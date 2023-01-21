Automakers don’t get their customer bases, but do they even care anymore?. When we and pretty much anyone thinks of Ram trucks, we of course still think of Dodge but what also comes to mind is rugged individualism, people who work hard for a living, braving all elements, etc. That’s what’s so laughable about the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept revealed at CES this year. It looks like a giant toy from the Tron movies, not a trusty workhorse. What’s more, a robot conductive Ram Charger was revealed as well, showing just how out of touch executives are with the customer base.

