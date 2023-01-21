ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Balanced attack propels No. 10 Texas past Oklahoma St.

Marcus Carr poured in 21 points to lead a balanced offensive attack as No. 10 Texas was in control throughout in a workmanlike 89-75 win over Oklahoma State on Tuesday in Austin, Texas. The Longhorns (17-3, 6-2 Big 12) led for all but the first 2 1/2 minutes of the...
