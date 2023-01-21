Read full article on original website
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Centre Daily
Lakers: Three Trade Pitches To Outfit Some Clippers In The Purple And Gold
Let's just get this out of the way right now: there's almost no way that your Los Angeles Lakers and their opponents tonight, the Los Angeles Clippers, would in reality make a trade together. The two teams are more or less bitter nemeses, with the big-money, little-brother Clippers still desperate...
Centre Daily
2023 Hall of Fame Voting: How Did Former Yankees Do?
The National Baseball Hall of Fame is getting a new third baseman. The Baseball Writers’ Association of America elected Scott Rolen to Cooperstown on Thursday night. An eight-time Gold Glover who played for the Phillies, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Reds, Rolen received 76.3 percent of the vote on his sixth year on the BBWAA ballot.
Manu Ginobili memorabilia up for auction as part of Spurs charity event
Items include signed jerseys, posters and a Swarovski crystal basketball emblazoned with the Argentine flag.
Centre Daily
Raptors Open Road Trip vs Kings: Where to Watch, Injuries, Odds
The Toronto Raptors will hit the road Wednesday evening when they head out west to take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET. View the original article to see embedded media. Sportsnet and the FAN 590 will air the game in Toronto. NBC Sports California and Sactown Sports 1140 will broadcast for Sacramento.
Centre Daily
Don’t Bet Against the Oklahoma City Thunder
With the Oklahoma City Thunder having a very solid stretch of basketball to open up 2023, they’ve got stats to back up their arrival ahead of schedule that go beyond the simple win/loss columns. Vegas and the oddsmakers set a spread for each game, and their lines are usually...
Centre Daily
Lakers: LeBron James Injury Makes Gambling On Portland Game Dicey Proposition
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James questionable to suit up tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers due to a sore left ankle, making any sizable bets before his status clears up a bit risky. The 21-25 Lakers are just a half-game behind the 21-24 in the Western Conference standings, as...
Centre Daily
What New York Mets are Getting in Kodai Senga
The Mets dished out a five-year, $75 million deal to Japanese phenom, Kodai Senga, in December, slating him in as the No. 3 starter in their rotation for this upcoming season. So what are they getting in the soon-to-be 30-year-old hard-throwing righty?. “He’s a guy, who just continues to get...
