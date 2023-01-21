ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach restaurant holds 'Pay What You Can' day to help people in need

By Anthony Sabella
 4 days ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - "Some people were on the brink of tears."

That's what Luvenia "Luv" Hankins remembers about the first "Pay What You Can" day she hosted in December.

At Hankins' restaurant in Kemps River Crossing, CLTRE. vgn jnt (pronounced Culture Vegan Joint), the saying goes like this: The only thing missing is "u." And that's how she's operated her business since opening in 2018.

It's not just about filling your belly with delicious vegan recipes; it's also about feeding the soul and caring for others.

Hankins says she got the idea for "Pay What You Can" from social media and other businesses doing something similar. She decided to give it a try.

For one day, build a menu without set prices, and let customers pay what they're able, or willing, to pay, whether it's a dollar from someone who needs a little help, or a $40 from someone who has enough cash to pay it forward.

It's a real risk at a time when food prices are costing restaurants more than ever. That doesn't bother Hankins.

"I believe that the community shows up and supports each other and we have people that just come in here and they’re like, ‘I just want to make sure that other people can get the meal that you guys can afford to do this,'" she told News 3.

The first Pay What You Can day in December was a smash, Hankins says. Her busiest day of the year.

To stay stocked and able to feed people all day, CLTRE keeps orders to a two-item minimum, not counting drinks, and it seems to be working.

Hankins says she's making Pay What You Can day a monthly tradition. She plans to post February's date to her social media.

