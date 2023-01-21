ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

weisradio.com

Chattooga County Jail Evacuated Due To Gas Leak

On Monday evening, Sheriff Mark Schrader had to evacuate the Chattooga County Jail due to a gas leak. Sheriff Schrader said the inmates were transferred to Dade County after the gas leak was discovered. The sheriff’s office called the Summerville Gas Department who responded and discovered that the leak was coming from an older furnace that is used to heat some of the cell blocks. Sheriff Schrader said that the gas to the faulty furnace was turned off and jail staff opened the doors to ventilate the building after the inmates were transferred.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Deputy fatally shoots suspect in Gordon County

CALHOUN, Georgia (WDEF) – The GBI will investigate an officer involved shooting overnight in north Georgia. It happened in the rural community of Sugar Valley in Gordon County around 1 AM. The Gordon County Sheriff says one of his deputies tried to stop a vehicle near Resaca, but it...
GORDON COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Centre Police Arrest Man on Multiple Counts

On the morning of January 20th, Centre Police Department Chief Investigator Randy Mayorga, Investigator Will Clark, and Officer Josh Thompson located and apprehended Dillion O’Cain, age 31 of Leesburg – whom they’d been actively looking for. O’Cain had outstanding felony warrants for Receiving Stolen Property 1st, Receiving...
CENTRE, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect wanted in connection to theft at Bartow food mart

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a suspected thief. They say a man pictured in the gallery above is wanted in connection with the theft of a large sum of money he took from a misplaced wallet. The theft occurred on January 14 at the A1 Food Mart off Joe Frank Harris Pkwy. Investigators say the man drove away in a silver Nissan Altima.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Statue Reported Stolen over the Weekend

A statue was stolen over the weekend from an area residence. The Centre Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in obtaining any information that would lead to the recovery and arrest of the individual(s) involved in the theft. To speak to officers and/or investigators at the Centre...
weisradio.com

Commendations Recently Presented to Local Law Enforcement

The Gordon County (GA) Chief Deputy Robert Paris presented commendations to Cpl. Jonah Smith, Chief Investigator Tony Monroy – and Investigators Michael Green and Stephen Hooks, last Friday. Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver stated they were recognized for apprehending a suspect in a serious sex crime against a child.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Oxford Police find missing Calhoun County woman

UPDATE: Oxford Police say Megan Carlisle was found safe. The department thanked everyone for the messages and tips that were used to help locate her. The Oxford Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public's help in finding 25-year-old Megan Rebecca Carlisle. Carlisle, 25, was last seen several...
OXFORD, AL
wrganews.com

Updated: Deputy-involved shooting leaves one man dead

The GBI has released the name of a man who was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Gordon County early Tuesday, as it launches its investigation into the incident. Preliminary information indicates that 51-year-old Billy Dewayne Couch of Sugar Valley failed to stop as the deputy was trying to pull him over.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Motorcyclist dies in Walker County crash Monday, GSP says

The Georgia State Patrol confirms a man died yesterday following a crash on Mission Ridge Road in Walker County Monday. GSP says 44-year-old Gerald Shane Dagnan was traveling north on Mission Ridge Road while a van was travelling north. They say the van was attempting a left turn when Dagnan's...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Sheriff’s Office Increasing Investigative Tools with New Camera System

Calhoun County, AL – Calhoun County Sheriff, Matthew Wade and the Calhoun County Commissioners held a press conference to discuss the new camera system that is expected to be deployed around the unincorporated areas of Calhoun County. The Flock Safety camera system is designed to capture and log vehicles, tag information, and other identifying information that can help the Sheriff’s Office investigate crimes committed in the area. During the press conference, Sheriff Wade discussed the use of this type of system to aid investigators in finding a local woman that had been kidnapped. The suspect was identified and later tracked down and arrested in Kentucky.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
cenlanow.com

Alabama mother arrested over garbage files class action suit, claims Valley, AmWaste ran illegal racket

VALLEY, Ala. (WIAT) – An Alabama mother arrested over a garbage bill has filed suit against the city that jailed her. Santori Little, a mother of three who now resides in Talladega County, filed a class action lawsuit in federal court Thursday evening. The suit against the City of Valley and AmWaste, the garbage company contracted to provide residential trash pickup in the city, claims that city officials took advantage of state law in an unconstitutional racket to imprison its citizens over private debt.
VALLEY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Commission Meeting

The Cherokee County Commission has five positions open on boards for those who want to volunteer to serve their county. There are two positions coming open on the Cherokee County Industrial Development Authority. These positions are for District 1 and District 2. These are 6 year terms. There are also...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man arrested on drug charges after brief chase in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Rainbow City man was arrested Tuesday on drug charges in Etowah County, according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Maleek Rashad Davis was charged with one count of Drug Trafficking (methamphetamine) and one count of Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Calhoun County Announces New Camera System

