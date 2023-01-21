ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

markerzone.com

CANUCKS' GM LIED DURING SUNDAY'S PRESS CONFERENCE TO SAVE FACE, FAILS MISERABLY

The whole Vancouver Canucks/Bruce Boudreau debacle showed the entire hockey world the ugly underbelly of professional sports. The carelessness with which the Canucks' management has approached the situation is puzzling, to say the least. GM Patrik Allvin and President Jim Rutherford are under intense scrutiny over their decisions and the...
Yardbarker

Steelers Address Left Side Of Offensive Line, Take Mauler Up Front In Daniel Jeremiah’s First 2023 NFL Mock Draft

It’s an important upcoming draft for Pittsburgh Steelers general manager, Omar Khan. With three picks in the top 50, it’s important Khan capitalizes on some talent in some much-needed areas. While the offensive line ended up being much better than expected in 2022, it’s still an area that could use reinforcements. With the Steelers now over a week removed from the end of their season, mock draft season is officially here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
NBC Sports

Linus Ullmark just broke an NHL record that stood for 93 years

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark is enjoying the best season of his NHL career by far, and on Sunday night he broke a league and team record that had stood for more than 90 years. The Boston Bruins netminder earned his 25th win of the season, stopping all 17 shots...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Zac Taylor Apologizes to NFL Following Bengals' Win Over Bills

ORCHARD PARK — The Bengals dominated the Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, beating Buffalo 27-10 and ending any chance of a neutral site AFC Championship Game. Head Coach Zac Taylor was asked if his team used the NFL’s decision to sell tickets to a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta between the Chiefs and Bills.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Chiefs WR headlines potential Cowboys free-agent additions

Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Key contributors Tony Pollard (RB), Dalton Schultz (TE), Leighton Vander Esch (LB) and safety Donovan Wilson are free agents. The Cowboys must make tough decisions to keep the core of the team together. Dallas is 18th in the league with about $1.8M in cap room, per Spotrac.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Parris Campbell Named Possible Free Agency Target For Patriots

As the 2023 NFL offseason continues to draw closer, most teams are already preparing to make efforts to improve their rosters for next season. One of those teams is the New England Patriots, who ended up missing the playoffs in disappointing fashion this year. Bill Belichick and company have some work to do in order to get back to being a serious contender in the AFC.
Yardbarker

LeBron James Makes Los Angeles Lakers History On Sunday Night

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are in Oregon facing off with Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. During the game, four-time NBA Champion LeBron James made his 596th three-pointer as a member of the Lakers. The shot makes team-history, as he is now fourth on the franchise's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Bills Sign 13 Players To Futures Contracts Including QB Matt Barkley

Barkley, 32, is a former fourth-round pick by the Eagles of the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent two years with the Eagles before he was traded to the Cardinals in return for a seventh-round pick at the start of the 2015 season. Barkley had brief stints with the Bears and...

