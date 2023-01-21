Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Hopkinsville Lady Tigers 55 Trigg County Lady Wildcats 41
Here is a photo gallery of the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers’ 55-41 win over Trigg County Tuesday at Wildcat Gym.
yoursportsedge.com
Rebels Rally to Take Down Edmonson County in OT
The first time the Todd County Central Rebels and the Edmonson County Wildcats met this season it came down to the wire, so why should the return match Monday night in Elkton have been any different? The Rebels got through early game struggles with the Wildcats’ 3-2 zone and then survived late game free throw issues as they rallied from a double-digit first half deficit to pick up a 67-60 overtime win.
yoursportsedge.com
Morris Hits for 31 as ACS Runs Past Todd Central
Make it a season sweep for the Lady Patriots from Allen County-Scottsville. The Lady Patriots used back-to-back-to-back threes to ignite a 13-0 first-half run and turned that into a 70-58 win over the Todd County Central Lady Rebels Monday night in Elkton. ACS had won the matchup between the two teams back on December 22 in Scottsville by a score of 64-55.
yoursportsedge.com
Russellville Runs Past Lady Blazers 65-25
A fast start fueled the Russellville Lady Panthers to a 65-25 win over University Heights Academy Monday at Jim Young Gymnasium in Russellville. Sophomore Lareesha Cawthorn scored 10 of her game-high 25 points in the first quarter as the Lady Panthers jumped out to a 25-7 lead. A’miyah Collier buried...
yoursportsedge.com
Warriors Go Cold in 47-39 Loss to Logan County
The points dried up in the second half for the Heritage Christian Academy Warriors on Monday, allowing visiting Logan County to rally for a 47-39 victory and put the brakes on a three-game losing run. Coming off a 57-41 victory over Bethel Christian Academy on Friday in which they knocked...
whopam.com
Colonels Sit in District Drivers Seat; Despite Up and Down Season
If someone had said Christian County would beat Hopkinsville 82-52 to me before they faced off Saturday evening, I would have laughed out loud. Both teams have had up and down years, both teams are truthfully very talented, and it being a rivalry game they are always played close. Not...
yoursportsedge.com
McCracken Stops UHA’s Win Streak at 6, 76-62
UHA (13-7) outscored McCracken 34-33 after the break, but could not overcome the first-half deficit. Jack McCune had 23 points and Carson Purvis added 18 for the Mustangs. Jack Bradley added another 12. The Mustangs helped their cause by going 22 for 26 at the free throw line. Elijah Walton...
westkentuckystar.com
Three local schools at All "A" Classic this week
Three local high schools will compete in this week's All "A" Classic girls and boys state tournament at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. Girls action opens on Wednesday. Carlisle County will take on Pikeville at noon, and Crittenden County plays Bethlehem at 8:30 p.m. The boys begin on Thursday. Murray...
wpsdlocal6.com
Prohm, Racers supporting White following arrest
MURRAY, Ky. - It's been one week since Murray State forward Kenny White was arrested on DUI and marijuana charges. Since then, the program hasn't commented on what's next as it relates to White's return to the court. What they have said, however, is that they're fully behind White during this disciplinary process.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 24, 2023
Kelsie Reed Hooks, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. Born September 23, 1934, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, he was the son of Stanton Reeves and Melissia “Lissie” Hudson Hooks. He worked at Murray Tappan and retired from Murray...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Bateman on Big First Half in Win Over Hopkinsville
Christian County’s Derrell Bateman scored 18 of his 24 points in the first half Saturday night as the Colonels came roaring out of the gate on their way to an 82-52 win over crosstown rival Hopkinsville. Afterwards, Bateman spoke with YSE about his start and the big win for the Colonels.
Muhlenberg County, KY Native Signs Deal with Curb Records in Nashville
Exciting news for Muhlenberg County, Kentucky native Kelsey Hart. There is no doubt that he is proof that hard work, patience and perseverance pay off. Today, in Nashville, Kelsey signed a deal with Curb Records. I first met Kelsey about ten years ago when he was the front man for...
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Fiscal Court Throws Support Behind Second Amendment
Christian County can now be considered among many municipalities in the Commonwealth as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”. The decision — though not unanimous — comes following considerable discussion not just during Tuesday morning’s fiscal court meeting, but more than two years of debate in and around Hopkinsville, and also in and around the court’s chambers.
fox17.com
Two train cars overturn in Christian County
Two train cars have derailed in Pembroke, Kentucky late Monday night. The Pembroke Fire Department reports it happened near Main Street but there are no road closures because of it. CSX is on the scene and handling the situation. Pembroke Fire says there's no immediate danger, they're just asking everyone...
wkdzradio.com
Dollar General Debate Begins For Jefferson Street In Cadiz
Over the next three weeks, members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission have but one question for which they must find answers. Should a portion of Jefferson Street, just north of its intersection with Cerulean Road, be shifted from R-2 residential, to I-1 light industrial — in hopes of a Dollar General potentially buying the property, and constructing a retail facility?
yoursportsedge.com
Fredonia Valley Bank ‘Senior Spotlight’ – Tim Taylor
In this edition of the Fredonia Valley Bank ‘Senior Spotlight’, we get to know Lyon County senior Tim Taylor. Give it a look.
Christian County has 4 residents in regional leadership group
Four residents of Christian County have been selected for the first class of Leadership West Kentucky, a regional development program sponsored by the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance. They are:. Martha Argot, United Southern Bank. Ruth Lynch, retired from Christian County Public Schools. Josh Ryan, Planter Bank. DeeAnna Sova, director...
whvoradio.com
Part of Trigg Sheriff’s Federal Lawsuit Dismissed
A portion of the federal lawsuit filed by a Cadiz woman against Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree and Jailer James Hughes has been dismissed with an amended action now filed with the court. Crystal Smith filed the lawsuit late last year alleging assault, battery, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional...
whopam.com
Snow expected north and west, rain in Western Kentucky Tuesday night and Wednesday
While portions of Missouri, Indiana and Illinois are bracing for a possible snowstorm Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, it’s appearing like it’ll be mostly cold rain in Western Kentucky. National Weather Service in Paducah Meteorologist Sean Poulos says temperatures in Western Kentucky are expected to remain just above...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Cemetery Damaged In Attempted Theft
A cemetery on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville was found damaged Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Friday and Monday someone cut copper wire at Cave Springs Cemetery while attempting to steal the wire. The wire is valued at $3,000 and no arrest has been made.
