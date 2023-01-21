Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"Jake WellsAkron, OH
Alamogordo Tiger Boys Defeat Mayfield and Tiger Individual Swin Results from Artesia InvitationalAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
tmpresale.com
Zapp with special guest Midnight Star at MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage in Northfield Apr 8th, 2023 – presale code
The Zapp with special guest Midnight Star presale code that so many been waiting for is available now 😀. This is your best chance to get tickets to see Zapp with special guest Midnight Star before they go on sale. You owe it to yourself, your friends who might like...
Former Karamu artistic director Terrence Spivey stages new play in Alabama inspired by Clotilda slave ship story
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Nearly four years after the scuttled hulk of America's last slave ship, Clotilda, was found in the murky waters of the Mobile River in Alabama, its controversial story is currently the focus of numerous artistic projects. Author and journalist Ben Raines' recounted the discovery in his...
seattleschools.org
Cleveland After School Help (CASH)
Cleveland After School Help (CASH) Students! Come for an hour after school to get work done, get help from tutors and have snacks too from 3:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. Finish late work and do retakes!. CASH Schedule. Mondays (Feb 6) and Thursdays (Feb 9) Math in 1110. Tuesdays...
cleveland19.com
Maple Heights coach, teacher on cover of Men’s Health as magazine’s ‘Ultimate Guy’
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Corwyn Collier’s amazing story now has another chapter — cover model for Men’s Health magazine. “I’ve been into fitness since I was a teenager growing up my entire life because of sports, I played football, wrestled, ran track,” Collier remembered.
'A wonderful story of triumph': Eighth grader inspires Cuyahoga County drug court defendants
CLEVELAND — Jason Rossi is one of dozens of infants who started life in the addiction section of MetroHealth's neonatal intensive care unit. Thirteen years later, this eighth grader took on a unique school project.
WKYC
'The best day of our lives': Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber marries longtime girlfriend Kara Maxine Kavajecz
CLEVELAND — Now we know why Cleveland Guardians star Shane Bieber wasn't at Guards Fest last weekend. He was busy adding another accomplishment to his resume: marriage. Bieber married...
Cleveland's Asian community reacts to mass shooting in LA
CLEVELAND — With the sound of the drums, you knew there would be a grand entrance for the king of the lunar New Year at the Asian Town Center in downtown Cleveland.
Ex-Cleveland Public Library’s head of inclusion and leadership education files racial discrimination lawsuit
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Public Library’s former director of its inclusion and leadership education department sued the library system last week and accused officials of racial discrimination. Twyla Turner filed the lawsuit in federal court in Cleveland over her October firing. She also accused library officials of failing...
Prominent Cleveland Heights advocate for deaf sues Cleveland Clinic, accuses hospital of failing to provide sign language interpreters
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A prominent advocate for the deaf is suing the Cleveland Clinic over accusations that the hospital failed to provide sign language interpreters during his doctor’s appointments and hospital stays. Charles Williams, 91, of Cleveland Heights filed the suit earlier this month in federal court in...
Cody Head’s Shaker Heights reunion comes just as Lutheran East finds its best fits: Best in Show from the Chet Mason Invitational
LYNDHURST, Ohio — Teammates through their sophomore year, Cody Head and Kellon Smith stood side by side for a picture Sunday after their game at Brush High School for the Chet Mason Invitational. They met as opponents for a second time in as many years. Smith remains at Shaker...
2023 St. Jude Dream Home details revealed
(WJW) — Tickets for the 2023 Fox 8 St. Jude Dream Home go on sale one month from Monday. This year’s modern farmhouse-style home is being built in Mayfield Village by Skoda Construction. The four-bedroom, three-bath home is valued at $600,000. Each $100 ticket gives you a chance to win the dream home, a new […]
Why Cleveland high school is closed Tuesday
Students who go to Glenville High School are getting a calamity day Tuesday.
Northeast Ohio school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several school districts, most south of the Cleveland area, have canceled classes for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, because of poor weather conditions. School districts in Cuyahoga County that have canceled classes include Berea City Schools, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Parma City Schools and Strongsville Schools. The list below...
tourcounsel.com
Tower City Center | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Ohio
To start with the best malls, outlets and stores in Cleveland, you have at your fingertips one of the most visited and recommended shopping centers. Tower City Center, has beautiful modern architecture, good and varied boutiques, restaurants and areas to share with family and friends. In addition, the offers that you will find are unmissable.
Utility Assistance Resource Fair in Cleveland Feb. 4
The Ohio Regional Sewer District will host a Utility Assistance Resource Fair in partnership with City of Clevland Councilmembers Stephanie Howse and Anthony Hairston on Feb. 4.
‘Don’t fall for it!:’ Solon police warning of new social media scam
The City of Solon Police Department is warning community members about a new social media scam that is surfacing in the area.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should check out this restaurant, which is a local favorite. Customers have raved about their chicken and waffles. The chicken is a juicy and crispy breast or thigh; and the waffles are flavored with rosemary, topped with powdered sugar, and served with Ohio maple syrup on the side. They also have delicious chicken sandwiches. If you like spice, check out their Nashville chicken sandwich, which comes with spicy schmaltz, pimento cheese, coleslaw, grilled pickles, and remoulade. If you don't care for spice, you can't go wrong with their Louisville sandwich, which has American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Duke's mayo.
Cleveland City Council bucks Bibb’s request for participatory budgeting: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland City Council on Monday did not approve a proposal supported by Mayor Justin Bibb and some of council’s progressive wing to embrace a process known as participatory budgeting. Participatory budgeting gives residents of a given community within a city the ability to vote on how...
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted Solicitors
Letter Circulating to Maple Heights District Four Residents. Maple Heights, OH - Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana D. Anderson of District 4 is alerting residents of an anonymous letter circulating throughout District Four. Several residents in Anderson's district have reported a letter from a person named Ryan asking for their email addresses. Residents claim that they do not know the person. The letter found on the doors of residents' homes does not have a phone number listed on the letter.
cleveland19.com
‘I’m just afraid’: Akron woman fears for her safety due to no outdoor lights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron woman told 19 News she is scared to leave her home, because there have been no outdoor lights in her apartment complex for the past several months. Regina Wells reached out to the 19 Troubleshooters after she management at the Summit Ridge Apartments were...
