Dallas police officer accidentally shoots own son after mistaking him for an intruder, will not face chargesSan HeraldDallas, TX
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
These Texas Residents Could See Up to $50,000 in Homeowner AssistanceTom HandyDallas, TX
fox4news.com
3 arrested at Dallas Cowboys playoff watch party in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Police say three people were arrested at AT&T Stadium during a Dallas Cowboys watch party on Sunday night. Arlington police say one man was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication after he refused to leave the stadium, an 18-year-old was arrested for possession of alcohol and a man arguing with security was arrested after police discovered he had multiple outstanding warrants.
myfoxzone.com
Lewisville ISD issues statement on arrest of high school football coach
LEWISVILLE, Texas — Lewisville ISD has issued a statement on a former assistant football coach employed by the district who was arrested recently. The former Marcus High School teacher/coach, Tim Morrison, was placed on administrative leave when the district became aware of his arrest, and Morrison subsequently submitted his resignation last week, the district said in an emailed statement.
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Dallas, TX. - The Dallas-Fort worth Metroplex is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a population of more than 7.5 million residents. In fact, more than 300 people move to the DFW area a day.
How much do you need to make a year to be considered rich in Dallas?
DALLAS — With the cost of just about everything going up these last couple of years, a lot of people are feeling the pinch. According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual salary people in Dallas made in 2022 was $65,289 -- and those paychecks just don't stretch as far as they used to. While many families struggle to pay the bills, dreams of getting rich seem out of reach.
Police name their lead suspect in a southeast Dallas homicide
Two weeks after a teenager was gunned down in southeast Dallas, police have now identified the suspect they’re looking for. On January 10th, 17-year-old Kendreal Jones was fatally shot on Jim Miller Road near Elam.
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic theme parks in Texas that […]
South Polk Pizzeria in Dallas' Oak Cliff slings perfect pies in pizza desert
Dallas has plenty of pretty pizza these days — but nearly all of it is found north of I-30.So let's hear it for South Polk Pizzeria, a new shop that opened in late December in Oak Cliff, at 3939 S. Polk St #527, just off US-67 and north of Loop 12, slinging the same kind of artisanal pies that are being slung across Deep Ellum, Oak Lawn, and North Dallas. South Polk is doing serious pizza with stellar toppings — the foodie-famous Jimmy's Italian sausage, for example — as well as the telltale sign of great-quality pizza: a crust made from...
A California Man’s Surprising Reaction to Whataburger is Confusing Texans
This guy drives through a Whataburger as soon as he lands in Dallas, TX, and his reaction has me wondering if perhaps his taste buds never made it off the plane and are currently on a flight to Topeka. Listen, I know it's fashionable in the Lone Star State to...
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas
TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
Dallas Observer
Sorry, Frisco. Dallas Mayor Wants Your New Universal Studios Theme Park in Hensley Field.
Some residents in Frisco are upset about Universal Studios’ plans to build a 97-acre kids' theme park in the city. The park still needs to be approved by the Frisco City Council, but as WFAA reported this week, some Frisco residents have told their council members they worry the park could bring more traffic and crime to the area.
dmagazine.com
This 900-Square-Foot Plano Steak House Combines Beef Education, Bourbon, and Fine Dining
It’s easy to miss Bar Ranch Steak Co. in downtown Plano. Despite it’s prominent location on East 15th Street in the heart of Plano’s historic district, the seven-table fine dining restaurant has little signage and sits subtly among it louder, more vibrant neighbors. But inside, its leader Lane Rainwater, is making noise around dry aging and beef genetics, aiming to inform patrons more about their meal than the typical steakhouse.
This is the best hot sauce in Texas & the top hot sauce shops around Dallas
Hot sauce, it's a condiment like no other that can not only bring incredible flavor to any dish you're consuming but really bring the heat as well and there's no shortage of insanely hot sauces out there.
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – Country Burger in Dallas
Dallas – On the southwest side of Dallas, on the outskirts of Oak Cliff, you’ll find Country Burger. From the outside, this yellow and red brick building boisterously advertising bacon cheeseburgers with windmills and wagon wheels looks like your typical easygoing greasy spoon, but it’s got a little more flare than that.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘The Coolest Show On Earth' UniverSoul Circus Returns to Dallas in February
The UniverSoul Circus, known as the coolest show on earth, is returning to Dallas beginning in February. For almost 30 years, the UniverSoul Circus has brought its “jaw-dropping” combination of circus arts, theater and music to “every culture, every family, every generation.” People from all over the world have enjoyed thousands of shows over the years and the fun continues.
Abilene Zoo prepares to say goodbye to lion pride before their trip home
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The lions at the Abilene Zoo will return to their home habitat in Fort Worth. For the past couple years, Abilene has been a temporary home for Saba, Abagebe and Jabulani. The lions came to visit West Texas while the Fort Worth zoo underwent habitat renovations. Now that the construction is […]
fwtx.com
‘Yellowstone’ Spin-off to Start Filming Next Month in North Texas
Just when you thought you had caught up on all things “Yellowstone” related, another spin-off from this franchise’s “1883” prequel is set to begin filming in Waxahachie next month. This new spin-off of a — well — a spin-off, will be titled "1883: The Bass...
Chick-fil-A to bring chicken sandwiches to northwest Plano
Chick-fil-A serves chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, salads and sides. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A) A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will be coming to northwest Plano later this year. A new location of the fast-food chicken chain is set to start construction at the corner of Preston Road and SH 121 in April, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The project is slated for completion on Sept. 28. A phone number and exact address for the new Chick-fil-A are not yet available.
AOL Corp
Terry Black’s Barbecue, an Austin legacy, buys restaurant in west Fort Worth
Terry Black’s Barbecue, an Austin restaurant with ties to a Central Texas brisket legacy, has bought a former hamburger drive-thru in the West 7th neighborhood and will build a future restaurant, Mark Black said this week. Black confirmed that he and a brother, Mike, have bought the former Wendy’s,...
dallasexpress.com
Video Exposes Dallas Open-Air Drug Den
An apparent drug den was discovered within Dallas city limits, not in the depths of some murky basement but in plain sight. Local media personality Alex Stein tweeted a video on Twitter of what appears to be an open-air drug den next to a highway overpass west of University Park. The video showcased multiple people seemingly buying, selling, and using different types of illicit drugs.
