game-news24.com

Get up: Goldeneye 007 goes out on Nintendo Switch and Xbox this week

One of the best games on the Nintendo 64 will return soon, as the GoldenEye 007 will come to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox S Series X/S on January 27th. It’s the first time that GoldenEye 007 has acquired a port since it was released in 97. Nintendo...
TMNT: Cuters and reversals Update 1.06 Slices in case of small bugs This January 25th

Tribute Games released TMNT: Shredders Revenge version 1.06 which implements minor fixes to the brawler. Read on to the new version of the TMNT: Shredders Revenge by the 25th of January. TMNT: Shredders Revenge update 1.06 Patch Notes | TMNT: Shredders Revenge January 25 Patch Notes:. Everything has changed in...
Sprigatito is officially the mascot of the United States’ no-fly list, but I’m so surprised that any Pokemon fan really has a shock?

Has there ever been a Pokemon embroiled in as much controversy (inadvertently, obviously) as Sprigatito?. One month ago, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released images of Sprigatito, and fans instantly went wild on their forehead and ears. Despite being a Grass-type Pokémon, the hemp leaf is a symbol for cannabis, and they became a weed cat Pokemon called Sprigatito, a mascot for stoners. Because of its energy, this gives a soft air to the bones.
Riot Games confirms League of Legends, source code was stolen during hacking breach

The Riot Games announced on Twitter last week that their systems were hacked into. Although information was scarce at the time, the developer advised players that no of their personal details was leaked. After a few days of investigating, the team followed their previous statement by saying what was stolen was Code for League of Legends, TFT, and their anticheat platform.
GoldenEye 007 for Xbox, Xbox One and Switch runs January 27th

GoldenEye: 007 will be available for Xbox and Xbox One, as well as Switch on January 27, from Xbox Xbox 365. Microsoft and Nintendo announced. It will also be available via the Xbox Game Pass. We can give you a map of the Switch, via Nintendo:. New York City is...
Final Fantasy XIV adds its newest Ultimate fight today with the Omega Protocol

Now that we have a clearer picture of the cosmology and the details of the struggle that Omega has left, it seems totally understandable for players to want to try to join the fight, that at least finally wrapped up during Stormblood. Final Fantasy XIV was pleased to deliver that in the form of its latest Ultimate fight, the Omega Protocol, after the battle of eight players won the Omegas contest and the Omegas re-election as the difficulty started shoving off the knob.
The World War Two Best Optics: Close-Range, Mid-Range & Sniper

These are the best ones for custom weapons in Warzone 2. Cronen Mini Pro Extended optic. One OP-V4 Best mid-range optics. Schlager 4,4x Best long-range AR scope. SZ Holotherm Most expensive thermal optic. Objectosphere of Cronen Null P. Raptor-FVM40 FMV Best sniper scope with rangefinder. Both of these optics give...
The Xbox 360 service has stopped working as far as it is concerned

Xbox LIVE has a downfall for the moment. The Xbox LIVE service is currently under normal operation. As a result, Xbox owners might face some problems when they want to sign in and connect to Xbox LIVE, or purchase or use the content. Some titles are, too, affected by the...
Defending devs announce looting changes in Season 2 of the Warzone

Players’ concerns are growing in line with the Warzone 2. The battle royale is not as polished as the community intended. In Warzone 1, looting is the total opposite of that in Warzone 1. Since its launch, this difference has been hardly popular amongst fans. Regardless of the fact that Raven and Infinity Ward are listening to feedback, the new looting update of Warzone 2 has been announced. And hopefully that’ll address some of the worries.
A Pokemon Go fan creates a real life Pokestop for 5km

Pokemon is still going strong a few decades ago, now that they are the first to be introduced into the world. Fans also have their favorite game. Pokemon GO attracts millions of players, which allow them to understand their passion and interact with Pokemon using Augmented Reality technology. The Pokemon...
Maxvi R2 got water protection, more autonomy, and the function of charging other devices

The device has an awesome appearance, a rare IPS display for this segment, a powerful flashlight and a powerful FM tuner. The domestic brand has updated its range with a new brutal push-button smartphone, Maxvi R2, who came back with a metal insert and protected from shock and is not afraid of immersion in water. That, according to the IP68 standards, provides protection for the children from shock and water.

