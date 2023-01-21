Today, we expect a mix of sun and clouds with a very slight chance for a light shower. High temperatures will be in the 50s with breezy west to north-westerly winds. Tonight will be cold with clearing skies, and temperatures will drop in the 30s. Thursday will be beautiful and cool with abundant sunshine. Thursday night into Friday morning will be a little colder with lows in the low to mid 30s, and some may see a light freeze. Dry weather sticks around through Saturday. Rain chances return on Sunday.

BILOXI, MS ・ 9 HOURS AGO