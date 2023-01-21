Read full article on original website
Imadeyourmomintoasquirtle
4d ago
So it was locked in the car, in the glove box? Sooooo uh we are punishing the responsibility of the kid but not the parents?
7
wayne Skinner
4d ago
I remember a shot gun in every truck window during hunting season Harrison central
8
wxxv25.com
Superintendent speaks on gun brought to Harrison Central High School
Harrison Central High School returned to school today following the gun incident last week that put a 17-year-old in handcuffs. Prior to this incident, the school has seen a student arrested for bringing a loaded handgun to school in August 2022 and another in 2015. News 25 spoke with Harrison...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Harrison County student charged after having a gun in locked glove compartment on campus
A 17-year-old has been arrested in Harrison County on charges of having a handgun on school grounds. According to a release from Sheriff Troy Peterson, the charge is a misdemeanor. Peterson said Harrison County Sheriff’s Office school resource officers received information a that student had a gun in his vehicle...
State investigating after horses shot, killed in George, Greene counties
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is investigating three separate cases of horses being shot and killed in George and Greene counties. Two were found dead in Greene County in October. Officers with the Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau were still investigating when a third horse was reported killed on January […]
WLOX
Coroner identifies 4-day-old, 6-year-old killed in devastating Gulfport fire; 6 still in hospital
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two young children died in a fire early Wednesday morning, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms; six other people are also in the hospital, some listed in critical condition. Switzer identifies those children as 6-year-old Vashun Viverette and 4-day-old Kakashi Aubrey. Aubrey was just born January...
WLOX
4-day-old, 6-year-old dead after fire at Gulfport apartments, 6 others in hospital
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two young children died in a fire early Wednesday morning, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms; six other people are also in the hospital, some listed in critical condition. Those children were 4 days old and 6 years old. The fire broke out at William Bell...
WLOX
Father upset with elementary school over handling of missing son
ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - A St. Martin father is speaking out against the Jackson County School District after his son went missing from school. Tyrone Johnson’s son is five years old and has non-verbal autism. He attends St. Martin North Elementary School. According to Johnson, on Jan. 6,...
wxxv25.com
Wanted in connection with armed robbery in Jackson County
Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department are asking for assistance in locating Alonzo Ira Hayes Jr., 22 years of age. Hayes is wanted in connection with an armed robbery occurring in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the Latimer community of Jackson County. Hayes...
WLOX
Biloxi Uber driver shot in the head says she was “protected and blessed”
wxxv25.com
Two die in overnight fire at William Bell Apartments in Gulfport
Two children are dead as a result of an overnight fire at William Bell Apartments in Gulfport. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed the deaths. He identified the children as 6-year-old Vashun Viverette, who died at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport. The cause of death was smoke inhalation. The other child was 4-day-old Kakashi Aubrey, who also died of smoke inhalation. He was taken to Singing River Gulfport and died about 5:30 a.m.
WLOX
Two children dead after fire at Gulfport apartments, coroner says
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two young children died in a fire early Wednesday morning, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms. Details are limited right now, but we know the fire happened at William Bell Apartments on 65th Avenue in Gulfport. Officials tell us the fire wasn’t weather related. We...
WLOX
National underage drinking campaign launches in Pascagoula, first time on MS Coast
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - With support from area law enforcement, Singing River Services is starting off the new year by launching a campaign across the Coast designed to help prevent underage drinking. Rodger Bradley, an alcohol and drug prevention specialist with Singing River Services, spent Tuesday blanketing bottles sold throughout...
WLOX
Robbery suspect in custody following high-speed chase into St. Martin
ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Sheriff Ricky Adam, a suspect in a robbery of a dollar store in Hancock County is now in custody after finally being stopped in St. Martin. The robbery, which took place at a Dollar General on Highway 43 near North Benville Road, spurred...
Mississippi Press
Vancleave man gets 30 years on stalking, kidnapping, other charges
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- A Vancleave man received the maximum sentence for multiple charges stemming from a September 2020 attempting kidnapping and domestic violence incident involving his ex-wife. Darrell Ray Morris, 43, was convicted of attempting kidnapping, domestic violence (4th offense), aggravated stalking and possession of a weapon by a convicted...
wxxv25.com
17-year-old charged in Friday night shooting
Gulfport Police have charged a man with aggravated assault in a connection with a shooting that happened Friday night. 17-year-old Trinyell Marshun Coats Jr. was taken to the Harrison County jail. Bond is set at $250,000. Gulfport Police responded to Rouses grocery store about 6:30 p.m. in reference to a...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport PD investigating shooting on East Pass Road
The Gulfport Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of East Pass Road. Please avoid the area. News 25 will have more information as it becomes available.
WLOX
Harrison County supervisors approve 4-year road plan
WLOX
Harrison County making progress on four-year road plan
The Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved its four-year road plan. It’s essentially a big to-do list of all the roads that need to be repaired between 2022 and 2025. As we enter the second year of the plan, it’s a great time to look back on...
WLOX
LIVE: Preparations underway in Hancock County
WLOX
HAPPENING NOW: Back Bay Mission Town Hall addresses homelessness in South Mississippi
WLOX
Coastal Family Health Center’s new drive-through pharmacy a welcome addition to Biloxi community
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coastal Family Health Center hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Tuesday to celebrate its new drive-through pharmacy located at 1029 Division Street. Biloxi officials and nonprofit leaders also joined the celebration outside of the newly-constructed facility. It’s welcoming news...
