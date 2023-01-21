Read full article on original website
Levels of snowfall across Kansas
Snow is falling across Kansas. The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking just how much has fallen in our viewing area. We will update this as more totals come in.
Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
Snow creates perfect conditions for wildfire prevention work
DENVER — Even on snowy winter days, Colorado is thinking about fire. Crews are taking advantage of the snow to make communities safer from wildfire. During the dry months of the year, they've collected fuels in the state's forests. Now the snow is making it safe to burn them.
Pikes Peak Hill Climb gets new license plate
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Drivers have a new way to celebrate Colorado's race to the clouds. The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles has a new license plate to commemorate the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC). Authorized by Senate Bill 22-107 in 2022, the license plates may be obtained...
An Arctic airmass will descend upon Colorado this coming weekend
It will stay cold with the chance for some light snow through Wednesday. Briefly milder Thursday and Friday and then much colder this weekend.
John Fielder donates life's work to History Colorado
DENVER — Award-winning landscape photographer John Fielder has made a huge donation to History Colorado. History Colorado announced it will serve as the steward of more than 5,000 photographs Fielder has taken of the landscapes of every county in Colorado. The photographs were chosen from more than 200,000 photographs...
How to register for Colorado's largest running event
DENVER — Colorado's largest running event is four months away and Wednesday is the final day to register with early season pricing. The Denver Colfax Marathon presented by Cigna returns Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, 2023. The weekend's events include a marathon, half marathon, 10 miler, 5K and the nation’s largest marathon relay.
How much snow has fallen across southern Kansas?
Watch: Fireball lights night sky over Missouri, Oklahoma
A large fireball illuminated the night sky over Missouri and Oklahoma, and was caught on camera by one man's doorbell camera.
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
Another winter storm is coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
National Weather Service map shows "rare sight" in Colorado
A satellite map that was recently shared to Twitter by the National Weather Service's Pueblo branch shows the widespread snow cover across Colorado. "A rare sight in Colorado...snow on the ground across most of the state! Two satellite images (10:26 AM Jan 22, 2023) indicating snow cover," the tweet reads.
Poke brand opens 1st Colorado restaurant
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Colorado has a new option for Hawaiian-inspired poke. Fast-casual brand Pokeworks has opened its first location in Colorado in Greenwood Village. Pokeworks held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at the location, inside the Belleview Promenade shopping center at 8000 E. Belleview Ave. The new restaurant will be open everyday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Here's when the next big snow MIGHT hit Colorado
Several days of drier weather are ahead for Colorado compared to recent snowy weeks, but another storm may hit before the end of the month. According to the National Weather Service, snow totals will top out at less than an inch around most of Colorado through Tuesday morning, with not much snow expected through Friday. One exception is the southwest, which may get about six inches through Tuesday morning, with a 'winter weather advisory' currently activated.
Iowa & Illinois: This Is What Time Your Town Can Expect Snow Wednesday
We're getting a clearer picture of when snow might start and continue for parts of Iowa and Illinois on Tuesday night into Wednesday. While we're not quite in the godforsaken "hibernation zone" that the Farmer's Almanac had predicted for Iowa this winter, there's still some snow coming our way. I saw plenty of trucks putting pretreat on the roads this morning and even more snow plows getting together. Like a rallying of the troops.
2 high school students among 5 friends killed in Wyoming crash
A series of crashes caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 killed five people, including two Arkansas high school students and three recent graduates of the school, and seriously injured others in south-central Wyoming.The driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol statement.Highway Patrol troopers got word of the Dodge Ram headed east in the westbound lanes minutes before the pickup truck collided with a passenger car and commercial truck near Sinclair on Sunday night. The driver of another commercial truck then swerved onto the median to avoid the wreck, according...
More snow for parts of Northeast Kansas expected later this evening
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISROY** – Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties starting at 6:00pm this evening until 9:00am tomorrow morning. Clouds will be building in on Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s to near 40°. Precipitation spreads in by late in the evening...
Avian flu spreading in Colorado
Researchers at CSU say this outbreak is different because it's affecting both wild and domestic birds, and with bird migration, it spreads across states.
