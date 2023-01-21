Read full article on original website
PHOTOS – Hopkinsville Lady Tigers 55 Trigg County Lady Wildcats 41
Here is a photo gallery of the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers’ 55-41 win over Trigg County Tuesday at Wildcat Gym.
McCracken Stops UHA’s Win Streak at 6, 76-62
UHA (13-7) outscored McCracken 34-33 after the break, but could not overcome the first-half deficit. Jack McCune had 23 points and Carson Purvis added 18 for the Mustangs. Jack Bradley added another 12. The Mustangs helped their cause by going 22 for 26 at the free throw line. Elijah Walton...
Rebels Rally to Take Down Edmonson County in OT
The first time the Todd County Central Rebels and the Edmonson County Wildcats met this season it came down to the wire, so why should the return match Monday night in Elkton have been any different? The Rebels got through early game struggles with the Wildcats’ 3-2 zone and then survived late game free throw issues as they rallied from a double-digit first half deficit to pick up a 67-60 overtime win.
Morris Hits for 31 as ACS Runs Past Todd Central
Make it a season sweep for the Lady Patriots from Allen County-Scottsville. The Lady Patriots used back-to-back-to-back threes to ignite a 13-0 first-half run and turned that into a 70-58 win over the Todd County Central Lady Rebels Monday night in Elkton. ACS had won the matchup between the two teams back on December 22 in Scottsville by a score of 64-55.
Russellville Runs Past Lady Blazers 65-25
A fast start fueled the Russellville Lady Panthers to a 65-25 win over University Heights Academy Monday at Jim Young Gymnasium in Russellville. Sophomore Lareesha Cawthorn scored 10 of her game-high 25 points in the first quarter as the Lady Panthers jumped out to a 25-7 lead. A’miyah Collier buried...
VIDEO – Bateman on Big First Half in Win Over Hopkinsville
Christian County’s Derrell Bateman scored 18 of his 24 points in the first half Saturday night as the Colonels came roaring out of the gate on their way to an 82-52 win over crosstown rival Hopkinsville. Afterwards, Bateman spoke with YSE about his start and the big win for the Colonels.
Fredonia Valley Bank ‘Senior Spotlight’ – Tim Taylor
In this edition of the Fredonia Valley Bank ‘Senior Spotlight’, we get to know Lyon County senior Tim Taylor. Give it a look.
Christian County Fiscal Court Throws Support Behind Second Amendment
Christian County can now be considered among many municipalities in the Commonwealth as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”. The decision — though not unanimous — comes following considerable discussion not just during Tuesday morning’s fiscal court meeting, but more than two years of debate in and around Hopkinsville, and also in and around the court’s chambers.
Dollar General Debate Begins For Jefferson Street In Cadiz
Over the next three weeks, members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission have but one question for which they must find answers. Should a portion of Jefferson Street, just north of its intersection with Cerulean Road, be shifted from R-2 residential, to I-1 light industrial — in hopes of a Dollar General potentially buying the property, and constructing a retail facility?
Two train cars overturn in Christian County
Two train cars have derailed in Pembroke, Kentucky late Monday night. The Pembroke Fire Department reports it happened near Main Street but there are no road closures because of it. CSX is on the scene and handling the situation. Pembroke Fire says there's no immediate danger, they're just asking everyone...
Part of Trigg Sheriff’s Federal Lawsuit Dismissed
A portion of the federal lawsuit filed by a Cadiz woman against Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree and Jailer James Hughes has been dismissed with an amended action now filed with the court. Crystal Smith filed the lawsuit late last year alleging assault, battery, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional...
Snow expected north and west, rain in Western Kentucky Tuesday night and Wednesday
While portions of Missouri, Indiana and Illinois are bracing for a possible snowstorm Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, it’s appearing like it’ll be mostly cold rain in Western Kentucky. National Weather Service in Paducah Meteorologist Sean Poulos says temperatures in Western Kentucky are expected to remain just above...
Hopkinsville Cemetery Damaged In Attempted Theft
A cemetery on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville was found damaged Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Friday and Monday someone cut copper wire at Cave Springs Cemetery while attempting to steal the wire. The wire is valued at $3,000 and no arrest has been made.
Crews respond to deadly two vehicle accident in Henderson
(WEHT) - Emergency responders are at the scene of a two vehicle crash on KY 425 in Henderson.
Muhlenberg County, KY Native Signs Deal with Curb Records in Nashville
Exciting news for Muhlenberg County, Kentucky native Kelsey Hart. There is no doubt that he is proof that hard work, patience and perseverance pay off. Today, in Nashville, Kelsey signed a deal with Curb Records. I first met Kelsey about ten years ago when he was the front man for...
Trenton man injured in Guthrie explosion released from Vanderbilt
One of the men seriously injured in an explosion Wednesday in Guthrie has been released from the hospital. Family members say Benn Andrew Stahl came back to Trenton from Vanderbilt University Medical Center Saturday night, an incredible development, considering he suffered second and third degree burns to his face and upper chest area, in addition to serious chemical burns to his mouth, eyes and esophagus. He will still require around the clock treatment at home for his wounds, but is reportedly very happy to be back in Todd County instead of the hospital.
Henry County Fire Victim Identified
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has released the name of the victim in Monday night’s fatal fire. Frey said the sheriff’s office has determined the victim as Shawn Denise Starr, age 50. The sheriff’s office and Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department were called to 380 Blake...
Man facing drunk driving charges in Caldwell County
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Providence, Ky. man faces charges after sheriff’s deputies say he drove drunk. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a reckless driver complaint on 293 North on January 21 at 10:17 p.m. After locating the man and conducting a traffic...
Two adults and child injured in Madisonville crash
Three people were injured in a Wednesday morning crash that happened in Madisonville, Kentucky. The Madisonville Police Department says the crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive. According to MPD, two cars were involved in the crash. MPD says the driver of one...
Old Farley Elementary becoming community center
PADUCAH — The old Farley Elementary School that closed its doors in 2015 is becoming a community center for the surrounding community, including Southside Paducah. James Scott, a former Farley Elementary student, bought the 50,000-square-foot building and 12-acre lot at 1 p.m. Friday. Talking with Local 6 on Monday, Scott said he's excited for what's to come.
