This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows

(NEXSTAR) – As the final semester for many high school seniors begins, college may be top of mind for many Texas families. While the requirements for acceptance differ by university, there are some schools that are generally more selective — or just more popular — than others.

But can you guess which Texas college is the hardest to get into?

According to Niche, a site specializing in college data and resources, Houston’s own Rice University is the hardest college to gain admission to within Texas. Opened in 1912, Rice is frequently placed among the best universities in the nation.

U.S. News & World Report ranked Rice University in a tie at no. 15 (shared with Washington University in St. Louis) on its current Best National University Rankings list. According to U.S. News, Rice has a 9% acceptance rate.

The next-hardest university to get into in Texas, according to Niche’s ranking of 2023’s “Hardest Colleges to Get Into in America,” is much further down the list: University of Texas at Austin, which ranks 78th-hardest in the country overall. The home of the Texas Longhorns received an overall A+ grade from Niche. Its 2023 acceptance rate is 32%.

In addition to being the home of visiting professor Matthew McConaughey , UT Austin also has the distinction of being the only Texas school to be ranked among U.S. News & World Report’s Best Global Universities list . The school ranked 43rd on the list, which calculated schools’ “academic research and reputation overall” to see how promising they are for potential international students.

Nationally, U.S. News & World Report ranks UT Austin no. 38 on its current list of Best Colleges and Universities list. The school shares the spot with the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Niche’s “Hardest Colleges to Get Into” list also ranked Trinity University in San Antonio in the top 100, with the small college ranking at No. 85.

