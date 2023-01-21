ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dania Beach, FL

Click10.com

Pedestrian struck during 2-vehicle crash in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck by a car Wednesday morning after two vehicles collided in Miramar, authorities confirmed. According to Miramar police, the pedestrian was hit in the area of Pembroke Road and Island Drive. Eastbound lanes on Pembroke Road are closed at Island Drive. Drivers are...
MIRAMAR, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Driver and pedestrian dead after rollover crash in Pembroke Park; four others hospitalized

A two-car car crash in Pembroke Park on Thursday night killed two people and hospitalized four others. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., a 2021 Ram 1500 TRX pick-up truck was heading west in the 5100 block of Southwest 41st Street, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. A man driving a 2018 Mercedes Benz S450 was heading east, turning left into an apartment complex when the truck hit the Mercedes. ...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
Click10.com

Adult, 2 children airlifted to hospital after vehicle slams into parked cars in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a serious crash that happened Monday night in Miami Gardens. Two children were injured as a result of the crash. In surveillance video of the crash obtained by Local 10 News, a vehicle can be seen speeding down the road near Northwest 162nd Terrace and 22nd Avenue in Miami Gardens before it smashes into three parked cars.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Mother, 2 children seriously injured after crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A bad crash has sent a mother and two children to the hospital. Surveillance video showed a car out of control and headed straight for danger, slamming into a parked SUV, causing a chain reaction crash of parked vehicles and then finally stopping at a light pole that came down.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Vandal suffers electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A neighborhood was relying on a generator on Monday morning after a man suffers burns after suffering an electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The vandal was hospitalized at Broward Health Medical Center on Sunday after the incident near the intersection of Northeast 15...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Car wedged under 18-wheeler on I-95 in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is in the hospital after rear-ending an 18-wheeler and becoming wedged under the back of it. On Monday afternoon, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, just north of Stirling Road in Dania Beach.
DANIA BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO deputy hospitalized following crash in Lighthouse Point

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt and hospitalized following a crash in Lighthouse Point. Around 10 p.m., BSO officers and Lighthouse Pint Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene on Sunday at 3900 N Federal Hwy. Officials said he was transported to the...
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
onscene.tv

Multiple Semi-Trucks Destroyed In Fire | Parkland

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-22-23 12:15 AM LOCATION: 11400 Steele Street South CITY: Parkland DETAILS: Central Pierce Fire and Rescue responded to reports of multiple semi trucks on fire. Crews arrived and found 2 fully involved semi trucks with a 3rd catching on fire. Crews upgraded call to a full assignment as the blaze was threatening at least 4 other trucks. Took crews about 20 minutes to knockdown the flames. No reported injuries to civilians or firefighters. Cause under investigation For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PARKLAND, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CRITICAL CRASH CLOSES GLADES AT TURNPIKE

UPDATE: TWO KILLED. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:52 p.m. — PBSO now says both Daniel Polo and Elizabeth Polo were killed in the crash. They are both from West Boca Raton. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Alexander Spandau of Hearth Stone Avenue in Boynton Beach was driving eastbound on Glades Road […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

