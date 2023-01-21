ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 17

HardHeadedIrishman
4d ago

I’d let her get a little older so she would remember her vacation experiences. If the picture is her current age, you could take her Disney, the Florida Keys or a Walmart SuperCenter and it would all be the same to her.

Reply
7
Related
floridainsider.com

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, here are some of the most romantic getaways in the Sunshine State

Romantic beach trip – Key West Beach – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Stockdonkey. Florida is a great destination for both romantic getaways for you and your significant other as well as fun excursions with your family and friends. The Sunshine State has a lot to offer, including wonderful beaches, outdoor activities, top-notch eating, and superb shopping. This is the best location to visit whether you want to relax on the beach, learn about the history and culture of a city, or explore the outdoors. This list contains some of our favorite locations in Florida, which has something for every kind of couple. There is never a better time to begin planning your next extended weekend getaway without a passport.
FLORIDA STATE
floridaing.com

Cool Things to Do on the Gulf Coast of Florida

Are you looking for the ultimate vacation spot? Look no further than Florida’s Gulf Coast! With miles of pristine coastline and plenty of activities, there are so many cool things to do on the Gulf Coast of Florida. From beach hopping to parasailing and everything in between, you’re sure to have an unforgettable vacation.
FLORIDA STATE
denisesanger.com

Ultimate List Of Florida Springs: Where to go and fun things to do.

This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. Florida is home to some of the most beautiful springs in the world. I know I live in Northern Florida near quite a few of these springs, some first-magnitude springs where water flows at a rate of 748 gallons per second. And Florida Springs are stunning!
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla

New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla. The city of Orlando has been invaded by a unique lizard species that local residents have given the name ‘Godzilla’. In a recent Facebook video, an enormous lizard was seen inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. You can see the lizard climb the window screen from various angles throughout the 40-second video, even crossing the window’s ledge. As the video ends, the animal slams to the ground after climbing several inches up the screen before falling. So, what exactly is this giant lizard? Have you ever wondered whether this lizard might actually be harming Florida’s natural habitat?
FLORIDA STATE
keysweekly.com

FLORIDA KEYS FRUIT BECOMES A PREMIUM VODKA

What do you get from a breadfruit once it’s been peeled, sliced, chopped and frozen?. Just ask Patrick Garvey, the head of Grimal Grove Reserve in Big Pine Key. He’ll probably answer with “Why not vodka?” The eco-agriculturist has spent years trying to put together a way to turn his plentiful breadfruit groves into a product that can be consumed and win greater recognition among the public about the sustainability and viability of the local crop.
BIG PINE KEY, FL
itechpost.com

Where in Florida is the Cheapest Real Estate?

Florida's warm beaches and the mild climate attract many people from all over the world. To find the perfect home, use the services of realtors in Miami, FL. According to a recent study, Florida will have the highest number of immigrants and is one of the top states for population growth. It's no surprise that two Florida cities made the list of America's best places to live, and the state topped the list of best conditions for retirees. One of the best places to live in Florida is Tampa. It's primarily a city of young people because of the many colleges and universities. Other top cities include Jacksonville, Gainesville, and Orlando, ranking highly for affordability and job opportunities. Florida has long had a reputation as one of the best states to live comfortably. However, the cost of housing is increasing here. According to realtors in Tallahassee, FL, in August 2022, the median home sales price in the state reached $407,000.
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily South

20 Bookstores Everyone Should Visit In Florida

There’s nothing quite like the thrill of an undiscovered bookstore. The feeling of walking down a quaint, tree-lined downtown street and spotting a historic bookshop, or perhaps the anticipation of a famed author’s visit to a new book seller in town. Or maybe it’s a favorite stop on your Southern vacation each year: the cozy nook where you eagerly devour beach reads and spend hours immersed in the aisles, poring over titles.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy