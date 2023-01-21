ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludlow, MA

Two-alarm fire displaces two residents, damages home in Ludlow

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News
 4 days ago
LUDLOW, Mass. — Two people escaped from a two-alarm fire that heavily damaged a Ludlow home on Saturday morning, fire officials said.

At 6:23 a.m., firefighters responded to 26 Evergreen Circle for a report of a house fire.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames billowing from the first floor of a two-story home.

The two residents were sent to a local hospital for evaluation.

Investigators do not believe the cause of the fire is suspicious, officials said.

The first floor suffered heavy fire damage and the home is uninhabitable, fire officials said.

Westover and Chicopee Fire responded to the scene to provide mutual aid while Wilbraham Fire provided station coverage.

The American Red Cross also responded to assist displaced residents.

The Ludlow Fire Department and the Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating.

