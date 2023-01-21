ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

Galion Inquirer

Pioneer BOE hears full agenda at December meeting

SHELBY- Agreements and revisions were decided at the December Pioneer Board of Education meeting. Approval of the Richland Interagency Agreement and Memorandum of Understanding with Ohio Head Start for the 2022-2023 school year were done. Also, approved were revisions to the hourly pay schedule for staff not covered by the Master Agreement for 2023-2024 contracts.
SHELBY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands

Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Rain, snow, and freezing rain across central Ohio …. Rain, snow, and freezing rain across central Ohio...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Former GM of Mr. Spots charged with theft

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The former general manager of Mr. Spots faces two felony charges in Wood County after he was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday. Bruce Vermett is accused of theft and telecommunications fraud, totally more than $150,000, according to court documents. The crimes are alleged to...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

911 call as investigation continues

Following a public records request, Crawford County Now has obtained the 911 recording regarding January 22nd’s ongoing homicide investigation. Anyone with information please contact the Bucyrus Police Department at 419-562-1006. Warning 911 call may not be suitable for all audiences.
BUCYRUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Driver leads law enforcement on a two-county chase

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol and deputies with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, troopers tried to stop a vehicle near Route 104 and Route 665. The driver, dispatchers said, then took off. Speeds in the chase reached nearly 100 mph.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Death of son spurs mom to push for drug awareness

LIMA — Diane Urban has taken on the task of making people aware of the drug problem in Ohio and other states caused by the drugs streaming across the southern border from Mexico. She shared her message with the Lima Rotary Club at their weekly meeting. The fentanyl crisis...
LIMA, OH
columbusmonthly.com

The Dazzling Rise and Stunning Fall of Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson

Kristina Johnson was different. Tanny Crane recognized that right away. Shortly after Ohio State University appointed Johnson its 16th president in June 2020, the new leader contacted both Crane and her mother, Loann, asking them to meet for lunch. This wasn’t surprising. Every new OSU president wants to talk to the Crane family, the owners of the Crane Group and major donors to several Central Ohio institutions, including Ohio State. But what was surprising was how quickly the call came—even before Johnson officially started at OSU—and how warm, approachable and considerate she was.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

When Will the Snow Start? Expect Delays in the AM

OHIO – A Complex weather pattern is coming into Ohio overnight and will drop up to 6 inches in some areas across the state. According to the National weather service, the snow will start in Pickaway County and surrounding areas around 2 am on Wednesday morning and will snow throughout the morning.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
10TV

1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Knox County crash

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — A 48-year-old man was killed and two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in Knox County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on U.S. Route 36 near Graham Road in Liberty Township. According...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Defendants sentenced in Common Pleas Court

Four defendants were sentenced recently in Logan County Common Pleas Court:. • Terry Rhyan, 45, of London, was sentenced to four years in prison, ordered to pay a $1,350 fine and had her driver’s license suspended for life for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance;
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of the region

WILMINGTON, Ohio — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of the Scioto Valley. According to the National Weather Service, the advisory goes into effect at midnight this evening for the following counties in our area. Highland, Fayette, Ross, Pickaway, Hocking, Fairfield, Franklin, Madison, and Clinton Counties.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Manual strangulation preliminary cause in Bucyrus man’s death

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bucyrus Police Department have arrested a man and released details in connection with a person who was found dead early Monday morning after reports of a fight. Police have identified the victim as 46-year-old Sean Cassaro, who was found laying face-down in the driveway of a home on the 500 […]
BUCYRUS, OH

