radiokenai.com
Basketball Shootout Opens Thursday At SoHi
The Revolution Sport & Spine Therapy Al Howard Shootout Basketball Tournament opens competition at Soldotna High School on Thursday, January 26th with three days of round robin tournament play. The Al Howard Shootout girls bracket features the #1 girls basketball team in Alaska, the reigning 4A state champion Anchorage Christian...
radiokenai.com
Aldridge Excels At USA Winter Triathlon National Championships
Add national champion to the multitude to individual titles won by Sterling’s Morgan Aldridge. Aldridge raced to the individual Women’s 40-44 age group championship at the USA Winter Triathlon National Championships contested at Kincaid Park in Anchorage, Alaska as the 2023 Tri-Flake Winter Triathlon. Aldridge, wearing bib #1...
alaskapublic.org
Mat-Su schools closed Tuesday amid Southcentral rain, icy roads
Almost all Mat-Su Borough schools are closed Tuesday due to icy roads, with warmer weather poised to bring similar conditions across much of Southcentral Alaska this week. The borough school district’s website announced a remote learning day Tuesday morning for all schools except Glacier View. Elementary and middle schools’ after-school activities were canceled for the day, but high schools’ after-school activities were still in effect.
kdll.org
Alaska Long Trail hopes to bring tourists, money and opportunity to Peninsula
A 500-mile trail connecting the Kenai Peninsula to Fairbanks is in the works, and organizers say it has the potential to create big economic impacts in the communities it runs through — including Girdwood, Moose Pass, and especially Seward, the end-point of the trail. The idea of a so-called...
alaskapublic.org
From next week to March 9, Anchorage school days will be 30 minutes longer
Anchorage School District students will be in class for 30 minutes longer than normal from Jan. 30 through March 9. The Anchorage School Board approved the extended days Monday night to make up for class time lost due to an unprecedented string of snow days in December. Anchorage students have...
alaskasnewssource.com
Greenhouse at King Tech High collapses from heavy snow load
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - King Tech High School in Anchorage is still feeling the effects of a major storm that happened in December. Principal Dr. Kern McGinley said the school’s greenhouse collapsed under the weight of heavy snow at 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 15 following two substantial snowstorms. “I...
alaskasnewssource.com
Avalanche bulletin issued for Turnagain Pass this weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A special avalanche bulletin has been issued for Saturday and Sunday due to an unstable snowpack in Turnagain Pass. The bulletin was issued by the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center, and advises backcountry users to be aware of the possibility of heightened avalanche danger from 6 a.m. Saturday morning through 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Avalanches may happen suddenly from natural causes, and can also be triggered by the movement people, vehicles or large animals.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School Board passes plan to make up for snow days
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School Board voted Monday on an item to approve 2022-2023 calendar adjustments due to weather and went over the first steps of the Abbott Loop transition plan. The item passed unanimously and will remedy the seven days missed due to weather events. According to...
hebervalleyradio.com
Anchorage Alaska Temple To Be Reconstructed
SALT LAKE CITY-Monday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced its temple at Anchorage, Alaska will be reconstructed. This significantly larger temple will be built on the same property where a meetinghouse for the Salt Lake City-based faith is currently in use. The existing Anchorage Alaska Temple will...
alaskasnewssource.com
Warmest day since early November to bring slick road conditions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanks to a combination of warming winds and the incoming air masses, temperatures across Southcentral Alaska continue to warm. For the first time since early November, temperatures are hovering in the upper 30s and lower 40s. While we did see a brief warming trend at the start of the year, Anchorage only managed to warm to 38 degrees. As of Tuesday morning, temperatures have already warmed to 39 in Anchorage and could climb a few more degrees through the day.
alaskasnewssource.com
Aloha Days returns to Anchorage after nearly 3 years
The Scouts hosted their annual Jack-Frost-O-Ree on Saturday, providing activities and a place to socialize for cub families. A pedestrian was struck and killed on Saturday afternoon near Abbott Road and Birch Road. Complaint says thousands going hungry. Updated: 21 hours ago. After months of turmoil amid a backlog of...
radiokenai.com
HEA’s Board Of Director Candidate Nomination Period Is Open
Homer Electric Association (HEA) invites members to “Get on Board” by running for a board seat, within their voting district, on HEA’s board of directors. HEA will hold an election for members to elect a board representative to serve on the Board in each of HEA’s three voting districts. The candidate nomination period to file to run for election for a HEA board seat is open until March 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM.
alaskasnewssource.com
Police investigating assault at Sullivan Arena
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating an assault at the Sullivan Arena. According to a post on the Anchorage Police Department website, patrol officers responded to the Sullivan Arena at 1:02 p.m. on Tuesday. “Upon arrival officers located an adult male outside of the building with injuries to...
kdll.org
Collisions with vehicles have killed 145 Kenai moose since July
Alaska’s shortest days draw the highest number of moose-vehicle collisions. This time of year, the danger is heightened by snow, as moose move down toward the roads where it’s not as hard to walk or forage for food. Ted Spraker is president of the local chapter of Safari...
KSLTV
Anchorage Alaska Temple to be rebuilt, moved to a new location
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that the Anchorage Alaska Temple will be rebuilt in a new location and will be larger than the original. According to a news release from the Church, the new temple — which...
Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional
The question is resurfacing, but this time in a lawsuit: Can families enrolled in a state-funded correspondence program use their allotment to pay for private school classes? Last June, the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development didn’t know the answer so they asked the state’s attorney general’s office, which offered a response that drew […] The post Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskapublic.org
Local Alaska egg producers fill cracks during shortage
From the excitement in Kim Keck’s voice, you’d think she just came across a pot of gold in the parking lot of Kaladi Brothers in Soldotna earlier this month. She was picking up three dozen eggs from Jacob Burton, of Poimea Farm in Sterling. Keck said she grew up with farm-fresh eggs, on the East Coast.
alaskasnewssource.com
Bond measures and ballot propositions approved by Assembly for April election
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a special meeting held Monday evening, the Anchorage Assembly unanimously approved nearly a dozen bonds and ballot propositions that voters will consider as part of the April 4 election. Eight of the bonds and ballot measures passed unanimously and with little to no comment from...
alaskasnewssource.com
Department of Health explains cause of delayed SNAP benefits
Warmer temperatures create icy conditions in Mat-Su, school district switched to remote learning day. Teachers in the district said transitioning from in-person learning is not ideal, but agree it’s better than alternative problems that stem from missing school completely, something that the Anchorage School District is currently facing. The...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskan chef and crew nominated for James Beard Award
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan chefs have been putting the state on the national food scene for decades, and another chef can now be added to that list: Chef Nathan Bentley and the crew at Altura Bistro in Anchorage were nominated for a James Beard Award in 2022. The semifinalist...
