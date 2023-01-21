Read full article on original website
HardHeadedIrishman
4d ago
I’d let her get a little older so she would remember her vacation experiences. If the picture is her current age, you could take her Disney, the Florida Keys or a Walmart SuperCenter and it would all be the same to her.
Reply
7
Related
Small Florida Town Listed as Among the 10 Best Small Towns to Visit in the Winter
Florida is a destination that can be visited year-round because the winter temperatures are still mild and Florida's attractions remain open. In fact, some Florida destinations are arguably better in the winter, as the cities that are home to them add amenities and crowds slim down.
floridainsider.com
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, here are some of the most romantic getaways in the Sunshine State
Romantic beach trip – Key West Beach – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Stockdonkey. Florida is a great destination for both romantic getaways for you and your significant other as well as fun excursions with your family and friends. The Sunshine State has a lot to offer, including wonderful beaches, outdoor activities, top-notch eating, and superb shopping. This is the best location to visit whether you want to relax on the beach, learn about the history and culture of a city, or explore the outdoors. This list contains some of our favorite locations in Florida, which has something for every kind of couple. There is never a better time to begin planning your next extended weekend getaway without a passport.
floridaing.com
Cool Things to Do on the Gulf Coast of Florida
Are you looking for the ultimate vacation spot? Look no further than Florida’s Gulf Coast! With miles of pristine coastline and plenty of activities, there are so many cool things to do on the Gulf Coast of Florida. From beach hopping to parasailing and everything in between, you’re sure to have an unforgettable vacation.
Florida witness observes green object moving in sharp angles at municipal airport
A Florida witness at Venice reported watching a single green light moving below 1,000 feet near the local airport at 7:36 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
denisesanger.com
Ultimate List Of Florida Springs: Where to go and fun things to do.
This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. Florida is home to some of the most beautiful springs in the world. I know I live in Northern Florida near quite a few of these springs, some first-magnitude springs where water flows at a rate of 748 gallons per second. And Florida Springs are stunning!
Florida Destinations Reminiscent of the Caribbean, According to a Travel Website
Many people associate a vacation to the Caribbean with relaxing on the shore while enjoying beautiful beaches, delicious food, and tranquil accommodations. And while a quick trip to the Caribbean may be in the future for some, others may prefer to stay in the United States, due to costs, flight issues, or convenience.
The Best Small Town in Florida, According to a Travel Website
Some people visiting the sunshine state prefer visiting small towns over visiting larger ones. Doing so allows you to avoid some of the crowds and allows you to experience the charm that many smaller towns in Florida possess.
Here's The Oldest Bar In Florida
Cheapism has the scoop on the American bars that's been around for decades.
a-z-animals.com
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla. The city of Orlando has been invaded by a unique lizard species that local residents have given the name ‘Godzilla’. In a recent Facebook video, an enormous lizard was seen inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. You can see the lizard climb the window screen from various angles throughout the 40-second video, even crossing the window’s ledge. As the video ends, the animal slams to the ground after climbing several inches up the screen before falling. So, what exactly is this giant lizard? Have you ever wondered whether this lizard might actually be harming Florida’s natural habitat?
Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over ocean
A Florida witness at Delray Beach reported watching and photographing a group of three lights hovering in a triangle formation at 9:40 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
keysweekly.com
FLORIDA KEYS FRUIT BECOMES A PREMIUM VODKA
What do you get from a breadfruit once it’s been peeled, sliced, chopped and frozen?. Just ask Patrick Garvey, the head of Grimal Grove Reserve in Big Pine Key. He’ll probably answer with “Why not vodka?” The eco-agriculturist has spent years trying to put together a way to turn his plentiful breadfruit groves into a product that can be consumed and win greater recognition among the public about the sustainability and viability of the local crop.
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following towns to your list.
‘A miracle’: Florida family saves son swept out to sea
A Florida family had the scare of a lifetime when their son was swept out to sea for several hours.
This Small Florida Island Is A Top Trending US Destination & You Probably Never Heard Of It
Just off of Florida's West Coast in the Tampa area lies a tiny barrier island that is considered one of the Top Trending U.S. Destinations for 2023, as ranked by TripAdvisor. It has dreamy clear water beaches and gorgeous sunsets that paint the sky a burnt orange and bright pink. As a town surrounded by water, there is also so much to do.
New York article calls State of Florida a ‘snoozefest’
A New York Post article said Florida is a “snoozefest.”. The people of Florida have spoken, and they don’t agree with the article. James Traino and his wife said they love life in Florida. Jose Heredia said he loves Florida because there are ‘lots of young families and a great community with lots of good food’.
itechpost.com
Where in Florida is the Cheapest Real Estate?
Florida's warm beaches and the mild climate attract many people from all over the world. To find the perfect home, use the services of realtors in Miami, FL. According to a recent study, Florida will have the highest number of immigrants and is one of the top states for population growth. It's no surprise that two Florida cities made the list of America's best places to live, and the state topped the list of best conditions for retirees. One of the best places to live in Florida is Tampa. It's primarily a city of young people because of the many colleges and universities. Other top cities include Jacksonville, Gainesville, and Orlando, ranking highly for affordability and job opportunities. Florida has long had a reputation as one of the best states to live comfortably. However, the cost of housing is increasing here. According to realtors in Tallahassee, FL, in August 2022, the median home sales price in the state reached $407,000.
Florida man wins $1 million from Publix lottery ticket
A Florida man claimed a $1 million lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket Monday, according to the Florida Lottery.
Tampa Bay is now home to an invasive, air-breathing fish
Researchers noted that goldine snakeheads were seen hunting frogs on land.
Florida Folks Being Hit By Frozen Iguanas Falling From Trees
I don't know much about the lovely Iguana. How about you?. Iguanas are native to tropical regions and are not adapted to cold weather. When temperatures drop well below 50 degrees, iguanas can become sluggish and can even freeze. In the state of Florida, iguanas are a common sight in...
The Daily South
20 Bookstores Everyone Should Visit In Florida
There’s nothing quite like the thrill of an undiscovered bookstore. The feeling of walking down a quaint, tree-lined downtown street and spotting a historic bookshop, or perhaps the anticipation of a famed author’s visit to a new book seller in town. Or maybe it’s a favorite stop on your Southern vacation each year: the cozy nook where you eagerly devour beach reads and spend hours immersed in the aisles, poring over titles.
Comments / 17