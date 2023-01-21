ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando City center back Rodrigo Schlegel signs contract extension

Orlando City signed center back Rodrigo Schlegel to a two-year contract extension the club announced Wednesday. The extension includes two club option years for 2025 and 2026. "Rodrigo has continually proven himself an invaluable member of our Club," general manager Luiz Muzzi said in the club statement. "He’s been a vital part of our culture and project here in Orlando and we’re so happy to have him here for the years to come.”
