Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium2UrbanGirlsPittsburgh, PA
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
NBC Sports
Ex-Bruins star Milan Lucic throws haymakers in epic fight vs. Mathieu Olivier
Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic is 34 years old, but he's still one of the best fighters in the NHL. The latest example came Monday night when Lucic squared off with Columbus Blue Jackets forward Mathieu Olivier. It was a short but very entertaining fight as both players landed some huge punches.
markerzone.com
CANUCKS' GM LIED DURING SUNDAY'S PRESS CONFERENCE TO SAVE FACE, FAILS MISERABLY
The whole Vancouver Canucks/Bruce Boudreau debacle showed the entire hockey world the ugly underbelly of professional sports. The carelessness with which the Canucks' management has approached the situation is puzzling, to say the least. GM Patrik Allvin and President Jim Rutherford are under intense scrutiny over their decisions and the...
markerzone.com
'SOMEONE' IN THE CANUCKS' ORGANIZATION TOLD INSIDER BOUDREAU DEBACLE WAS ALL HIS FAULT
The Vancouver Canucks' dismissal of Bruce Boudreau and all the drama therein has completely taken over the news cycles of the past week or so. Much of the criticism has been one-way, directed at the Canucks' front office and ownership more than anything. Apparently, however, it was reported that one...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Confident Reaction After Learning The Bucks Played With A Completely Healthy Roster After 280 Days
Back in the 2020-21 NBA season, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks conquered the NBA by winning the 2021 championship. It was the only thing missing from Giannis' otherwise perfect resume. But since winning the NBA title, the Bucks have been bitten by the bad luck bug. Last season, the...
Yardbarker
Steelers Address Left Side Of Offensive Line, Take Mauler Up Front In Daniel Jeremiah’s First 2023 NFL Mock Draft
It’s an important upcoming draft for Pittsburgh Steelers general manager, Omar Khan. With three picks in the top 50, it’s important Khan capitalizes on some talent in some much-needed areas. While the offensive line ended up being much better than expected in 2022, it’s still an area that could use reinforcements. With the Steelers now over a week removed from the end of their season, mock draft season is officially here.
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer says players have significant say in whether they can play or not
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has not played since January 11th due to a sore knee, leading many—both supporters and foes alike—to ask, "what is up with the Greek Freak?" Head coach Mike Budenholzer has been strumming the same tune about the exact nature of the injury, and...
Penguins G Tristan Jarry out until after All-Star break
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry will be sidelined until after the NHL All-Star break due to an upper-body injury, coach
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER NOW HAS 3 HEAD COACHES ON PAYROLL, MAKING FOR THE NHL'S MOST EXPENSIVE COACHING STAFF
With the news of Bruce Boudreau's dismissal and Rick Tocchet assuming the head coaching role, the Vancouver Canucks now have three head coaches on their payroll for this season. Travis Green is still earning a paycheck to not coach for Vancouver, joining Boudreau and Tocchet. All told, Vancouver is allocating...
NBC Sports
Linus Ullmark just broke an NHL record that stood for 93 years
Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark is enjoying the best season of his NHL career by far, and on Sunday night he broke a league and team record that had stood for more than 90 years. The Boston Bruins netminder earned his 25th win of the season, stopping all 17 shots...
A Personal Letter to Bruce Boudreau
The popular coach may be gone in Vancouver, but he left a lasting impression on those who worked with him, including Rachel Doerrie.
Why Nick Sirianni isn't standing for these Eagles coaches getting criticized
For 2 Eagles assistants who take a lot of criticism, they sure are in high demand for head coaching jobs.
Yardbarker
Zac Taylor Apologizes to NFL Following Bengals' Win Over Bills
ORCHARD PARK — The Bengals dominated the Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, beating Buffalo 27-10 and ending any chance of a neutral site AFC Championship Game. Head Coach Zac Taylor was asked if his team used the NFL’s decision to sell tickets to a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta between the Chiefs and Bills.
Yardbarker
Chiefs WR headlines potential Cowboys free-agent additions
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Key contributors Tony Pollard (RB), Dalton Schultz (TE), Leighton Vander Esch (LB) and safety Donovan Wilson are free agents. The Cowboys must make tough decisions to keep the core of the team together. Dallas is 18th in the league with about $1.8M in cap room, per Spotrac.
Yardbarker
Parris Campbell Named Possible Free Agency Target For Patriots
As the 2023 NFL offseason continues to draw closer, most teams are already preparing to make efforts to improve their rosters for next season. One of those teams is the New England Patriots, who ended up missing the playoffs in disappointing fashion this year. Bill Belichick and company have some work to do in order to get back to being a serious contender in the AFC.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Makes Los Angeles Lakers History On Sunday Night
On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are in Oregon facing off with Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. During the game, four-time NBA Champion LeBron James made his 596th three-pointer as a member of the Lakers. The shot makes team-history, as he is now fourth on the franchise's...
Yardbarker
Bills Sign 13 Players To Futures Contracts Including QB Matt Barkley
Barkley, 32, is a former fourth-round pick by the Eagles of the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent two years with the Eagles before he was traded to the Cardinals in return for a seventh-round pick at the start of the 2015 season. Barkley had brief stints with the Bears and...
