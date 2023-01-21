ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Caldwell Lady Tigers 63 UHA 30

The Caldwell County Lady Tigers pulled away in the second half to deal University Heights Academy a 63-30 setback at the CAB gym in Princeton Tuesday night. YSE was there and has photos of the Lady Tigers and Lady Blazers. Lady Tigers and Lady Blazers.
PRINCETON, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Morris Hits for 31 as ACS Runs Past Todd Central

Make it a season sweep for the Lady Patriots from Allen County-Scottsville. The Lady Patriots used back-to-back-to-back threes to ignite a 13-0 first-half run and turned that into a 70-58 win over the Todd County Central Lady Rebels Monday night in Elkton. ACS had won the matchup between the two teams back on December 22 in Scottsville by a score of 64-55.
ELKTON, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Russellville Runs Past Lady Blazers 65-25

A fast start fueled the Russellville Lady Panthers to a 65-25 win over University Heights Academy Monday at Jim Young Gymnasium in Russellville. Sophomore Lareesha Cawthorn scored 10 of her game-high 25 points in the first quarter as the Lady Panthers jumped out to a 25-7 lead. A’miyah Collier buried...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Rebels Rally to Take Down Edmonson County in OT

The first time the Todd County Central Rebels and the Edmonson County Wildcats met this season it came down to the wire, so why should the return match Monday night in Elkton have been any different? The Rebels got through early game struggles with the Wildcats’ 3-2 zone and then survived late game free throw issues as they rallied from a double-digit first half deficit to pick up a 67-60 overtime win.
BROWNSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Warriors Go Cold in 47-39 Loss to Logan County

The points dried up in the second half for the Heritage Christian Academy Warriors on Monday, allowing visiting Logan County to rally for a 47-39 victory and put the brakes on a three-game losing run. Coming off a 57-41 victory over Bethel Christian Academy on Friday in which they knocked...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

VIDEO – Bateman on Big First Half in Win Over Hopkinsville

Christian County’s Derrell Bateman scored 18 of his 24 points in the first half Saturday night as the Colonels came roaring out of the gate on their way to an 82-52 win over crosstown rival Hopkinsville. Afterwards, Bateman spoke with YSE about his start and the big win for the Colonels.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKR

Best Tasting Steaks in Owensboro Kentucky Based on Your Votes

Let the great steak debate begin! What restaurant has the most flavor-packed steak in Owensboro? After over 400 recommendations were shared, these are your top picks. Do you agree or disagree with the results?. To say that I love a good steak is an understatement. I consider myself a steak...
OWENSBORO, KY
fox17.com

Two train cars overturn in Christian County

Two train cars have derailed in Pembroke, Kentucky late Monday night. The Pembroke Fire Department reports it happened near Main Street but there are no road closures because of it. CSX is on the scene and handling the situation. Pembroke Fire says there's no immediate danger, they're just asking everyone...
PEMBROKE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Jamie Jameson suspended from practicing law in Kentucky

KENTUCKY- Former Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is suspended from practicing law in the state, after failing to pay dues to the Kentucky Bar Association. According to a notice issued by the state bar association, Jameson's law license will be suspended until his membership can be restored. Jameson...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Crews respond to fire at Burger King in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro firefighters were on scene of a fire at a Burger King early Tuesday morning. They say that Burger King is located on 18th and Triplett. We’re told an employee reported smoke inside just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. Fire officials say shortly after their...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Two adults and child injured in Madisonville crash

Three people were injured in a Wednesday morning crash that happened in Madisonville, Kentucky. The Madisonville Police Department says the crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive. According to MPD, two cars were involved in the crash. MPD says the driver of one...
MADISONVILLE, KY
kbsi23.com

Man facing drunk driving charges in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Providence, Ky. man faces charges after sheriff’s deputies say he drove drunk. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a reckless driver complaint on 293 North on January 21 at 10:17 p.m. After locating the man and conducting a traffic...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY

