store located on...
