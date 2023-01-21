Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle Touched Princess Diana’s Gravestone and ‘Asked for Clarity and Guidance’ According to Prince Harry’s Book ‘Spare’
Excerpts from Prince Harry's book are being released. One revelation is that Meghan Markle touched Princess Diana's gravestone and asked for "guidance."
Kate Hudson Goes Bold in a High-Slit Gown With Unique Side Cutouts
Red is definitely Kate Hudson's color. On Jan. 8, the actor and red carpet veteran stunned in a bright, cherry-colored gown for Netflix's Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominee toast to celebrate the many nominations "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" secured this award season. Featuring a one-shoulder neckline, side cutouts, and a dramatic thigh-high slit, Hudson's Michael Kors Collection dress came straight from the spring/summer 2023 runway.
Kate Middleton Wears 1 Specific Piece of Jewelry in the Most Unique Way — Just Like Princess Diana
When Kate Middleton married Prince William, she inherited many spectacular pieces of jewelry that once belonged to Princess Diana.
Prince Harry Thinks His ‘Blue Box’ of Princess Diana’s Hair Was a Good Luck Charm for Meghan Markle’s 1st Pregnancy
His angel. Prince Harry revealed why he thinks his late mother, Princess Diana, brought him luck during Meghan Markle’s first pregnancy. The Duke of Sussex, 38, recalled in his memoir, Spare, which hits bookshelves on Tuesday, January 10, that he received two signs that he was going to be a first-time parent. The first one […]
Is Meghan Markle Copying Princess Diana? Body Language Expert Points Out ‘Subliminal Influence’
A body language expert looked at how Meghan Markle is compared to Princess Diana and believes Diana 'could easily have been a role model for Meghan.'
Camilla Parker Bowles Is Defying Queen Elizabeth’s Biggest Fashion Rule
Besides the men’s iconic military dress, a few members of the British royal family have very iconic looks. For the late Queen Elizabeth, that was actually very deliberate. But Camilla Parker Bowles, Queen Consort, is forming a style that’s the opposite of Elizabeth II’s. After Queen Elizabeth...
netflixjunkie.com
TROUBLE IN PARADISE? Is Meghan Markle Miffed With Massive Success of Prince Harry’s Memoir?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put up a united front last month as they unveiled their six-episode Netflix docuseries. After their appearance at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala, the couple featured in various trailers and episodes for Netflix. The Duke of Sussex continued with his appearances this month as well in a bid to promote his memoir Spare. However, the absence of Meghan Markle from the public light has given birth to a lot of controversial questions.
Fans Can’t Get Over How Much Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like This Royal in a Recent Photo
Royal fans are commenting on just how much the Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter, Princess Charlotte, looks like another member of the royal family.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will End Up With ‘Empty’ Lives ‘Built on a Foundation of Resentment’ Says Commentator
Meghan and Harry are establishing their brand and releasing projects under the Archewell umbrella. One commentator doesn't think the duke and duchess have longevity.
womansday.com
The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
Prince Harry ‘Wanted to Go Home’ After Seeing Prince William at Prince Philip’s Funeral
Prince Harry reportedly recalled seeing Prince William at Prince Philip's funeral in his 'Spare' memoir, noting changes in his brother's appearance before asking himself one question.
suggest.com
Why Kate Middleton Made The Rare Choice To Remove Her Engagement Ring During Official Duty
Kate Middleton recently returned to her public duties after a short break to celebrate her 41st birthday. While the visit to a new hospital was business as usual for the royal, eagle-eyed fans noticed something was missing: her engagement ring!. Where Was Middleton’s Engagement Ring On Recent Hospital Visit?
Guest at William’s wedding pours cold water on Harry’s claim that he wasn’t best man
A GUEST at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding has poured cold water on Harry’s claim that he was not his brother’s best man. And they said the self-exiled duke was funnier and more engaging than the two pals of Wills he said were carrying out the duties in 2011.
New Book Claims Prince William Made Sure Prince Harry Didn't Get To Say Goodbye To The Queen
Just off the heels of the intense documentary "Harry and Meghan" Prince Harry's new memoir "Spare" is set to hit the shelves on January 10. It promises to divulge even more startling information about the royal family. Many of the truths that were revealed in the documentary focused a lot...
netflixjunkie.com
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
msn.com
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Wanted Catherine to Change the Spelling of Her Name Because There Were Already Too Many “C” Names in the Royal Family
Even though she was born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, Charles and Camilla once wanted the Princess of Wales to spell her name “Katherine” because there were already too many “C” names in the royal family, Prince Harry writes in his forthcoming memoir, Spare, out on Tuesday. The...
This Is What Tom Cruise Bought Prince William and Kate Middleton for Christmas This Year
The Prince and Princess of Wales made Tom Cruise'S Christmas list this year. Here's what the 'Top Gun Maverick' star gifted William and Kate.
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Purchases Necklace Worn by Princess Diana at Sotheby's Auction
Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the Royal Family, getting her hands on a pendant worn by Princess Diana in the ’80s at a Sotheby’s auction in London. The reality star outbid three others on a cross-shaped necklace via a representative at the auction house’s “Royal and Noble” sale that took place on Wednesday night. The final bid was at £163,800 GBP (approximately $202,000 USD), which was more than double the estimated price.
Prince Harry Breaks Down How Meghan Markle Found ‘Scrapes and Bruises’ on His Back After ‘Nasty’ Fight With Prince William
Prince Harry offered more details on his physical fight with Prince William — revealing he only told Meghan Markle after she noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back. "It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within […]
