Simply Orange Juice Is Under Fire but You're Blaming the Wrong Juice

The Simply Orange Juice Company is being sued for chemicals in its juice, but not the orange juice as has been reported by another news outlet. The Guardian reported that the lawsuit alleges Simply Orange contains unnatural ingredients. However, the lawsuit filed against The Coca-Cola Company and its brand The Simply Orange Juice Company actually alleges that the Simply Tropical juice is the one containing chemicals.
New Jersey man competing on Gordon Ramsay cooking show

Gordon Ramsay sits atop the televised culinary world with shows like “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Master Chef”; last year he added another cooking show to his stable, “Next Level Chef.” It was successful enough to earn a renewal for a second season and Fox is giving it the prime television real estate of debuting after the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.
