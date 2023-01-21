Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Caldwell Lady Tigers 63 UHA 30
The Caldwell County Lady Tigers pulled away in the second half to deal University Heights Academy a 63-30 setback at the CAB gym in Princeton Tuesday night. YSE was there and has photos of the Lady Tigers and Lady Blazers. Lady Tigers and Lady Blazers.
yoursportsedge.com
Warriors Go Cold in 47-39 Loss to Logan County
The points dried up in the second half for the Heritage Christian Academy Warriors on Monday, allowing visiting Logan County to rally for a 47-39 victory and put the brakes on a three-game losing run. Coming off a 57-41 victory over Bethel Christian Academy on Friday in which they knocked...
yoursportsedge.com
Rebels Rally to Take Down Edmonson County in OT
The first time the Todd County Central Rebels and the Edmonson County Wildcats met this season it came down to the wire, so why should the return match Monday night in Elkton have been any different? The Rebels got through early game struggles with the Wildcats’ 3-2 zone and then survived late game free throw issues as they rallied from a double-digit first half deficit to pick up a 67-60 overtime win.
yoursportsedge.com
Russellville Runs Past Lady Blazers 65-25
A fast start fueled the Russellville Lady Panthers to a 65-25 win over University Heights Academy Monday at Jim Young Gymnasium in Russellville. Sophomore Lareesha Cawthorn scored 10 of her game-high 25 points in the first quarter as the Lady Panthers jumped out to a 25-7 lead. A’miyah Collier buried...
yoursportsedge.com
Morris Hits for 31 as ACS Runs Past Todd Central
Make it a season sweep for the Lady Patriots from Allen County-Scottsville. The Lady Patriots used back-to-back-to-back threes to ignite a 13-0 first-half run and turned that into a 70-58 win over the Todd County Central Lady Rebels Monday night in Elkton. ACS had won the matchup between the two teams back on December 22 in Scottsville by a score of 64-55.
whopam.com
Snow expected north and west, rain in Western Kentucky Tuesday night and Wednesday
While portions of Missouri, Indiana and Illinois are bracing for a possible snowstorm Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, it’s appearing like it’ll be mostly cold rain in Western Kentucky. National Weather Service in Paducah Meteorologist Sean Poulos says temperatures in Western Kentucky are expected to remain just above...
yoursportsedge.com
Fredonia Valley Bank ‘Senior Spotlight’ – Tim Taylor
In this edition of the Fredonia Valley Bank ‘Senior Spotlight’, we get to know Lyon County senior Tim Taylor. Give it a look.
Muhlenberg County, KY Native Signs Deal with Curb Records in Nashville
Exciting news for Muhlenberg County, Kentucky native Kelsey Hart. There is no doubt that he is proof that hard work, patience and perseverance pay off. Today, in Nashville, Kelsey signed a deal with Curb Records. I first met Kelsey about ten years ago when he was the front man for...
This Institution Has Flipped Burgers and Fried Potatoes Since 1929!
Hey, y'all! When traveling, finding a restaurant that is clearly a local favorite is always exciting. Today I have exactly that to share with you -- Ferrell's Snappy Service, an iconic eatery in Madisonville, KY.
Kentucky Band with Incredible Talent Makes First Official Video [WATCH]
One summer, while judging the final for the talent competition at Friday After Five, I discovered these very talented musicians. I was floored by the depth of talent and the wide range of this amazing band from Owensboro, KY, Yellow Banks. Yellow Banks is a band located in Owensboro Ky.
Fundraiser Planned to Honor Central City, Kentucky Girl Who Died of Rare Disease
Thea Flener passed away from complications of Metachromatic Leukodystrophy Disease at 3 years old. The event's organizers say funds raised will go to raising awareness and researching a cure for this rare disease in her honor. #SaveTheDate. There has been so much loss and so much change for the Flener...
‘Shadow boxing’ gone wrong ends with Evansville arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after a victim says he took “play fighting” too far. EPD officers were dispatched to an address along Covert Avenue late Saturday night after a screaming woman was reported. According to an affidavit, officers arrived and found a man and woman fighting on the ground. […]
Best Tasting Steaks in Owensboro Kentucky Based on Your Votes
Let the great steak debate begin! What restaurant has the most flavor-packed steak in Owensboro? After over 400 recommendations were shared, these are your top picks. Do you agree or disagree with the results?. To say that I love a good steak is an understatement. I consider myself a steak...
fox17.com
Two train cars overturn in Christian County
Two train cars have derailed in Pembroke, Kentucky late Monday night. The Pembroke Fire Department reports it happened near Main Street but there are no road closures because of it. CSX is on the scene and handling the situation. Pembroke Fire says there's no immediate danger, they're just asking everyone...
Crews respond to deadly two vehicle accident in Henderson
(WEHT) - Emergency responders are at the scene of a two vehicle crash on KY 425 in Henderson.
wevv.com
Coroner called to crash near Pratt Paper plant in Henderson
Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Henderson, Kentucky. Officials with the Henderson Fire Department said crews were responding to a crash near the new Pratt Paper plant, just off of KY-425. The fire department says that one vehicle reportedly overturned and caught on fire,...
kbsi23.com
Man facing drunk driving charges in Caldwell County
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Providence, Ky. man faces charges after sheriff’s deputies say he drove drunk. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a reckless driver complaint on 293 North on January 21 at 10:17 p.m. After locating the man and conducting a traffic...
wpsdlocal6.com
Jamie Jameson suspended from practicing law in Kentucky
KENTUCKY- Former Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is suspended from practicing law in the state, after failing to pay dues to the Kentucky Bar Association. According to a notice issued by the state bar association, Jameson's law license will be suspended until his membership can be restored. Jameson...
14news.com
Dispatch: Crews respond to hit-and-run crashes in Henderson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to a hit and run that led to two separate crashes on Saturday night. Dispatch says crews responded were sent to 1078 North and U.S. 60. for a hit and run. They say there were injuries in that crash.
wevv.com
Popular pizza being served in Spencer County
The days of video and DVD rentals are a thing of the past, but a pizza produced in an effort to draw more movie fans in, eventually became the driving force of success for a tiny Spencer County business. 44News Morning Anchor Tommy Mason caught up with their longest serving...
