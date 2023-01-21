Read full article on original website
Pioneer BOE hears full agenda at December meeting
SHELBY- Agreements and revisions were decided at the December Pioneer Board of Education meeting. Approval of the Richland Interagency Agreement and Memorandum of Understanding with Ohio Head Start for the 2022-2023 school year were done. Also, approved were revisions to the hourly pay schedule for staff not covered by the Master Agreement for 2023-2024 contracts.
Family of Ohio Student Killed in Alcohol-Fueled Frat Event Settle for ‘Largest Payout’ for Hazing by Public University in State History
The family of an Ohio college student who died of alcohol poisoning in a fraternity hazing scandal has reached a multi-million dollar settlement agreement with the school, in what their attorney said was the “largest payout by a public university” for a hazing case in state history. Shari...
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
wosu.org
Former Chillicothe VA employee charged in nearly $1 million federal healthcare fraud case
A former employee of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Chillicothe is facing federal healthcare fraud charges in U.S. District Court in Columbus. Melissa Radune is accused of making fraudulent claims amounting to nearly $1 million. She is scheduled to be arraigned on one count of health care fraud...
NBC4 Columbus
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Rain, snow, and freezing rain across central Ohio …. Rain, snow, and freezing rain across central Ohio...
sciotopost.com
Logan County – Ohio Wildlife Officers Find Two Large Bucks and a Doe Electrocuted
LOGAN – A State wildlife officer found a pretty abnormal sight after power lines fell into a body of water, and killed three deer. According to Ohio Division of Wildlife, in November 2022, State Wildlife Officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, received a call regarding three white-tailed deer found dead near downed power lines.
13abc.com
Former GM of Mr. Spots charged with theft
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The former general manager of Mr. Spots faces two felony charges in Wood County after he was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday. Bruce Vermett is accused of theft and telecommunications fraud, totally more than $150,000, according to court documents. The crimes are alleged to...
crawfordcountynow.com
911 call as investigation continues
Following a public records request, Crawford County Now has obtained the 911 recording regarding January 22nd’s ongoing homicide investigation. Anyone with information please contact the Bucyrus Police Department at 419-562-1006. Warning 911 call may not be suitable for all audiences.
Intel’s Ohio semiconductor facility gets official name
LICKING COUNTY — Intel’s new $20 billion semiconductor campus officially has a name. A year after it was announced that Intel would be bringing the facility to Licking County, Ohio, officials have announced that the campus will be called “Ohio One.”. “The name is a nod to...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Driver leads law enforcement on a two-county chase
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol and deputies with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, troopers tried to stop a vehicle near Route 104 and Route 665. The driver, dispatchers said, then took off. Speeds in the chase reached nearly 100 mph.
Death of son spurs mom to push for drug awareness
LIMA — Diane Urban has taken on the task of making people aware of the drug problem in Ohio and other states caused by the drugs streaming across the southern border from Mexico. She shared her message with the Lima Rotary Club at their weekly meeting. The fentanyl crisis...
columbusmonthly.com
The Dazzling Rise and Stunning Fall of Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson
Kristina Johnson was different. Tanny Crane recognized that right away. Shortly after Ohio State University appointed Johnson its 16th president in June 2020, the new leader contacted both Crane and her mother, Loann, asking them to meet for lunch. This wasn’t surprising. Every new OSU president wants to talk to the Crane family, the owners of the Crane Group and major donors to several Central Ohio institutions, including Ohio State. But what was surprising was how quickly the call came—even before Johnson officially started at OSU—and how warm, approachable and considerate she was.
WSYX ABC6
Problems pile up at Galloway Village as owners haven't paid flooring company for work
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Frustrations boil for business owner Gary McCreary who tells WSYX he was stiffed on payments from owners at Galloway Village Apartments after his team did flooring for the complex. The apartment complex in Prairie Township has been the subject of complaints by many neighbors. McCreary...
sciotopost.com
When Will the Snow Start? Expect Delays in the AM
OHIO – A Complex weather pattern is coming into Ohio overnight and will drop up to 6 inches in some areas across the state. According to the National weather service, the snow will start in Pickaway County and surrounding areas around 2 am on Wednesday morning and will snow throughout the morning.
Video: Train derails in Huron County
Emergency responders are currently at the scene of a train derailment in Huron County.
1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Knox County crash
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — A 48-year-old man was killed and two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in Knox County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on U.S. Route 36 near Graham Road in Liberty Township. According...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Defendants sentenced in Common Pleas Court
Four defendants were sentenced recently in Logan County Common Pleas Court:. • Terry Rhyan, 45, of London, was sentenced to four years in prison, ordered to pay a $1,350 fine and had her driver’s license suspended for life for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance;
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of the region
WILMINGTON, Ohio — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of the Scioto Valley. According to the National Weather Service, the advisory goes into effect at midnight this evening for the following counties in our area. Highland, Fayette, Ross, Pickaway, Hocking, Fairfield, Franklin, Madison, and Clinton Counties.
WSYX ABC6
'It's been a whirlwind,' Johnstown residents reflect on year since Intel's announcement
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — January 21, 2022: Governor Mike DeWine and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger took the stage at the Midland Theatre in Newark and announced a $20 billion dollar semiconductor facility would be coming to Licking County. A lot has changed over the last 356 days. The acres...
Manual strangulation preliminary cause in Bucyrus man’s death
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bucyrus Police Department have arrested a man and released details in connection with a person who was found dead early Monday morning after reports of a fight. Police have identified the victim as 46-year-old Sean Cassaro, who was found laying face-down in the driveway of a home on the 500 […]
