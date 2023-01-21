The first time the Todd County Central Rebels and the Edmonson County Wildcats met this season it came down to the wire, so why should the return match Monday night in Elkton have been any different? The Rebels got through early game struggles with the Wildcats’ 3-2 zone and then survived late game free throw issues as they rallied from a double-digit first half deficit to pick up a 67-60 overtime win.

BROWNSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO