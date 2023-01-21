ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Microsoft will keep selling Windows 10 Home, Pro from beginning January

Windows can’t sell the downloads from the 31th January. The move shouldn’t come as much as surprise Windows 11 has been around for a long time and Microsoft plans to stop supporting Windows 10 on October 14th, 2025. The Verge saw updates from Microsoft’s online store so it could stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro downloads by the end of the month.
Microsoft earned $ 62,7 billion in the second quarter, while Windows and Xbox worked badly, by contrast to the cloud Aroged cloud

Microsoft announced its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022 following massive layoffs. The software maker generated 52.7 billion in revenues (up to 2%), and net income (16,4 billion) in revenues. Help. The corporation previously predicted a difficult quarter for Windows OEM revenue and hardware. The results clearly reflect...
TMNT: Cuters and reversals Update 1.06 Slices in case of small bugs This January 25th

Tribute Games released TMNT: Shredders Revenge version 1.06 which implements minor fixes to the brawler. Read on to the new version of the TMNT: Shredders Revenge by the 25th of January. TMNT: Shredders Revenge update 1.06 Patch Notes | TMNT: Shredders Revenge January 25 Patch Notes:. Everything has changed in...
Get up: Goldeneye 007 goes out on Nintendo Switch and Xbox this week

One of the best games on the Nintendo 64 will return soon, as the GoldenEye 007 will come to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox S Series X/S on January 27th. It’s the first time that GoldenEye 007 has acquired a port since it was released in 97. Nintendo...
CBS News

Best yoga pants in 2023

Yoga pants, yoga leggings, workout leggings and yoga tights -- no matter what you call these high waist, stretchy, spandex-like workout pants, they've undeniably become a socially acceptable form of bottoms when you're out in public. So, what yoga pants are best? That depends on what you're looking for. We've found the best yoga pants on Amazon, the softest yoga leggings, the best flare yoga pants and more. Girlfriend Collective compression pocket leggings, $8825" Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets, $59 and up (reduced from $128 and up)Alo Yoga Airbrush high-waist bootcut legging, $108If you're doing hot yoga, Pilates, running errands...
The mutalk soundproof microphone is the dumbest, never-ending peripheral ever

What does that matter? (pic: Shiftall) A look surely is for designing your expensive new microphone so youre over at the next step of getting into a sexual dungeon. People who started the headphones have even managed to stay up late and play video games, not waking up the rest of their family. But if you want to communicate with people online or to continue using this site? Now there’s the mutalk sound-proof microphone.
GoldenEye 007 for Xbox, Xbox One and Switch runs January 27th

GoldenEye: 007 will be available for Xbox and Xbox One, as well as Switch on January 27, from Xbox Xbox 365. Microsoft and Nintendo announced. It will also be available via the Xbox Game Pass. We can give you a map of the Switch, via Nintendo:. New York City is...
Final Fantasy XIV adds its newest Ultimate fight today with the Omega Protocol

Now that we have a clearer picture of the cosmology and the details of the struggle that Omega has left, it seems totally understandable for players to want to try to join the fight, that at least finally wrapped up during Stormblood. Final Fantasy XIV was pleased to deliver that in the form of its latest Ultimate fight, the Omega Protocol, after the battle of eight players won the Omegas contest and the Omegas re-election as the difficulty started shoving off the knob.
How to defend a legacy for the Pre-Load Hogwarts on all platforms?

The pre-load for Hogwarts Legacy is already live and players can download it from their respective store right now on certain platforms. It will allow Harry Potter fans to start playing immediately after the title goes live. The number of hours we can take in to preloading a game varies...
By default, Blizzard loses World of Warcraft veteran over the employee ranking system because staff actually did their jobs well

The company is hit with another blow to its marketing. Brian Birmingham, one of World of Warcraft’s principal developers, snatched from Blizzard, adding a stack-ranking system the company enforced. Birmingham announced his departure through a passionate email message to staff encouraging other leads and directors to protest against the company.
Fallout shows set pics look like games

The Last Of Us companies are already desperate for the next video game, and this seems to be a sign of the Amazon Fallout. After the Sonic The Hedgehog and Uncharted films started rolling, the Last of Us officially made live action video game adaptations the hottest thing in Hollywood. And that will mean that studios scrambling against themselves to win their half-success a match they have the ability to imagine.

