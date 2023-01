Operatic sequels are rarities. In many operas, the protagonist is dead at the final curtain, making a continuation of the story unlikely. To be sure, there are exceptions: Pierre Beaumarchais’ three Figaro plays spawned Rossini’s Barber of Seville and Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro as well as scenes from the third Beaumarchais play, The Unfaithful Wife, in John Corigliano’s opera, The Ghosts of Versailles.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO