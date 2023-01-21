Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.Fatim HemrajFort Lauderdale, FL
10 Miami Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMiami, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyMiami, FL
Miami to Bahamas Flight Options and Priceshard and smartMiami, FL
Related
Click10.com
Pedestrian struck during 2-vehicle crash in Miramar
MIRAMAR, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck by a car Wednesday morning after two vehicles collided in Miramar, authorities confirmed. According to Miramar police, the pedestrian was hit in the area of Pembroke Road and Island Drive. Eastbound lanes on Pembroke Road are closed at Island Drive. Drivers are...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for suspected shooter in Lauderdale Lakes; 1 victim airlifted to hospital
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Bullets flew outside a South Florida convenience store, and now deputies are searching for a suspect. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 19th Place, Tuesday afternoon, to find a man shot. The shooting happened...
Driver and pedestrian dead after rollover crash in Pembroke Park; four others hospitalized
A two-car car crash in Pembroke Park on Thursday night killed two people and hospitalized four others. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., a 2021 Ram 1500 TRX pick-up truck was heading west in the 5100 block of Southwest 41st Street, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. A man driving a 2018 Mercedes Benz S450 was heading east, turning left into an apartment complex when the truck hit the Mercedes. ...
10 People Transported To Area Hospitals After Wreck on Sawgrass
An accident on the Sawgrass Expressway sent ten people, including five children, to area hospitals. On Sunday afternoon, an accident involving a vehicle heading eastbound on the Sawgrass Expressway at University Drive was reported. According to Deputy Fire Chief Mike Moser of the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department, ten people were...
Click10.com
Adult, 2 children airlifted to hospital after vehicle slams into parked cars in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a serious crash that happened Monday night in Miami Gardens. Two children were injured as a result of the crash. In surveillance video of the crash obtained by Local 10 News, a vehicle can be seen speeding down the road near Northwest 162nd Terrace and 22nd Avenue in Miami Gardens before it smashes into three parked cars.
WSVN-TV
Mother, 2 children seriously injured after crash in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A bad crash has sent a mother and two children to the hospital. Surveillance video showed a car out of control and headed straight for danger, slamming into a parked SUV, causing a chain reaction crash of parked vehicles and then finally stopping at a light pole that came down.
Click10.com
Vandal suffers electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A neighborhood was relying on a generator on Monday morning after a man suffers burns after suffering an electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The vandal was hospitalized at Broward Health Medical Center on Sunday after the incident near the intersection of Northeast 15...
cw34.com
Man from Pompano Beach accused of shooting, killing woman back in August
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pompano Beach who detectives say shot a killed a woman faces first-degree murder charges. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on August 14, 2021, just after 3 a.m., deputies responded to a call at North Cypress Road and Copans Road. A...
Click10.com
New details released after body found inside vehicle behind Keiser University in Sweetwater
SWEETWATER, Fla. – Miami-Dade police released new details Wednesday, a day after a body was discovered inside a vehicle behind Keiser University in Sweetwater. According to authorities, the body appeared to be that of an adult male. Foul play is not suspected, but the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office will...
WSVN-TV
Car wedged under 18-wheeler on I-95 in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is in the hospital after rear-ending an 18-wheeler and becoming wedged under the back of it. On Monday afternoon, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, just north of Stirling Road in Dania Beach.
Click10.com
New photos show cracks at Broward courthouse that spurred partial closure
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As officials work to get to the bottom of possible structural issues that led them to shut down the very top floors of the Broward County Courthouse Friday, new photos released Tuesday show the extent of the cracks that prompted concern among staff members. Those...
WSVN-TV
BSO deputy hospitalized following crash in Lighthouse Point
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt and hospitalized following a crash in Lighthouse Point. Around 10 p.m., BSO officers and Lighthouse Pint Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene on Sunday at 3900 N Federal Hwy. Officials said he was transported to the...
WSVN-TV
Officials: No need to evacuate Pembroke Pines condos, but balconies deemed ‘structurally compromised’
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - City officials said residents of a Pembroke Pines condominium complex in a concerning state of disrepair will not need to evacuate as previously feared, but they are prohibited from using the balconies. Residents of the crumbling Heron Pond condos, located off Southwest First Street and...
WSVN-TV
5 children, 5 adults hospitalized after crash on Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Sawgrass Expressway has reopened in Coral Springs hours after a violent crash sent five adults and five children to the hospital. Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes near Coral Ridge Drive, at around 1 p.m., Sunday.
onscene.tv
Multiple Semi-Trucks Destroyed In Fire | Parkland
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-22-23 12:15 AM LOCATION: 11400 Steele Street South CITY: Parkland DETAILS: Central Pierce Fire and Rescue responded to reports of multiple semi trucks on fire. Crews arrived and found 2 fully involved semi trucks with a 3rd catching on fire. Crews upgraded call to a full assignment as the blaze was threatening at least 4 other trucks. Took crews about 20 minutes to knockdown the flames. No reported injuries to civilians or firefighters. Cause under investigation For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
cw34.com
Police looking for person who vandalized multiple locations in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say they are looking for the person who vandalized multiple banks and an electrical box in Pembroke Pines. The police department said on the early morning of Monday, Jan. 23, a person who vandalized numerous locations throughout the city. The vandalized property encompasses...
CRITICAL CRASH CLOSES GLADES AT TURNPIKE
UPDATE: TWO KILLED. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:52 p.m. — PBSO now says both Daniel Polo and Elizabeth Polo were killed in the crash. They are both from West Boca Raton. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Alexander Spandau of Hearth Stone Avenue in Boynton Beach was driving eastbound on Glades Road […]
Boca Raton man, woman die in crash in western Boca Raton
A driver and passenger from Boca Raton were killed in a crash with another vehicle Tuesday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
WPBF News 25
'Scared to leave my house': Lake Worth woman describes antisemitic flyers in front of home
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Tina Podhurst was shocked when she found antisemitic pamphlets on her driveway over the weekend. She has been living in the Lake Worth community for about 15 years and says something like this has never happened to her before. "This is so horrible that this...
WSVN-TV
Pembroke Pines condo building deemed unsafe, triggering displacement concerns
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - With condominiums crumbling from the inside out, residents in Pembroke Pines said they are fearful if being kicked out due to the unsafe conditions. Residents at the Heron Pond condos, located in the area of Southwest First Street and 84th Avenue, came home to an...
Comments / 0