Clinton, NC

cbs17

1 shot as crime scene spans 2 Raleigh locations, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department heard gunshots in the area of the Extended Stay America and responded to the corner of North Raleigh Boulevard and Appliance Court at Watson Electrical to find one person shot Tuesday night. The call came around 8:30 p.m. to police, who...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Victims identified in Robeson County quadruple shooting

RED SPRINGS, N.C. — Four people were shot and three have died from a shooting on Tuesday afternoon in Robeson County. James Beauregard, Sierra Wherry and Donald Williams died in the shooting in Red Springs. The fourth shooting victim, Equilla Biggs-Williams, is currently at a hospital. Wherry, according to...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Sheriff: Red Springs man shot his aunt, cousins and lifelong friend

RED SPRINGS, N.C. — A man shot three family members and a lifelong friend on Tuesday, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. James Beauregard, 45, Sierra Wherry, 34, and Donald Williams, 51, died in the Tuesday afternoon shooting in Red Springs. Equilla Biggs-Williams, 71, was transported to a hospital. All were shot multiple times.
RED SPRINGS, NC
WRAL

Sheriff to share updates about deadly shooting in Red Springs

RED SPRINGS, N.C. — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins will hold a news conference Wednesday at 10 a.m. to share more details into a deadly shooting in Robeson County. Four people were shot and three have died from a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Red Springs. James Beauregard, Sierra Wherry and Donald...
RED SPRINGS, NC
jocoreport.com

Persons Of Interest Sought In Theft Case

FOUR OAKS – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a larceny. The theft happened just before 2:00am Sunday, January 22nd in the 5100 block of Devil’s Racetrack Road. Investigators are looking for two males who appear to be operating an early 2000’s model Chevrolet extended cab...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Homicide investigation underway in death of Hoke Co. woman, deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Hoke County have begun a homicide investigation after a Raeford woman was found dead. The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the investigation into the death of 29-year-old Keila Sosa Gomez last week. Deputies and emergency personnel responded to a report...
RAEFORD, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man convicted on fentanyl, heroin and firearm charges

A federal jury convicted Jarrell Raeshon Bordeaux, of Fayetteville, on charges of conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 100 grams or more of heroin, distributing heroin and fentanyl, and possessing five firearms in furtherance of his drug trafficking crimes, according to a January 13, 2023 press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Suspect identified in nail salon larceny, another still sought

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for two suspects of larceny after they did not pay for their services at a nail salon. Police said the women left the salon in a black BMW. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call 252-939-4020...
KINSTON, NC

