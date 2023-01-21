ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Convicted felon arrested after pointing gun at Robeson County investigator during traffic stop, sheriff’s office says

By Tanya Pinette
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eReqn_0kMjjwiN00

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A convicted felon was arrested Saturday after allegedly pointing a gun at a sheriff’s office investigator during a traffic stop, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office .

The traffic stop happened at about midnight near the 36-mile marker on Interstate 95 near St. Pauls, the sheriff’s office said. The investigator tried to arrest a passenger for outstanding warrants after approaching the vehicle, but the suspect began to fight back and was able to arm himself.

The investigator then fired his weapon after the suspect pointed a gun toward him, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect then fled on foot but was apprehended shortly after.

Lloyd Kinston Locklear Jr., 33, of Maxton , was out on bond for murder, kidnapping, robbery, weapon violation and drug charges, the sheriff’s office said. He was among four people arrested in August 2020 and charged in connection with an armed robbery in which Alexander H. Locklear, 34, of Maxton was shot to death.

​No one was hurt in the shooting, but Locklear was treated at UNC Southeastern Medical Center for minor injuries that he received while trying to flee, the sheriff’s office said.

Locklear is now charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault on a law enforcement officer. He remains in the Robeson County Detention Center on a $1.3 million secured bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

“When we have repeated criminal activity from a criminal who should be locked away from society with no respect for law enforcement or the laws of the state, this is what you get,” said Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “Only by the grace of God are the Detective and even the suspect in this case still with us today. We train for scenarios such as this but no officer wants to actually experience it as things could have really [gone] astray.”

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting the sheriff’s office in the investigation. Additional charges are expected.



