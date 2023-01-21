INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-22-23 12:15 AM LOCATION: 11400 Steele Street South CITY: Parkland DETAILS: Central Pierce Fire and Rescue responded to reports of multiple semi trucks on fire. Crews arrived and found 2 fully involved semi trucks with a 3rd catching on fire. Crews upgraded call to a full assignment as the blaze was threatening at least 4 other trucks. Took crews about 20 minutes to knockdown the flames. No reported injuries to civilians or firefighters. Cause under investigation For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

PARKLAND, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO